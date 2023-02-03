ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSU Career Expo Feb. 6 and 7 connects employers with students

Washington State University students can explore job possibilities by meeting with more than 100 employers at the spring Career Expo days, Feb. 6 and 7. The virtual expo on Monday runs from noon to 3 p.m., and the in-person expo Tuesday is from noon to 4 p.m. in Beasley Coliseum.
