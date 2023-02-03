Read full article on original website
Related
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
cryptobusinessworld.com
DEFI Winning Customers as Centralized Crypto Exchanges Facing Future Uncertainties
Https://cointelegraph.com/news/defi-platforms-see-profits-amid-ftx-collapse-and-cex-exodus-finance-redefined. The ongoing market downturn has exposed the weaknesses of centralized cryptocurrency platforms. In the current market turbulence, centralized finance platforms (CeFi) have crumpled while decentralized finance (DeFi) has remained rather stable. Many investors now see DeFi as the answer to the problems facing centralized exchanges. The collapse of Celsius...
cryptobusinessworld.com
Sberbank to Launch Decentralized Finance Platform Based on Ethereum
The Moscow-based state-owned financial services corporation Sberbank intends to introduce a decentralised finance (defi) application, according to a report by the news source Interfax that was released on February 3. According to Konstantin Klimenko, the director of the blockchain laboratory at Sberbank, the platform is presently undergoing closed beta testing.
cryptobusinessworld.com
StarkWare Open Sources Zero-Knowledge Tech for Ethereum Scalability
Leading blockchain solutions provider StarkWare has made a significant move to advance the future of decentralized technology by open-sourcing its STARK Prover software. The move is aimed at enabling the scaling of the Ethereum network, one of the largest decentralized platforms in the world. StarkWare is driving Ethereum scalability with...
Comments / 0