Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nhtrib.com
Jeanette Poncelot, 90
Jeanette Poncelet, age 90, passed peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at the Willows in Fredericksburg, with her niece, Gayle Poncelet, and Hospice gently guiding Jeanette to her place in Heaven. Jeanette, who was born on May 4, 1932, held master’s degrees in educational psychology and nutrition. Jeanette was a...
nhtrib.com
Betty Louise Gorman
Betty Louise Gorman, age 88 of New Hampton, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton with the Rev. Nick Radloff celebrating the Mass. Interment will take place at...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Iowa City – (With Photos)
Are you tired of the same old breakfast routine? Looking to switch things up and try some new breakfast hot spots? Look no further! Iowa City, Iowa has a plethora of unique and delicious breakfast options to choose from. From the classic diner feel at The Dandy Lion and Bluebird Diner, to the trendy brunch vibes at Pullman Bar & Diner and The Encounter Cafe, there’s something for everyone. If you’re in the mood for a more upscale experience, Blackstone has you covered, and for a quirky and quaint atmosphere, Goosetown can’t be beat. Read on to discover the best breakfast spots in Iowa City and start planning your next brunch adventure!
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois beat by one man in Iowa
It was going to happen at some point. Illinois basketball and head coach Brad Underwood have been dominating several border state rivalries. After winning recently in Madison, Illinois ran its winning streak to six against the Badgers. Underwood and his squad has similar success against bordering Iowa, winning five straight...
Thursday Will Be ‘First Time Ever’ Day For Iowa Men & Women’s Hoops
What's going to happen on Thursday night has never occurred for both the Iowa women's and men's basketball teams on a single night. It will be a historic night and one that's full of opportunity. The Iowa women's basketball team upped their record to 19-4 on Sunday, with a 95-51...
wmay.com
U of Illinois student cheering section apologizes for ticket controversy
The University of Illinois’s student cheering section is apologizing after controversy erupted over its attempt to buy a block of tickets for Saturday’s game at Iowa. The Orange Krush organization complained on social media that it had purchased the tickets, but then the University of Iowa rescinded the ticket purchase.
kciiradio.com
Sieren Receives Awards at Iowa Auctioneers Convention
On January 28th, at the Iowa Auctioneers Annual Convention in Des Moines, Riley Sieren took home two awards during the annual banquet. Sieren Auction Sales, located in Washington, was given first place in the Agriculture/Equipment Advertising Contest and first place in the Real Estate Advertising Contest. The contest is held amongst all Auction Companies throughout Iowa. Sieren Auction Sales is a full-service auction company serving all of Iowa. They offer Live and Online Only Auctions specializing in Farmland, Equipment, Retirement, and Estate Auctions.
Iowa makes pitiful change to Brian Ferentz OC contract
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is not a popular figure among Hawkeyes fans, but the school is stubbornly standing by him. That said, an adjustment to his contract is a good indicator of how even the administration’s faith in him seems pretty limited. On Monday, Iowa announced modifications to Ferentz’s contract for 2023. His salary... The post Iowa makes pitiful change to Brian Ferentz OC contract appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations. Not one but two locations will be opening up for the season this month!. One of the most popular ice cream franchises in the Cedar Valley is slowly returning for the 2023 season. 4 Queens Dairy Cream is a staple of the area with several locations scattered around the Cedar Valley.
KCCI.com
Woman dies in Iowa UTV crash
REINBECK, Iowa — The Grundy County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly UTV crash over the weekend that killed a woman. The crash happened Saturday night about 2 miles northeast of Reinbeck. Deputies say Patrick Knaack was driving six people in the UTV when he lost control. The UTV...
KCRG.com
Iowa veteran invited as guest to State of the Union
WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - Hours before his flight to Washington, D.C. for the 2023 State of the Union, Trent Dirks said, “This is probably the biggest moment of my life.”. Dirks will be a guest of Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA2) at Tuesday’s address. Dirks works for Retrieving Freedom...
CFB world reacts to ridiculous, new Iowa contract stipulation
The Iowa Hawkeyes announced a major amendment to offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and his contract. What the CFB world wasn’t expecting was what that brand-new stipulation in it is. Scott Dochterman, the Iowa writer for The Athletic, reported the details on Twitter. Dochterman wrote, “Iowa announces amendments to Brian Ferentz’s employment: Salary of $850,000, effective Read more... The post CFB world reacts to ridiculous, new Iowa contract stipulation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Raucous birthday party bonfire leads to $4,500 fine
A birthday party and swap meet in northern Iowa last year resulted in a $4,500 fine for its host after photographic and video evidence revealed that partygoers burned a car as part of the festivities, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. “It was a fine party until they lit the car on fire,” […] The post Raucous birthday party bonfire leads to $4,500 fine appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Illinois bar helps reimburse U of I students after ticket fiasco
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO) — A University of Illinois institution is stepping up to help the Illini student section after its Iowa game ticket fiasco. The University of Iowa invalidated 200 tickets this week, because it said that the tickets were bought in the name of The Boys and Girls Clubs of Illinois. So, Kams Bar […]
kmaland.com
Women's College Basketball (2/5): Clark, Boffeli go crazy in routs for Iowa, UNI
(KMAland) -- Caitlin Clark and Grace Boffeli had big games to lead their respective teams to victories on Sunday. Iowa (19-4, 11-1): The Hawkeyes rolled past Penn State (13-11, 4-9) in a 95-51 rout. Caitlin Clark had a triple-double with 23 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds while Monika Czinano accounted for 14 points, Rachael Heittola came off the bench with 14 points, Kate Martin added 11 points and eight rebounds and McKenna Warnock and Hannah Stuelke posted nine points each.
951thebull.com
One Person Killed in Weekend Two-Vehicle Crash in Northeast Iowa
A central Iowa man has died in a two-vehicle weekend crash in northeast Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says the wreck occurred just after 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon near Sumner in Bremer County. A Lexus driven by 22-year-old Carter Harris of Saint Cloud, Florida, was eastbound on County Highway C33 when he failed to yield at the stop sign and broadsided a Hyundai Elantra driven northbound on County Road V56 by 22-year-old Derrius Taylor-Ly of Altoona.
Illinois Basketball: 5 observations from the Illini loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes
The Illinois basketball team fell in a tough-fought battle against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday afternoon. This was one of the best games I have watched this season. Both teams played well, but the Illini couldn’t manage to clip the hot-shooting Hawkeyes bunch. There might be some people that...
A New Pizza Restaurant Will Open This Week in Cedar Rapids
Last spring, signs went up for a new restaurant over at 319 7th St SE in Cedar Rapids. That new restaurant is called Tipsy Tomato, and we're happy to report that it is FINALLY ready to open its doors!. Tipsy Tomato is a new pizza restaurant owned by Epic Catering....
KCRG.com
CEO of Cedar Rapids-based popcorn company to be guest at State of the Union
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCRG) - Sydney Rieckhoff, the CEO and Co-founder of Cedar Rapids-based popcorn company Almost Famous Popcorn, will go to the State of the Union Address as a guest of Senator Joni Ernst. Sen. Ernst made the announcement in a press release, highlighting Iowa’s small businesses as the backbone...
KWQC
Crews fight structure fire on 11th Street in Moline
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Crews fought a structure fire in the 1100 block of 11th Street in Moline Sunday evening. Moline firefighters responded to the scene at 6:19 p.m. According to the Moline Fire Department, the initial fire started in an unattached garage, and upon arrival found the structure engulfed in fire. Adjacent residences were also impacted by the heat from the fire, and it took fire personnel 30 minutes to put out the fire, officials said.
Comments / 0