INDIANAPOLIS - SIUE wrestling's Deron Pulliam was crowned the 184-pound champion at the Greyhound Open Sunday. Pulliam was among a contingent of SIUE wrestlers competing at the tournament. SIUE's Austin Macias placed second at 125 pounds. Alec Peralta took sixth at 149 pounds. Damari Reed took third at 157 pounds. Bryson Buhk placed fourth at 197 pounds. Dan McKiernan finished fifth at 285 pounds.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO