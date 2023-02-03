ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Arthur

ZIPAIR Offering Low-Cost Tickets From California to Tokyo, Japan

The Japan-based airline ZIPAIR is offering low-cost tickets from San Jose, California, to Tokyo in Japan. ZIPAIR provides flight service from Los Angeles International Airport, San Jose International Airport, and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii. The airline travels to Tokyo-Narita International Airport, Soul-Incheon International Airport, Bangkok International Airport, and Singapore Changi International Airport.
SAN JOSE, CA
beyondthecreek.com

Forward Coming to Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek

Thanks to a reader for sending word that Forward, a members-only healthcare clinic, is coming to Broadway Plaza, probably where Brighton Collectibles used to be, sometime this year. Check out how it works here and watch for updates on their Walnut Creek page here.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
diablomag.com

Restaurant Review: Montesacro in Walnut Creek

Devastated post-World War II Rome and modern-day downtown San Francisco don’t seem to have much in common at first blush. But anyone who has visited the city’s Tenderloin district could perhaps see similarities. Montesacro owner Gianluca Legrottaglie took inspiration from the “hardscrabble working class quarter” of Rome where communal taverns for eating and drinking became vital hubs for residents rebuilding their lives and neighborhoods.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
svvoice.com

Local Massage Business Closed for Human Trafficking

The Santa Clara Police Department shut down an “illicit” massage business and rescued four human trafficking survivors earlier this month. On Jan. 20, police officers worked with the Law Enforcement Investigating Human Trafficking (LEIHT) Task Force and served a search warrant at Traditional Chinese Medicine near the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Benton Street.
SANTA CLARA, CA
sfstandard.com

Facing Isolation, Asian Elders Work To Conquer Their Loneliness

Ruimin Cai isn’t a talkative elder. Many days, he can be found quietly watching his friends play poker at Portsmouth Square, the so-called “living room” of San Francisco’s Chinatown. “It’s so boring staying at home,” Cai said in Chinese. “I don’t know English. I have so...
STANDARD, CA
Eater

This Rapidly Expanding Detroit-Style Pizza Shop Is Coming to Daly City and the East Bay

There’s a new challenger for the best pizza and beer combo in Berkeley and Daly City. After a successful stint in chai with their business Samovar, brothers Jesse and Joshua Jacobs are elbow-deep in their savory venture, Joyride Pizza. Now the entrepreneurs are partnering with Gilman Brewing — at the Berkeley flagship and Daly City taproom — to provide their full menus as the brewery’s food. The brewery’s original location is, naturally, on Gilman Street, whereas the Daly City satellite taproom is adjacent to the BART station and the Century Daly City 20 theater. Jesse Jacobs says the partnership felt like a no-brainer. “Everyone was asking us to come to the East Bay,” Jacobs says. “Gilman has an amazing community, a great team, a great product.”
DALY CITY, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in South San Francisco, CA

South San Francisco, located in San Mateo County, California, is a dynamic city founded on the grounds of Rancho Buri Buri. Initially purchased by Henry Miller and Charles Lux, who established an expansive estate, the area was soon bought by Peter Iler, who developed it into South City. This vibrant...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

New Oysters and Wine Spot Coming Soon to San Francisco

Oh, shuck. A new oysters and wine bar called Little Shucker is taking over the long-dormant Pacific Heights location of The Grove. The new eatery recently posted a liquor license application notice on the window of the vacant storefront at 2016 Fillmore St. The opening date has yet to be announced, but what we do know is that Little Shucker comes to us from the folks behind The Snug, a cocktail bar located nearby at Fillmore and Clay streets. It joins a thriving culinary corridor that includes SPQR, Pizzeria Delfina and Noosh.
