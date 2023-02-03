Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wdrb.com
Louisville leaders look for solutions to street racing and takeovers that endanger city roads
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville leaders and police are working to get street racers off city roads and interstates. Over the weekend, Louisville Metro Police responded to calls involving an estimated 300 street racers, but there was only one arrest. According to LMPD, groups of racers started on West Broadway...
wdrb.com
Pedestrian killed in Dixie Highway crash last week identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 40-year-old man who died last Thursday after he was hit by a car on Dixie Highway. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Jeremy Hurst. Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded...
WLKY.com
Elizabethtown getting 10 new traffic roundabouts
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Elizabethtown, get ready for a whole lot of roundabouts. A big road safety construction project is supposed to be starting in the city soon that will add 10 roundabouts to the area. Learn about roundabout safety in the player above. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet,...
wdrb.com
Driver arrested for drag racing, blocking ambulances amid reports of 300 street racers in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Shepherdsville man was arrested late Saturday for fleeing police and blocking ambulances amid reports of 300 street racers in downtown Louisville. According to court documents, 18-year-old Justin Wagner was arrested by Louisville Metro Police shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday. Police said they were...
WLKY.com
Overnight police chase comes to end on I-65 in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Interstate 65's southbound lanes in downtown Louisville are back open after a two-state police chase came to an end there overnight. The chase started in Clark County, Indiana, when a driver led police over the John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge. It ended in what is known...
WLKY.com
Students call Outer Loop crosswalk where teens hit a daily danger
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students at Moore High School say they struggle nearly every day to cross Outer Loop on their way to school. On Monday morning, two teenage students were hit while in the crosswalk, according to LMPD. They were both taken to Norton Children's Hospital with minor injuries.
wdrb.com
3 juveniles arrested in Smoketown neighborhood after vehicle stolen, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three juveniles were arrested in the Smoketown neighborhood on Tuesday after stealing a car, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police learned about a carjacking around noon. Police saw the car that had been stolen driving erratically. Police tried to stop the...
wdrb.com
Police say Elizabethtown woman repeatedly hit 2-year-old in the face at Kroger store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman who was seen repeatedly hitting a 2-year-old in the face at an Elizabethtown Kroger store claimed she did it because the child's crying "overstimulated" her. According to court documents, officers with the Elizabethtown Police Department arrested 22-year-old Danielle Bryant just before 1...
wdrb.com
Okolona Elementary briefly on heightened security after shots fired nearby
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Okolona Elementary School was on heightened security early Tuesday. A Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson tells WDRB that the school was not on lockdown, but it did increase security because of reported gunshots near the school. JCPS said Louisville Metro Police gave the all clear shortly...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 21-year-old killed in single vehicle crash in Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 21-year-old man who died after police say he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a parked recreational vehicle last week. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Shawn Denham, of Louisville. It happened on...
Officials: 2 Louisville students struck by driver outside high school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville high school students are recovering after being struck by a driver while trying to get to school early Monday morning. According to Louisville Metro Police, two students, believed to be about 15 or 16, were hit by a driver outside Moore High School in the 6400 block of Outer Loop.
agdaily.com
JBS worker shot to death in parking lot of Louisville plant
A worker at the JBS pork plant in the Butchertown section of Louisville, Kentucky, was found shot to death recently in the plant’s parking lot. The victim was identified by the county coroner as Imanitwitaho Zachee or “Zachee.”. Zachee, a 26-year-old trans woman, immigrated to the United States...
WLKY.com
Name released of man who died after crashing into RV at Dixie Highway dealership
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man killed Thursday after crashing into a parked RV at a Louisville dealership has been identified by the coroner. Shawn Denham, 21, of Louisville, died as a result of blunt force injuries sustained when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving and sped into a dealership parking lot.
wdrb.com
South Louisville native swoops in to rescue shuttered Colonial Gardens restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Walking up the stairs Tuesday with keys in hand, Bill and Krissy Price promised a new beginning for a south Louisville restaurant. The southern Indiana couple has never been to Union 15 at Colonial Gardens, but just days ago, they bought it. "The best things in...
WLKY.com
LMPD looking for car involved in hit-and-run on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are looking for a car involved in a hit-and-run incident. It happened overnight when police say a man was hit by a car near the Thornton's on Bardstown Road. That's not far from the Watterson Expressway. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital,...
wdrb.com
Radcliff family loses everything after mobile home fire, donations being collected
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County Schools is asking for help for one of its families who lost everything in a mobile home fire last weekend. A mother and her two sons lived in a home that is now destroyed. One of the boys is a student at Meadow View Elementary School in Radcliff.
wdrb.com
Big Four Bridge connecting Waterfront Park and downtown Jeffersonville hits 10-year milestone
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Big Four Bridge is celebrating 10 years of being open, and Waterfront Park wants to celebrate all year long. Waterfront Park, according to a news release Tuesday, will give details on the various events planned to celebrate this milestone at a later date. "We are...
WLKY.com
Driver dies after crashing into RV at dealership on Dixie Highway, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after driving into a parked RV at a dealership in Louisville, police said. See where it happened in the player above. Louisville Metro Police said the crash happened around 11 p.m. Thursday in the 9200 block of Dixie Highway. Police said the...
wdrb.com
Louisville woman accused of hitting 10-year-old boy with miniature Louisville Slugger bat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman was arrested Saturday evening after police said she hit a 10-year-old several times with a miniature Louisville Slugger bat. According to court documents, 53-year-old Loveann Harraway was taken into custody just before 7 p.m. Saturday. Police said they were called Saturday to Norton...
Drive down one of Louisville's last remaining cobblestone streets
The Peterson Avenue Hill has been traveled for 121 years in Louisville, KY.
Comments / 2