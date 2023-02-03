Read full article on original website
Related
cryptobusinessworld.com
Sberbank to Launch Decentralized Finance Platform Based on Ethereum
The Moscow-based state-owned financial services corporation Sberbank intends to introduce a decentralised finance (defi) application, according to a report by the news source Interfax that was released on February 3. According to Konstantin Klimenko, the director of the blockchain laboratory at Sberbank, the platform is presently undergoing closed beta testing.
cryptobusinessworld.com
StarkWare Open Sources Zero-Knowledge Tech for Ethereum Scalability
Leading blockchain solutions provider StarkWare has made a significant move to advance the future of decentralized technology by open-sourcing its STARK Prover software. The move is aimed at enabling the scaling of the Ethereum network, one of the largest decentralized platforms in the world. StarkWare is driving Ethereum scalability with...
Comments / 0