ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montclairnjusa.org

Public Meeting - Lackawanna Plaza

LACKAWANNA PLAZA REDEVELOPMENT PLAN TRAFFIC IMPACT STUDY. The Township of Montclair has scheduled a public meeting to present the initial findings of the Lackawanna Plaza Redevelopment Plan Traffic Study. The meeting will take place on Thursday, February 9 at 5:00 pm in the Council Chambers at 205 Claremont Avenue and will be broadcast live on Channel 34 and will stream live at www.youtube.com, on demand and can and will be re-broadcast. Joseph Fishinger, Director of Traffic Engineering at Bright View Engineering and the author of the study, will present the findings and will be available to answer questions. The study can be downloaded from the Montclair Township website using the following link: Lackawanna Plaza Redevelopment Plan Traffic Impact Study or through the following web address: https://montclair.hosted.civiclive.com/UserFiles/Servers/Server_5276204/File/Government/Departments/Planning%20Community%20Development/Redevelopment%20Plans/TIS-1-19-23-signed.pdf.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
montclairnjusa.org

Rabies-Infected Skunk Found on Orange Road

The Montclair Township Health Department was notified by the NJDOH Lab that a skunk found on the 100 block of Orange Road on 2/1/2023 had tested positive for the Rabies virus. Rabies is a fatal disease of warm-blooded mammals caused by a virus, most frequently spread through a bite or scratch from an infected animal. An infected animal has the rabies virus in its saliva and infects other animals or people through bites and contact with saliva. Once infected animals become ill, they may bite or attack other animals or people.
MONTCLAIR, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy