FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
northbaybusinessjournal.com
How North Bay construction firms are trying to recruit reluctant younger workers
Garrett Anken enjoys his career and finds it rewarding. But he’s made choices that many of his Gen Z peers didn’t. Anken, 24, works as an apprentice plumber at Sonoma-based Peterson Mechanical, a heating, ventilating, and air conditioning contractor that serves Napa, Marin, Solano and four other Bay Area counties.
KTGY And San Mateo County Community College District Announce The Grand Opening Of New Attainable Housing Community
Directly adjacent to Skyline College, the six-acre development includes 30 affordable apartments
Tech executive selling huge Bay Area estate, leaving the region
The sprawling 20-acre property includes an olive orchard and a "fully fenced playground village."
ZIPAIR Offering Low-Cost Tickets From California to Tokyo, Japan
The Japan-based airline ZIPAIR is offering low-cost tickets from San Jose, California, to Tokyo in Japan. ZIPAIR provides flight service from Los Angeles International Airport, San Jose International Airport, and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii. The airline travels to Tokyo-Narita International Airport, Soul-Incheon International Airport, Bangkok International Airport, and Singapore Changi International Airport.
beyondthecreek.com
Forward Coming to Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek
Thanks to a reader for sending word that Forward, a members-only healthcare clinic, is coming to Broadway Plaza, probably where Brighton Collectibles used to be, sometime this year. Check out how it works here and watch for updates on their Walnut Creek page here.
Sweet Bites Bakery Is Set to Become an On-Site Dining Option at Elegance Berkeley
The residents' current restaurant options include The Hive Bistro, Oasis 2100, and Poet's Corner Restaurant.
I found four wood saunas on the Richmond waterfront with unreal Bay Area views
This waterfront retreat promises unreal Bay Area views.
diablomag.com
Restaurant Review: Montesacro in Walnut Creek
Devastated post-World War II Rome and modern-day downtown San Francisco don’t seem to have much in common at first blush. But anyone who has visited the city’s Tenderloin district could perhaps see similarities. Montesacro owner Gianluca Legrottaglie took inspiration from the “hardscrabble working class quarter” of Rome where communal taverns for eating and drinking became vital hubs for residents rebuilding their lives and neighborhoods.
svvoice.com
Local Massage Business Closed for Human Trafficking
The Santa Clara Police Department shut down an “illicit” massage business and rescued four human trafficking survivors earlier this month. On Jan. 20, police officers worked with the Law Enforcement Investigating Human Trafficking (LEIHT) Task Force and served a search warrant at Traditional Chinese Medicine near the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Benton Street.
Woodpecker stored over 700lbs of acorns in walls of CA home, pest control company says
A Santa Rosa-based company came across a home that had a bit of a nutty situation on its hands.
sfstandard.com
Facing Isolation, Asian Elders Work To Conquer Their Loneliness
Ruimin Cai isn’t a talkative elder. Many days, he can be found quietly watching his friends play poker at Portsmouth Square, the so-called “living room” of San Francisco’s Chinatown. “It’s so boring staying at home,” Cai said in Chinese. “I don’t know English. I have so...
SF Black-owned bakery seeks to transform traditional sourdough
(KRON) — We're celebrating Black History Month at KRON4. Rize Up is a San Francisco Black-owned bakery focused on reinventing the traditional sourdough bread. Founder Azikiwee "Z" Anderson shares more about its origin story.
indybay.org
Land Development Lawyer And SF Supervisor Mandelman Wants To Shutdown Remote Dial In
Land Development Lawyer, Union Buster and Privatizer SF Supervisor Mandelman Wants To Shutdown Remote Dial In. Your help is urgently needed by, and on, Monday February 6 at 10:00 a.m. to urge the Board of Supervisors to not end taking remote, dial-in oral public testimony. Let’s stop this at the...
Three teenagers attack student at Santa Rosa school
Two teenage boys were arrested after an attack on a fellow student in Santa Rosa on Thursday, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.
Little Original Joe’s slated to open second San Francisco location
The second Little Original Joe's is expected to open in the summer.
KQED
Union Says Chevron Fired Several Richmond Refinery Workers Who Went on Strike
Chevron has fired five workers who went on strike at the oil giant’s Richmond refinery last spring, according to their union. The apparent termination of United Steelworkers Local 5 employees at one of the West Coast’s major oil refining facilities prompted the union to file complaints with federal labor regulators.
Eater
This Rapidly Expanding Detroit-Style Pizza Shop Is Coming to Daly City and the East Bay
There’s a new challenger for the best pizza and beer combo in Berkeley and Daly City. After a successful stint in chai with their business Samovar, brothers Jesse and Joshua Jacobs are elbow-deep in their savory venture, Joyride Pizza. Now the entrepreneurs are partnering with Gilman Brewing — at the Berkeley flagship and Daly City taproom — to provide their full menus as the brewery’s food. The brewery’s original location is, naturally, on Gilman Street, whereas the Daly City satellite taproom is adjacent to the BART station and the Century Daly City 20 theater. Jesse Jacobs says the partnership felt like a no-brainer. “Everyone was asking us to come to the East Bay,” Jacobs says. “Gilman has an amazing community, a great team, a great product.”
Catalytic converter thieves have decimated San Francisco city vehicles
On a chilly January morning, “Arthur,” one of San Francisco’s many departmental investigators, turned the key in his city-issued Prius. He was greeted not with the anodyne hum of San Francisco’s most ubiquitous vehicle but “the roar of an M-1 Abrams tank.”. He was shocked....
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in South San Francisco, CA
South San Francisco, located in San Mateo County, California, is a dynamic city founded on the grounds of Rancho Buri Buri. Initially purchased by Henry Miller and Charles Lux, who established an expansive estate, the area was soon bought by Peter Iler, who developed it into South City. This vibrant...
sfstandard.com
New Oysters and Wine Spot Coming Soon to San Francisco
Oh, shuck. A new oysters and wine bar called Little Shucker is taking over the long-dormant Pacific Heights location of The Grove. The new eatery recently posted a liquor license application notice on the window of the vacant storefront at 2016 Fillmore St. The opening date has yet to be announced, but what we do know is that Little Shucker comes to us from the folks behind The Snug, a cocktail bar located nearby at Fillmore and Clay streets. It joins a thriving culinary corridor that includes SPQR, Pizzeria Delfina and Noosh.
