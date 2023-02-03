ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTEN.com

Baidu stock surges after announcement of ChatGPT-style AI bot

Shares in Baidu soared on Tuesday, after the Chinese search engine giant said it would be launching its own ChatGPT-style service. Its artificial intelligence chatbot called "Wenxin Yiyan" in Chinese or "ERNIE Bot" in English will launch in March, a spokesperson told CNN on Tuesday, adding that the project is currently being tested internally.
Associate of sanctioned Russian oligarch indicted in money laundering scheme

A Russian national was indicted for helping an oligarch evade US sanctions by financing multimillion dollar properties in Manhattan, the Hamptons and Florida -- the latest sign that prosecutors continue to put pressure on wealthy businessmen with ties to the Kremlin. Vladimir Voronchenko, an art dealer and childhood friend of...
BP posts record profit and boosts investment in oil and gas

BP's annual profit more than doubled last year to an all-time high of nearly $28 billion, extending a record run of earnings for the world's oil majors that is fueling calls for higher taxes on the windfall gains. The British energy company also announced Tuesday that it would invest more...
Google unveils its ChatGPT rival

Google on Monday unveiled a new chatbot tool dubbed "Bard" in an apparent bid to compete with the viral success of ChatGPT. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and parent company Alphabet, said in a blog post that Bard will be opened up to "trusted testers" starting Monday, with plans to make it available to the public "in the coming weeks."
Massive Microsoft Outlook outage brings email to a halt

Microsoft reported that a "full restoration" of its Outlook service was nearly complete mid-morning Tuesday after a widespread outage for several hours overnight halted email and disrupted Teams and other products. Earlier Tuesday morning, Microsoft said on its service page that it had "applied mitigation throughout the affected infrastructure, and...

