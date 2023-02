Jeanette Poncelet, age 90, passed peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at the Willows in Fredericksburg, with her niece, Gayle Poncelet, and Hospice gently guiding Jeanette to her place in Heaven. Jeanette, who was born on May 4, 1932, held master’s degrees in educational psychology and nutrition. Jeanette was a...

FREDERICKSBURG, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO