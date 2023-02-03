ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Current Publishing

New athletic director starts at Zionsville Community High School

Zionsville Community High School has named Josh Larsh its co-athletic director. Larsh will start Feb.13, working alongside fellow athletic director Greg Schallhase. Larsh, 43, comes to Zionsville after an 18-month stint as the Avon High School athletic director. He will split duties with Schellhase. Both Avon and Zionsville are members...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Indiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Barbecue is one of those genres of the food world that’s pretty difficult to mess up… but it’s also challenging to get it right. It’s not every day you stumble upon a bbq place that pulls off every single dish perfectly, but when you do, you’ve found yourself a diamond in the rough. One such delightful diamond is located in Westfield: it’s a place with a pirate spin known as Big Hoffa’s, and it’s one of those bbq places in Indiana where literally nothing bad exists on the menu.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Indianapolis Stadium Transforming Into Unique Golf Experience in June

If you ask me, there aren't many better ways to spend a nice, warm, sunny day than on a golf course. And, even if you don't ask me, I'll tell you anyway. Even on the days when you're slicing every drive and your putts all come up a little short, you're still outside, enjoying the weather, and more than likely, a few drinks. One thing I like to try and do as much as I can is play courses I've not played before. It doesn't happen often because it usually requires a trip out of town. But, a new type of course coming to Indianapolis for three days only later this summer looks like it would definitely be worth the trip.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Swensons opens Monday in Avon

AVON, Ind. – Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location Monday at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. The first 100 guests will get free Galley Boy burgers. Swensons said they’re expecting a large turnout and due to the drive-in nature of […]
AVON, IN
99.5 WKDQ

What’s Up with Those Mysterious Mounds in Indiana?

How tight a schedule do you put yourself on when you're on a road trip? For example, do you leave yourself some room for incidental entertainment...something you didn't plan?. I always do. If there's something fascinating enough on the side of the road, I gotta check it out. I'm thinking that's a genetic trait; my dad was the exact same way. That's why he drove into Mitchell SD in 1963 and took a picture of the Corn Palace, a structure made entirely--you guessed it--out of corn. I took a picture of it, too, 48 years after he did and from the same location.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

This is the Oldest Brewery in the State of Indiana

Here's where to grab the oldest craft brew in Indiana. There's just something about having a locally brewed beer. My husband and I are big fans of hitting up breweries. We love to frequent the breweries around the Evansville area, and when we go out of town the first thing we usually do is find the local breweries to hit up. Usually, breweries have a cool, laid-back atmosphere, and you can typically get certain beers at breweries that you can't find anywhere else. It's also a cool way to experience a new place. So which Indiana brewery is the oldest?
INDIANA STATE
ballstatedailynews.com

Amy’s Pet Spa opens in Muncie to pamper your pet

On the corner of South Cherry and West Adams, husky howls and barking can be heard in the air, though usually only for a few minutes. On that corner in downtown Muncie, sits Amy’s Pet Spa. Owner Amy Shears has been busy since she opened in November 2022, and...
MUNCIE, IN
WISH-TV

Celebrate Valentine’s Day in downtown Indianapolis with glass blowing, candle pouring, and more!

Whether you’re an adventurous couple, family celebrating the season, or a friend group out on the town, there’s truly something for everyone to enjoy in downtown Indianapolis this Valentine’s Day. Max Wing, PR & Communications Manager at Downtown Indy, Inc., joined us to share a list of the top must-do experiences, both on Valentine’s Day and surrounding dates.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

City of Westfield purchases land for $770K

The City of Westfield purchased three parcels of land last month totaling a little more than 25 acres at an auction for $770,000. The land, at 2510 E. 171st St., was purchased Jan. 26 at the Prairie Waters Event Center in Westfield during an auction held by Pendleton-based Don Smock Auction Co., Inc.. The Westfield City Council had approved a resolution authorizing Westfield Chief of Staff Jeremy Lollar to pursue the purchase of the land three days prior to the auction.
WESTFIELD, IN
thehoosiernetwork.com

Photos: No. 21 Indiana beats No. 1 Purdue

In front of a raucous crowd at Assembly Hall, the Hoosiers topped the Boilermakers 79-74. ﻿See what it was like in Assembly Hall through the Hoosier Network's photo gallery above.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
readthereporter.com

Remember Hook’s drug stores?

1861 – On the way to his inauguration in Washington, President-Elect Abraham Lincoln spent one night in Indianapolis. He gave a speech from the balcony of the Bates House Hotel. 1903 – Nathaniel Owings was born in Indianapolis. He became a leading architect and was an early advocate of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana

Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting...
MITCHELL, IN
FOX59

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier had some luck in Saturday night’s $700 million Powerball drawing. One ticket sold at the Meijer at 6939 W. Broadway in McCordsville matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. That combination earns the ticket holder $50,000. The winning numbers are:  2-8-15-19-58 with the Powerball of 10. The Powerball jackpot grows […]
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy