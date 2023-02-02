Read full article on original website
fox5ny.com
Fare evasion spiking on MTA buses
NEW YORK - Fare evasion is spiking on New York City buses, and with the MTA facing a financial crisis, people not paying for a ride every day could end up having a major impact. A FOX 5 NY camera crew took a ride on a bus in the Bronx...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 124 Withers Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 124 Withers Street, a five-story residential building at in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Designed by Michael Muroff Architect and developed by James Ruggiero, the structure yields 14 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $85,715 to $156,130.
nystateofpolitics.com
New York landlords urge lawmakers to tweak rent regulations so they can renovate
Rent regulation has been a mixed bag in upstate New York, in part, advocates say, because of the way vacancy studies have been conducted. Under the rules set by the 2019 Housing Stability & Tenant Protection Act (HSTPA), if a landlord doesn’t answer a vacancy survey, the presumption is that he has no vacant apartments.
Fed-up Brooklyn tenants go on rent strike
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of Brooklyn residents, fed up over their landlord never making much-needed repairs, is going on a rent strike, they told PIX11 News on Sudnay. When it rains outside Richard Felix’s fourth floor apartment at 1074 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights, he says it also rains inside his rent-stabilized one […]
New beach to open in Manhattan this summer
Coney Island will soon have a new competitor in the West Village. This summer, from the same firm that brought New Yorkers the High Line, a brand new riverside retreat will open on the shores of Manhattan — becoming the borough’s first and only public beach. “People want a place to lay down and to take their shirt off, and that’s what they’re gonna have here,” Noreen Doyle, CEO of the Hudson River Park Trust, told the Daily Beast of the city’s new Gansevoort Peninsula. The sunbathing spot was first announced in 2019, and was originally slated to open in 2022. Designed...
Bronx tenants suing landlord for apartment repairs after fire
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A dozen residents of a Bronx building filed a lawsuit against their landlord hoping the legal action will lead to repairs. In September of 2022, several apartments at 2490 Davidson Avenue were destroyed in a fire. Four months later, several tenants are still waiting to go home. Any Hernandez left her […]
New York YIMBY
Construction Now Complete at 106 Mt. Hope Place in Mount Hope, The Bronx
Construction is now complete on 106 Mt. Hope Place, a new eight-story rental property in the Mount Hope section of The Bronx. Designed by Node Architecture, the building comprises 28,294 square feet with amenity spaces that include bike storage and a rear yard. The building enclosure transitions from a light...
New York City is getting 2 new beaches. One opens this summer
Is the Hudson River water clean enough for a beach? When is the Williamsburg, Brooklyn beach coming?
Mayor Adams spends night at migrant shelter in Brooklyn
RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Mayor Eric Adams spent the night on a cot alongside hundreds of migrants staying at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal shelter on Friday. “We’re going to stay the night with our brothers here and just let them know that we’re all in this together. This is how you get through things,” […]
Gunshot fired during robbery near Rockefeller Center
The incident started at Rockefeller Plaza, where a man robbed another man of his Rolex watch in front of the Nintendo Store around 6:30 p.m.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
‘Space-age’ Brooklyn townhouses list for sale and rent
A rarity in Williamsburg — a modernistic attached townhouse for rent — has hit the market. Instagram touts a “cutting-edge space-age Brooklyn townhouse” that “breaks the mold” with its curvaceous windows. Currently, two of the three attached townhouses are for sale asking $5.5 million...
2 students shot near their Brooklyn high school
Two students were shot one block from their Brooklyn public high school on Monday afternoon, a source and police said.
Two teen students, 19 and 17, shot near NYC high school
Two teenage students were shot by a masked gunman outside a Williamsburg housing complex near their Brooklyn public school Monday afternoon, police and law-enforcement sources said. The victims, a 19-year-old man and 17-year-girl, took bullets around 3 p.m. in front of the housing complex at 200 Maujer St. between Bushwick Avenue and Humboldt Street, police said. The shots rang out about a block from their school campus, which involves East Williamsburg Scholars Academy and the Progressive High School for Professional Careers, police sources said. The male victim was grazed in the head, and the female victim was shot in the stomach, police said. They are both hospitalized in stable condition, the NYPD said. The shooter — described as a...
NYC civil service: Here are the promotion exams open in February
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you work for New York City and are looking to rise in the ranks, the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its February application schedule of civil service exams available for promotion. Competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each...
A day in the life of an NYC ‘rat killer’: ‘It’s winning battles. I think the war, in the end, is theirs’
NEW YORK (PIX11) — There are millions of rat stories in New York City, but perhaps none quite like those from an exterminator. PIX11’s Eileen Lehpamer got a first-hand look at the never-ending job of a “rat killer” by spending the day with one who is doing his job a little differently. On a bright […]
NYC public school calendar: When is mid-winter break?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City students in public schools will soon get a break from school this month. Students will be able to enjoy time off during a week-long mid-winter recess from Feb. 20-24, which includes time off for President’s Day. The last day of classes...
cityandstateny.com
‘Black women, Brooklynites, daughters of immigrants’ – Shirley Chisholm’s enduring impact on NY lawmakers
Central Brooklyn Rep. Yvette Clarke remembers accompanying her mom, Una Clarke, to organize in Albany as a child. At the time, Una Clarke was striving for increased access to day care for people who couldn’t afford it. The Congress member said her mom’s passion for organizing and serving the community resembled the spirit and leadership of the late political trailblazer Shirley Chisholm.
New NYC beaches: Manhattan’s first beach set to open this summer, Brooklyn beach to follow
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Two new beaches are under development in New York City, and while residents will have sandy new shorefronts to soak up the sun, swimming in the water won’t be an option, according to a new report. The Hudson River Park Trust, a nonprofit organization tasked...
Village Voice
First Black-Owned Cannabis Dispensary Opens in NYC
New Yorkers can rejoice — a new cannabis store just opened in The Village. So far, it’s only the second weed dispensary that’s legally allowed to sell kush for recreational use (the first one opened last December; it’s also located in Greenwich Village). But here’s another reason to celebrate — Smacked LLC is a black-owned cannabis dispensary!
straightarrownews.com
New York City pivots, moves asylum seekers to Brooklyn amid ‘crisis’
New York City officials continue to try out new iterations of migrant relief centers as they grapple with, what Mayor Eric Adams calls, a “crisis.” This week, the city moved single migrant men out of the Watson Hotel and into the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. City officials said the move was because the hotel space was needed for families seeking asylum.
