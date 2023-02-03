LACKAWANNA PLAZA REDEVELOPMENT PLAN TRAFFIC IMPACT STUDY. The Township of Montclair has scheduled a public meeting to present the initial findings of the Lackawanna Plaza Redevelopment Plan Traffic Study. The meeting will take place on Thursday, February 9 at 5:00 pm in the Council Chambers at 205 Claremont Avenue and will be broadcast live on Channel 34 and will stream live at www.youtube.com, on demand and can and will be re-broadcast. Joseph Fishinger, Director of Traffic Engineering at Bright View Engineering and the author of the study, will present the findings and will be available to answer questions. The study can be downloaded from the Montclair Township website using the following link: Lackawanna Plaza Redevelopment Plan Traffic Impact Study or through the following web address: https://montclair.hosted.civiclive.com/UserFiles/Servers/Server_5276204/File/Government/Departments/Planning%20Community%20Development/Redevelopment%20Plans/TIS-1-19-23-signed.pdf.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO