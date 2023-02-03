ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trotwood, OH

1017thepoint.com

COUNCIL REJECTS FIREFIGHTERS' CONTRACT RECOMMENDATION

(Richmond, IN)--Richmond Common Council met Monday night and addressed a new contract for firefighters. The recommendation on the table from a fact-finding panel was for a two-percent raise for the next two years and the creation of three new positions to help with overtime. Council rejected the recommendation for approval, which means that the issue will now go back to the fact-finding panel. Under the previous contract, firefighters had received a five-percent raise each year from 2020 through 2022.
RICHMOND, IN
wyso.org

Campaign launched supporting Dayton-area Black-owned businesses

Last year, when business coach Chataun Denis created a directory of Black owned-businesses, she realized there was a need to promote the businesses more widely. Born and raised in Dayton, Denis spent the last two decades in Cleveland and Atlanta, where she built a career as a grant writer, and started her company GrantSource. When she returned to Dayton last spring, she started looking for ways to support Black-owned Businesses in the region.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Butler County elected official accused of public corruption steps down

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A longtime Butler County elected official facing seven public corruption charges abruptly stepped down Monday. Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel announced in a letter to the other two trustees he was retiring from office and vacating his position effective Monday, according to a copy released to FOX19 NOW by the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
1017thepoint.com

RICHMOND MAY NOT NEED MAYORAL PRIMARY ELECTION

(Richmond, IN)--The deadline to file to run to be Richmond’s next mayor came and went last Friday, and now there’s a possibility that there won’t be any primary voting in May. Incumbent Dave Snow is the only Democratic candidate. There were three Republican candidates, but two of them – David Flannery and Sean O’Conner – are being challenged because they didn’t vote as Republicans in previous elections. If they drop out or are removed, it would leave only Ron Oler. The Wayne County Election Board will hear challenges to the Republican candidacies on February 13 if the two candidates don’t drop out before then.
RICHMOND, IN
dayton.com

Crafted & Cured to hold grand opening Wednesday in Troy

Crafted & Cured, a craft beer bar with cured meats, artisanal cheeses and more, will hold a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony Wednesday, Feb. 8 starting at 4:30 p.m. at its new location in Troy. The craft beer bar will open following the ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. “We...
TROY, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

TCN Behavioral Health announces opening of See U Now (SUN) Clinic

TCN Behavioral Health opened its SEE U Now (SUN) Clinic in January, which is is intended to serve active clients without a prior appointment as their need arises. A multi-disciplinary team of providers in the SUN Clinic will empower the client in choosing the services they wish to receive during their visit. The clinic is open to current adult clients needing additional support on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
tourcounsel.com

The Greene Town Center | Shopping mall in Beavercreek, Ohio

The Greene Town Center (also known as The Greene) is a mixed-use development located in Beavercreek, Ohio (an eastern suburb of Dayton in Greene County). The complex is an established mixed-use, office, retail, dining and entertainment center and serves as the third major shopping mall in the Dayton region. The...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
1017thepoint.com

HUMAN REMAINS UNEARTHED AT DEPOT OVERPASS CONSTRUCTION PROJECT

(Richmond, IN)--Some of the very first elements of construction on the new US 27 overpass over Richmond’s Depot District hit a major snag. Several weeks ago, crews digging to move a gas line dug up human remains. The remains were found in a grassy area at the northern end of the overpass. One city official said that the area was cordoned off. On morning, there was a blue tarp covering an area where digging had begun, although it has not clear that that is where the remains were found. That entire area was once a cemetery. It was called Friends Graveyard and was adjacent to the former site of the Friends Meeting House. That’s an area that would later become Barker’s Fireplace Shop. The bodies in the cemetery were moved in the 1950’s when the overpass that exists today was built. There’s no word yet from INDOT on whether the discovery will delay the project.
RICHMOND, IN
1017thepoint.com

CORONER: MORE HUMAN REMAINS WILL LIKELY BE UNCOVERED AT

(Richmond, IN)--Wayne County officials on Monday discussed in more detail the human remains that were recently discovered when a gas crew dug to move a line at the north end of the U.S. 27 overpass of the Depot District in Richmond. The grassy area on both side of the road was once a cemetery. Wayne County Coroner Kevin Fouche said that many marked graves were moved back in the 1950’s, but that there are also numerous unmarked graves in the location. There is a high probability that more remains will be discovered as work progresses to replace the overpass. A state team will take control of any remains that are found. They will eventually wind up in another Richmond cemetery. Fouche added that the discovery of remains will not delay the overpass project.
RICHMOND, IN
Fox 19

2023 Tri-State fish fry guide

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fish fries are a tradition at many Tri-State churches during the season of Lent. Here are some fish fries you might want to indulge in starting Friday, February 22, through the last Friday before Easter Sunday. If you would like to add a fish fry to this...
CINCINNATI, OH

