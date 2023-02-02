ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

fox5ny.com

Fare evasion spiking on MTA buses

NEW YORK - Fare evasion is spiking on New York City buses, and with the MTA facing a financial crisis, people not paying for a ride every day could end up having a major impact. A FOX 5 NY camera crew took a ride on a bus in the Bronx...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 124 Withers Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 124 Withers Street, a five-story residential building at in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Designed by Michael Muroff Architect and developed by James Ruggiero, the structure yields 14 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $85,715 to $156,130.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Fed-up Brooklyn tenants go on rent strike

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of Brooklyn residents, fed up over their landlord never making much-needed repairs, is going on a rent strike, they told PIX11 News on Sudnay. When it rains outside Richard Felix’s fourth floor apartment at 1074 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights, he says it also rains inside his rent-stabilized one […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

New beach to open in Manhattan this summer

Coney Island will soon have a new competitor in the West Village.  This summer, from the same firm that brought New Yorkers the High Line, a brand new riverside retreat will open on the shores of Manhattan — becoming the borough’s first and only public beach.  “People want a place to lay down and to take their shirt off, and that’s what they’re gonna have here,” Noreen Doyle, CEO of the Hudson River Park Trust, told the Daily Beast of the city’s new Gansevoort Peninsula. The sunbathing spot was first announced in 2019, and was originally slated to open in 2022. Designed...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Bronx tenants suing landlord for apartment repairs after fire

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A dozen residents of a Bronx building filed a lawsuit against their landlord hoping the legal action will lead to repairs. In September of 2022, several apartments at 2490 Davidson Avenue were destroyed in a fire. Four months later, several tenants are still waiting to go home.  Any Hernandez left her […]
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

Construction Now Complete at 106 Mt. Hope Place in Mount Hope, The Bronx

Construction is now complete on 106 Mt. Hope Place, a new eight-story rental property in the Mount Hope section of The Bronx. Designed by Node Architecture, the building comprises 28,294 square feet with amenity spaces that include bike storage and a rear yard. The building enclosure transitions from a light...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Mayor Adams spends night at migrant shelter in Brooklyn

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Mayor Eric Adams spent the night on a cot alongside hundreds of migrants staying at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal shelter on Friday. “We’re going to stay the night with our brothers here and just let them know that we’re all in this together. This is how you get through things,” […]
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

‘Space-age’ Brooklyn townhouses list for sale and rent

A rarity in Williamsburg — a modernistic attached townhouse for rent — has hit the market. Instagram touts a “cutting-edge space-age Brooklyn townhouse” that “breaks the mold” with its curvaceous windows. Currently, two of the three attached townhouses are for sale asking $5.5 million...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Two teen students, 19 and 17, shot near NYC high school

Two teenage students were shot by a masked gunman outside a Williamsburg housing complex near their Brooklyn public school Monday afternoon, police and law-enforcement sources said. The victims, a 19-year-old man and 17-year-girl, took bullets around 3 p.m. in front of the housing complex at 200 Maujer St. between Bushwick Avenue and Humboldt Street, police said.  The shots rang out about a block from their school campus, which involves East Williamsburg Scholars Academy and the Progressive High School for Professional Careers, police sources said. The male victim was grazed in the head, and the female victim was shot in the stomach, police said. They are both hospitalized in stable condition, the NYPD said. The shooter — described as a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

‘Black women, Brooklynites, daughters of immigrants’ – Shirley Chisholm’s enduring impact on NY lawmakers

Central Brooklyn Rep. Yvette Clarke remembers accompanying her mom, Una Clarke, to organize in Albany as a child. At the time, Una Clarke was striving for increased access to day care for people who couldn’t afford it. The Congress member said her mom’s passion for organizing and serving the community resembled the spirit and leadership of the late political trailblazer Shirley Chisholm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Village Voice

First Black-Owned Cannabis Dispensary Opens in NYC

New Yorkers can rejoice — a new cannabis store just opened in The Village. So far, it’s only the second weed dispensary that’s legally allowed to sell kush for recreational use (the first one opened last December; it’s also located in Greenwich Village). But here’s another reason to celebrate — Smacked LLC is a black-owned cannabis dispensary!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
straightarrownews.com

New York City pivots, moves asylum seekers to Brooklyn amid ‘crisis’

New York City officials continue to try out new iterations of migrant relief centers as they grapple with, what Mayor Eric Adams calls, a “crisis.” This week, the city moved single migrant men out of the Watson Hotel and into the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. City officials said the move was because the hotel space was needed for families seeking asylum.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

