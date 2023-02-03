Read full article on original website
1017thepoint.com
COUNCIL REJECTS FIREFIGHTERS' CONTRACT RECOMMENDATION
(Richmond, IN)--Richmond Common Council met Monday night and addressed a new contract for firefighters. The recommendation on the table from a fact-finding panel was for a two-percent raise for the next two years and the creation of three new positions to help with overtime. Council rejected the recommendation for approval, which means that the issue will now go back to the fact-finding panel. Under the previous contract, firefighters had received a five-percent raise each year from 2020 through 2022.
Mason councilman reprimanded for failing to disclose all businesses he owned
A Mason city councilman was reprimanded by the Ohio Ethics Commission for failing to disclose several properties he owned or had financial interests in on his personal financial disclosure statement
Ohio city ranked second safest small city or town in U.S.
A new survey attempted to see if small cities and towns are truly safer than larger cities.
wyso.org
Campaign launched supporting Dayton-area Black-owned businesses
Last year, when business coach Chataun Denis created a directory of Black owned-businesses, she realized there was a need to promote the businesses more widely. Born and raised in Dayton, Denis spent the last two decades in Cleveland and Atlanta, where she built a career as a grant writer, and started her company GrantSource. When she returned to Dayton last spring, she started looking for ways to support Black-owned Businesses in the region.
Milillo's Pizza in Hamilton to permanently close
General Manager Leisel Volski said the construction project near Main Street and McKinley Avenue a few years ago severely impacted their business and also played a factor in the decision to close.
Fox 19
Butler County elected official accused of public corruption steps down
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A longtime Butler County elected official facing seven public corruption charges abruptly stepped down Monday. Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel announced in a letter to the other two trustees he was retiring from office and vacating his position effective Monday, according to a copy released to FOX19 NOW by the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office.
‘The final straw;’ Mikesell’s employee says company gave workers 10-day warning of closure
Just under a week after learning a historic Dayton company Mikesell’s would be closing its doors, a now-former employee opens up about the upcoming closure.
1017thepoint.com
RICHMOND MAY NOT NEED MAYORAL PRIMARY ELECTION
(Richmond, IN)--The deadline to file to run to be Richmond’s next mayor came and went last Friday, and now there’s a possibility that there won’t be any primary voting in May. Incumbent Dave Snow is the only Democratic candidate. There were three Republican candidates, but two of them – David Flannery and Sean O’Conner – are being challenged because they didn’t vote as Republicans in previous elections. If they drop out or are removed, it would leave only Ron Oler. The Wayne County Election Board will hear challenges to the Republican candidacies on February 13 if the two candidates don’t drop out before then.
Fox 19
Edited Snapchat photo depicts Lebanon students in KKK hoods, school says
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Snapchat post started circulating last week of two Lebanon City School students which was edited to look like they are wearing Klu Klux Klan hoods while in the gymnasium, according to school officials. The school district says the boys pictured were unaware that the picture...
dayton.com
Crafted & Cured to hold grand opening Wednesday in Troy
Crafted & Cured, a craft beer bar with cured meats, artisanal cheeses and more, will hold a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony Wednesday, Feb. 8 starting at 4:30 p.m. at its new location in Troy. The craft beer bar will open following the ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. “We...
‘Small step forward;’ New rule regulates gun modification used by Oregon District shooter
New gun regulations will make it more difficult for someone to turn a handgun into a semi-automatic rifle like the one used in the Oregon District mass shooting.
Bellefontaine Examiner
TCN Behavioral Health announces opening of See U Now (SUN) Clinic
TCN Behavioral Health opened its SEE U Now (SUN) Clinic in January, which is is intended to serve active clients without a prior appointment as their need arises. A multi-disciplinary team of providers in the SUN Clinic will empower the client in choosing the services they wish to receive during their visit. The clinic is open to current adult clients needing additional support on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
tourcounsel.com
The Greene Town Center | Shopping mall in Beavercreek, Ohio
The Greene Town Center (also known as The Greene) is a mixed-use development located in Beavercreek, Ohio (an eastern suburb of Dayton in Greene County). The complex is an established mixed-use, office, retail, dining and entertainment center and serves as the third major shopping mall in the Dayton region. The...
License plate readers go live in Dayton neighborhoods: LIST
In July of 2022, the Dayton City Commission held a hearing concerning this technology, a release said. after this hearing, the commission voted to approve the deployment of these cameras.
buckeyefirearms.org
PODCAST: Cincinnati Sues Ohio Over Preemption and the House of Representatives Falls into Chaos
The Keep and Bear Radio podcast is hosted on Podbean and is also available on Apple, Google, Spotify, iHeartRadio and many other platforms. Make sure to subscribe to the podcast to hear every episode. ***. Episode 90:. Cincinnati becomes the second Ohio city to sue the state over firearm preemption...
‘We will forever be grateful to Officer Burton;’ Fallen Richmond officer posthumously honored
Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton was posthumously awarded with the Emergency Professional of the Year award by the Wayne County Area Chamber of Commerce Thursday.
1017thepoint.com
HUMAN REMAINS UNEARTHED AT DEPOT OVERPASS CONSTRUCTION PROJECT
(Richmond, IN)--Some of the very first elements of construction on the new US 27 overpass over Richmond’s Depot District hit a major snag. Several weeks ago, crews digging to move a gas line dug up human remains. The remains were found in a grassy area at the northern end of the overpass. One city official said that the area was cordoned off. On morning, there was a blue tarp covering an area where digging had begun, although it has not clear that that is where the remains were found. That entire area was once a cemetery. It was called Friends Graveyard and was adjacent to the former site of the Friends Meeting House. That’s an area that would later become Barker’s Fireplace Shop. The bodies in the cemetery were moved in the 1950’s when the overpass that exists today was built. There’s no word yet from INDOT on whether the discovery will delay the project.
Beyond Criminal Headlines: Detective Bob Green on the disappearance of Erica Baker
Twenty-four years ago, nine-year-old Erica Baker left her home in Kettering, Ohio to walk the family dog near the city’s recreation center.
1017thepoint.com
CORONER: MORE HUMAN REMAINS WILL LIKELY BE UNCOVERED AT
(Richmond, IN)--Wayne County officials on Monday discussed in more detail the human remains that were recently discovered when a gas crew dug to move a line at the north end of the U.S. 27 overpass of the Depot District in Richmond. The grassy area on both side of the road was once a cemetery. Wayne County Coroner Kevin Fouche said that many marked graves were moved back in the 1950’s, but that there are also numerous unmarked graves in the location. There is a high probability that more remains will be discovered as work progresses to replace the overpass. A state team will take control of any remains that are found. They will eventually wind up in another Richmond cemetery. Fouche added that the discovery of remains will not delay the overpass project.
Fox 19
2023 Tri-State fish fry guide
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fish fries are a tradition at many Tri-State churches during the season of Lent. Here are some fish fries you might want to indulge in starting Friday, February 22, through the last Friday before Easter Sunday. If you would like to add a fish fry to this...
