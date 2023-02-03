ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Pedestrian killed in Dixie Highway crash last week identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 40-year-old man who died last Thursday after he was hit by a car on Dixie Highway. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Jeremy Hurst. Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Elizabethtown getting 10 new traffic roundabouts

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Elizabethtown, get ready for a whole lot of roundabouts. A big road safety construction project is supposed to be starting in the city soon that will add 10 roundabouts to the area. Learn about roundabout safety in the player above. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet,...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WLKY.com

Overnight police chase comes to end on I-65 in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Interstate 65's southbound lanes in downtown Louisville are back open after a two-state police chase came to an end there overnight. The chase started in Clark County, Indiana, when a driver led police over the John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge. It ended in what is known...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Students call Outer Loop crosswalk where teens hit a daily danger

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students at Moore High School say they struggle nearly every day to cross Outer Loop on their way to school. On Monday morning, two teenage students were hit while in the crosswalk, according to LMPD. They were both taken to Norton Children's Hospital with minor injuries.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Okolona Elementary briefly on heightened security after shots fired nearby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Okolona Elementary School was on heightened security early Tuesday. A Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson tells WDRB that the school was not on lockdown, but it did increase security because of reported gunshots near the school. JCPS said Louisville Metro Police gave the all clear shortly...
LOUISVILLE, KY
agdaily.com

JBS worker shot to death in parking lot of Louisville plant

A worker at the JBS pork plant in the Butchertown section of Louisville, Kentucky, was found shot to death recently in the plant’s parking lot. The victim was identified by the county coroner as Imanitwitaho Zachee or “Zachee.”. Zachee, a 26-year-old trans woman, immigrated to the United States...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD looking for car involved in hit-and-run on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are looking for a car involved in a hit-and-run incident. It happened overnight when police say a man was hit by a car near the Thornton's on Bardstown Road. That's not far from the Watterson Expressway. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital,...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy