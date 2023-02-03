ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers


 

nhtrib.com

Jeanette Poncelot, 90

Jeanette Poncelet, age 90, passed peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at the Willows in Fredericksburg, with her niece, Gayle Poncelet, and Hospice gently guiding Jeanette to her place in Heaven. Jeanette, who was born on May 4, 1932, held master’s degrees in educational psychology and nutrition. Jeanette was a...
FREDERICKSBURG, IA
nhtrib.com

Betty Louise Gorman

Betty Louise Gorman, age 88 of New Hampton, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton with the Rev. Nick Radloff celebrating the Mass. Interment will take place at...
NEW HAMPTON, IA
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Iowa City – (With Photos)

Are you tired of the same old breakfast routine? Looking to switch things up and try some new breakfast hot spots? Look no further! Iowa City, Iowa has a plethora of unique and delicious breakfast options to choose from. From the classic diner feel at The Dandy Lion and Bluebird Diner, to the trendy brunch vibes at Pullman Bar & Diner and The Encounter Cafe, there’s something for everyone. If you’re in the mood for a more upscale experience, Blackstone has you covered, and for a quirky and quaint atmosphere, Goosetown can’t be beat. Read on to discover the best breakfast spots in Iowa City and start planning your next brunch adventure!
IOWA CITY, IA
thechampaignroom.com

Illinois beat by one man in Iowa

It was going to happen at some point. Illinois basketball and head coach Brad Underwood have been dominating several border state rivalries. After winning recently in Madison, Illinois ran its winning streak to six against the Badgers. Underwood and his squad has similar success against bordering Iowa, winning five straight...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wmay.com

U of Illinois student cheering section apologizes for ticket controversy

The University of Illinois’s student cheering section is apologizing after controversy erupted over its attempt to buy a block of tickets for Saturday’s game at Iowa. The Orange Krush organization complained on social media that it had purchased the tickets, but then the University of Iowa rescinded the ticket purchase.
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Sieren Receives Awards at Iowa Auctioneers Convention

On January 28th, at the Iowa Auctioneers Annual Convention in Des Moines, Riley Sieren took home two awards during the annual banquet. Sieren Auction Sales, located in Washington, was given first place in the Agriculture/Equipment Advertising Contest and first place in the Real Estate Advertising Contest. The contest is held amongst all Auction Companies throughout Iowa. Sieren Auction Sales is a full-service auction company serving all of Iowa. They offer Live and Online Only Auctions specializing in Farmland, Equipment, Retirement, and Estate Auctions.
IOWA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Iowa makes pitiful change to Brian Ferentz OC contract

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is not a popular figure among Hawkeyes fans, but the school is stubbornly standing by him. That said, an adjustment to his contract is a good indicator of how even the administration’s faith in him seems pretty limited. On Monday, Iowa announced modifications to Ferentz’s contract for 2023. His salary... The post Iowa makes pitiful change to Brian Ferentz OC contract appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations

The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations. Not one but two locations will be opening up for the season this month!. One of the most popular ice cream franchises in the Cedar Valley is slowly returning for the 2023 season. 4 Queens Dairy Cream is a staple of the area with several locations scattered around the Cedar Valley.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Woman dies in Iowa UTV crash

REINBECK, Iowa — The Grundy County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly UTV crash over the weekend that killed a woman. The crash happened Saturday night about 2 miles northeast of Reinbeck. Deputies say Patrick Knaack was driving six people in the UTV when he lost control. The UTV...
REINBECK, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa veteran invited as guest to State of the Union

WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - Hours before his flight to Washington, D.C. for the 2023 State of the Union, Trent Dirks said, “This is probably the biggest moment of my life.”. Dirks will be a guest of Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA2) at Tuesday’s address. Dirks works for Retrieving Freedom...
WAVERLY, IA
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to ridiculous, new Iowa contract stipulation

The Iowa Hawkeyes announced a major amendment to offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and his contract. What the CFB world wasn’t expecting was what that brand-new stipulation in it is. Scott Dochterman, the Iowa writer for The Athletic, reported the details on Twitter. Dochterman wrote, “Iowa announces amendments to Brian Ferentz’s employment: Salary of $850,000, effective Read more... The post CFB world reacts to ridiculous, new Iowa contract stipulation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Raucous birthday party bonfire leads to $4,500 fine

A birthday party and swap meet in northern Iowa last year resulted in a $4,500 fine for its host after photographic and video evidence revealed that partygoers burned a car as part of the festivities, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. “It was a fine party until they lit the car on fire,” […] The post Raucous birthday party bonfire leads to $4,500 fine appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CHARLES CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Women's College Basketball (2/5): Clark, Boffeli go crazy in routs for Iowa, UNI

(KMAland) -- Caitlin Clark and Grace Boffeli had big games to lead their respective teams to victories on Sunday. Iowa (19-4, 11-1): The Hawkeyes rolled past Penn State (13-11, 4-9) in a 95-51 rout. Caitlin Clark had a triple-double with 23 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds while Monika Czinano accounted for 14 points, Rachael Heittola came off the bench with 14 points, Kate Martin added 11 points and eight rebounds and McKenna Warnock and Hannah Stuelke posted nine points each.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
951thebull.com

One Person Killed in Weekend Two-Vehicle Crash in Northeast Iowa

A central Iowa man has died in a two-vehicle weekend crash in northeast Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says the wreck occurred just after 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon near Sumner in Bremer County. A Lexus driven by 22-year-old Carter Harris of Saint Cloud, Florida, was eastbound on County Highway C33 when he failed to yield at the stop sign and broadsided a Hyundai Elantra driven northbound on County Road V56 by 22-year-old Derrius Taylor-Ly of Altoona.
SUMNER, IA
KWQC

Crews fight structure fire on 11th Street in Moline

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Crews fought a structure fire in the 1100 block of 11th Street in Moline Sunday evening. Moline firefighters responded to the scene at 6:19 p.m. According to the Moline Fire Department, the initial fire started in an unattached garage, and upon arrival found the structure engulfed in fire. Adjacent residences were also impacted by the heat from the fire, and it took fire personnel 30 minutes to put out the fire, officials said.
MOLINE, IL

