ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wing, MN

Comments / 0

Related
tourcounsel.com

Burnsville Center | Shopping mall in Burnsville, Minnesota

Burnsville Center is located in Burnsville, Minnesota. It is one of the larger enclosed malls in Minnesota with 100 stores on 3 floors and approximately 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2). The mall opened in 1977 with three anchor stores, Sears (closed in 2017), Dayton's (became Marshall Fields in 2001, now Macy's since 2006), and Powers Dry Goods (became Donaldson's in 1985, Carson Pirie Scott in 1987, Mervyn's in 1995, Steve & Barry's in 2004, and now split between a former Gordman's on the first level and Dick's Sporting Goods on the second level since 2009) as anchors.
BURNSVILLE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie joins fencing consortium to protect City Center and Fire Station 1 in case of civil unrest

George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in May 2020 and the police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center in April 2021 each sparked civil unrest that resulted in deaths and injuries in both cities, as well as significant property damage. Police and city leaders were criticized for how police handled [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man found dead at transit center in Washington County

NEWPORT, Minn. -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead in the parking lot of a transit center in Newport.The man's body was found at about 11 a.m. Monday. Deputies found a dead man slumped over the driver's seat of an SUV.Police are investigating the death as a homicide, and said it does not appear to have been a random incident.The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy. Police ask anyone with information to call 651-430-7884.The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is also involved in the investigation.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
Kristen Walters

Massive discount grocer closing another store in Minnesota

A major discount grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Minnesota store locations this week. Read on to learn more. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi has been rapidly expanding its footprint across the country in recent years, with new stores opening almost every month, which is why the news that it plans to close one of its Minnestota stores this week is so puzzling.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Metro Transit will let average drivers take a bus for a spin this weekend

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota's record-low unemployment rate has been great for job seekers, but it's been tough for anyone in need of a bus. "We've been increasing our wages, hiring bonuses, referral bonuses, making better schedules than we used to have, but there's still a barrier," said Brian Funk, chief operating officer for Metro Transit. "One of the things I've heard from many potential drivers is, 'I'm interested, but I don't know what it's like to drive a big bus around.'"
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Resort Suffers Fire Damage

Dusty Dienst, Faribault Fire Chief reported at 10:38 a.m. February 3, 2023 firefighters received a call from Winjum's Resort, 17759 177th St. W. The caller stated they went into the restaurant and it appeared a fire had occurred sometime overnight. The fire was out but they wanted the fire department to come and make sure everything was okay.
FARIBAULT, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Above-average warmth returns Tuesday, with a shot at 40 on Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS – Unseasonable warmth will make a return Tuesday, along with a good deal of sunshine.Highs will be in the low-to-mid 30s across Minnesota, with the Twin Cities expecting a 35-degree high. Winds will be blowing from the west at speeds between 10-15 mph.Temperatures could dip below freezing Tuesday morning, which could create a few slick spots on some side roads.The warmup will also put the metro in position to possibly hit 40 on Wednesday – which would make it the warmest day since Nov. 28, 2022.Temps across the state will be in the mid-to-high 30s. There will be less sun...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

City, county officials say site of mobile home fire has complicated recent history

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The trailer park where a mobile home burned down early Friday is in the process of closing down. The Rochester Fire Department responded to a fire at a mobile home unit at Bob’s Trailer Park, located at 1915 Marion Road SE. The Rochester Fire Department is investigating how the fire started. The City of Rochester and Olmsted County are discussing preventative measures and enforcement of fire hazards with park ownership and management. No one was inside the unit when firefighters arrived, and no injuries were reported.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

One Southern Minnesota Girl Shows You Are Never Too Young To Make A Big Difference

You really are never too young to start making a difference and one girl has made this very clear within Southern Minnesota!. Say hello to Ella, an 11-year-old from Faribault. When Ella was 10, she noticed that in school many of her friends couldn’t go back for seconds and didn’t have money to pay for milk. When she learned that some of her friends couldn’t afford lunch at all, she said enough is enough. She wanted to change that, so she started a non-profit to help end this.
FARIBAULT, MN
106.9 KROC

Two Minnesota Cities Make The List Of Dirtiest in America

Several years ago, I took a road trip from Minnesota to New Orleans. The farther south I went the dirtier it was. I didn’t notice much litter on the side of the road in Minnesota, Iowa, and Northern Missouri, but from St. Louis on there was a ton of trash. It seemed like every ditch on every highway was covered in trash. It was pretty gross but helped me appreciate the way we take care of our land here in Minnesota even more.
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Woman Attacked, Robbed in Grocery Store Parking Lot

A woman was attacked and robbed during a late-night trip to a Brooklyn Park grocery store, according to an alert released by police. Police say officers were dispatched to the parking lot of the Cub Foods grocery store on West Broadway Avenue at around 10 p.m. Saturday. Officers learned that three males struck the victim in the face and stole her cell phone, police said.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal

"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota snowmobiler had BAC nearly three times the legal limit: Charges

FOREST LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 25-year-old Forest Lake man has been charged with a DUI after crashing a snowmobile when he had a BAC almost three times the legal limit. According to the charges out of Washington County, the suspect crashed his snowmobile near Highway 97 and Jewel Lane in Forest Lake on January 8th after 10:30 p.m. A bystander came upon the scene and found the suspect unconscious next to the snowmobile.
FOREST LAKE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy