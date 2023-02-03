Read full article on original website
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Texas House Bill Filed to Increase Teacher Salaries By $15,000
A new bill has been filed in the Texas House seeking to raise teacher salaries by $15,000 and give a 25% pay increase to school support staff as the Texas Legislature is currently deciding how to spend its $33 billion surplus. The bill has a good amount of supporters, and some see it as a way to address the problem Texas has with retaining teachers.
Gov. Abbott announces statewide plan banning TikTok
AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Governor Greg Abbott has announced a statewide model security plan for Texas state agencies to address vulnerabilities presented by the use of TikTok and other software on personal and state-issued devices. This comes following the Governor’s directive – the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Information Resources developed this […]
cbs7.com
Governor Abbott responds to President Biden’s State of the Union Address
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott tonight issued the following statement in response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday:. “Tonight, President Joe Biden illustrated that states like Texas are leading the nation, and Washington follows. He announced initiatives to lessen the flow of deadly fentanyl into this country, yet Texas has been fighting this surge ever since he opened our southern border to the dramatically increased influence of Mexican drug cartels.
Former Texas teachers explain why they called it quits
Former teachers are sharing why they left the classroom.
Texas School Districts Switching To Four Day School Weeks
Feb. 7, 2023 – School districts all over Texas are switching to a new school week schedule of four days rather than the traditional five day. This new scheduling idea was introduced to schools to help attract more teachers to districts that were lacking staffing power. Several schools have already made the switch with many more still on the fence about the idea.
Gov. Abbott Sparks Controversy with Push for Universal School Vouchers in Texas
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appeared at the Annapolis Christian Academy in Corpus Christi on Tuesday night for a "Parent Empowerment Night." He used the forum to push his strategy for education in Texas, particularly the use of education savings accounts.
Texas extends emergency SNAP benefits for final month
Eligible Texans will still receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in future months, but their allotment will be smaller. More information is available at YourTexasBenefits.com. (Courtesy Unsplash) Texans will receive emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for the last time in February. According to a news release, Congress recently passed...
tpr.org
Texas Matters: Abbott Pushes for School Vouchers
On Thursday night the State Board of Education reversed course on its position on school vouchers. The board, which is made up of 15 independently-elected members from around the state, voted to rescind its recommendation passed late last year that stated the state legislature should reject any measures to fund private schools with public dollars.
texasbreaking.com
Abbott, HHSC announce end of emergency SNAP assistance program
Gov. Greg Abbott said on Friday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide emergency food assistance under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program totaling more than $345.9 million for the whole month of February. Final Month. The final month that eligible households can get emergency SNAP assistance is...
‘This isn’t going to fly in Texas’: Paxton may sue Biden over new chicken policy
AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced his intent to sue the Biden Administration over a new rule about the Lesser Prairie-Chicken. According to a press release, Paxton’s lawsuit is challenging the Lesser Prairie-Chicken’s new designation as “Endangered” in the south part of its range and “Threatened” in the north part. […]
fox44news.com
Texas HHSC hosting job fair for Waco Center for Youth
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is inviting qualified jobseekers to learn more about a career working for the state during three hiring events this February. The Waco Center for Youth is looking to fill multiple positions – including nurses, psychiatric nursing...
Record number of Texans just signed up for ACA health insurance, but many other Texans may soon lose their health coverage
DALLAS — Texas has long been a standout when it comes to health insurance – and not in a good way. This state has perennially led the country with the highest percentage and the highest total number of uninsured people. That distinction probably isn’t changing anytime soon, but...
Gambling proponents have a new plan to ask Texas voters to legalize casinos
AUSTIN, Texas – Advocates for legalizing casinos in Texas unveiled new legislation Friday that makes a stronger effort to partner with horse-racing operators throughout the state — a retooled approach after their 2021 push came up short. State Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, filed House Joint Resolution 97, which would let voters decide in the […] The post Gambling proponents have a new plan to ask Texas voters to legalize casinos appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
kurv.com
Gov. Abbott Issues Disaster Declaration In Texas
Texas Governor Greg Abbott is issuing a disaster declaration following a devastating winter storm. Seven counties, including Austin, were hit hard by the storm, which caused at least ten deaths across three southern states. As of Saturday night, nearly one-hundred-thousand Texans were still without power, mostly in the Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth areas.
KRGV
Abbott announces final extension of Emergency SNAP benefits
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing more than $345.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of February as the final extension of benefits, according to a new release from Gov. Greg Abbott. “Congress recently passed legislation to establish February 2023 as...
cw39.com
Texas Ag Commissioner urges Texas farmers, ranchers to fill out 2022 census
AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller released a reminder on Friday that the United States Department of Agriculture’s deadline to respond to the 2022 Census of Agriculture will be on Monday, and advised that members of the agriculture community respond online. “I want to remind...
Top 5 Reasons People Hate Living In The State Of Texas
We have a million reasons to love Texas but like anywhere, it has room for improvement. I combed through a Quora Question, and it was a bit of an eye-opener, especially comments from some of the people who still live here. Myself, I really can't think of a better place to live. I did not spend the last 40+ years here by accident. I am perfectly happy here even though I will on occasion cuss the wind. Still, if I moved into a house with a lot of junk in the backyard, I'd try to get rid of some of that junk. We can improve most of the things on this list, except for the last one.
everythinglubbock.com
LCU recognized for one of the most affordable creative writing programs in Texas
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian University (LCU) recently announced its creative writing program was recognized as one the most affordable in Texas. According to a press release from LCU, the university was among three other private schools earning the designation from the Creative Writing Edu website. “It is an...
These Texas cities are among the safest in America: report
Six Texas cities were highlighted as being the safest U.S. cities to live in.
everythinglubbock.com
Texas Utility Help available to cover Xcel Energy bills
AMARILLO, Texas — Xcel Energy is reminding its customers who need assistance paying their electricity bills that resources are available through Texas Utility Help. According to a press release from Xcel Energy, homeowners and renters are eligible to apply for Texas Utility Help whether they live in single-family homes, multifamily buildings or mobile homes. Customers must occupy the property as their primary residence.
Comments / 0