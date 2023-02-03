Read full article on original website
Clothes for Comfort drive underway for The Harbor program
The third annual clothing donation drive for The Harbor is underway. It's called Clothes for Comfort and is a benefit for families in need.
Norovirus caused illness outbreak at Las Vegas elementary school, health district says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Preliminary lab results suggest that norovirus was the cause of a reported mass illness at Tanaka Elementary School nearly two weeks ago, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. A gastrointestinal illness outbreak infected an estimated 130 students at the school, sometime during the week of Jan. 23 to Jan. 27, […]
Sierra Sun
Pine nuts: One lucky boy
Nevada is a state of mind. Before you roll the dice, you say, “C’mon, Honey, Baby needs a new pair of shoes!” And everything outside of Las Vegas is Cowboy Nevada, except Incline Village, where we either have two homes or two jobs. Those with one job and one home are rare as a straight flush. I just happen to be one of those lucky boys to draw a straight flush.
Classic car repair program aims to assist drivers across Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Classic car plate registration changes have many drivers frustrated on what to do, especially if there is a need to fix a car or a car cannot pass a smog test. “The intent of the classic vehicle plates was never to enable people to avoid a smog check, it’s about clean […]
CCSD police accuse administrators of attempted cover-up at elementary school
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District Police are claiming there was an attempt to cover up what they call “failings” at a Las Vegas elementary school. According to a police report 8 News Now obtained, it began after a special education teacher was accused of child abuse. Yet, authorities determined an effort […]
newsnationnow.com
Las Vegas high school student suing school, accused bullies
LAS VEGAS (NewsNation) — A former student of the Clark County School District is suing the district for allegedly failing to protect him from bullying. He’s also suing the parents of the students who he claims bullied him. Nicholas Monroe said three classmates started harassing him online and...
tourcounsel.com
Galleria at Sunset | Shopping mall in Henderson, Nevada
Galleria at Sunset (informally referred to as Galleria Mall) is an indoor shopping mall at 1300 West Sunset Road in Henderson, Nevada. It is owned by Forest City Enterprises and Queensland Investment Corporation, and managed by Forest City. Plans to build the mall were announced in 1987, but construction did not begin until 1995. It opened on February 28, 1996, and received its first major renovation in 2013, followed by an expansion which added several restaurants.
Grammys 2023 Best & Worst Dressed
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Frank Marino is back to talk all things sparkle, glitz and glam for the best and worst dressed of Grammys 2023 red carpet.
Why Locals in Las Vegas Attend First Friday
First Friday—a Las Vegas-based non-profit organization—is “Down for Anything” this February. On February 3 from...
Fox5 KVVU
No one hurt after Henderson school bus crash
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Fire and Police departments were dispatched for a school bus crash around 1:45 p.m. Friday. Responders arrived at the scene near West Warm Springs Road and North Valle Verde Drive in reference to a Clark County School District bus colliding with an SUV.
Pahrump, February 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
pvhsnews.com
Pahrump, Nevada
The small secluded town is about 45 miles northwest of Las Vegas. We sit between Las Vegas and Death Valley, California. Area 51 is also near Pahrump, making us only 73 miles away from one of the most known places in Nevada. The population of Pahrump is growing at a...
NSP: 2 dead, 3 injured in wrong-way crash on 215
Two people are dead and three people were sent to the hospital after a wrong-way crash early Saturday morning, according to police.
news3lv.com
The Animal Foundation caring for dog believed to be hit by car near Sunset Park
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Animal Foundation has taken in a new pup, who was found suffering from multiple wounds at a local park. The shelter says Toby was found on a softball field at Sunset Park and was rushed to their facility after he was seen suffering from deep wounds on his face and body.
Student with gun arrested on North Las Vegas middle school campus
A student was arrested for bringing a gun on campus at Brian and Teri Cram Middle School in North Las Vegas, the school's principal said.
8newsnow.com
Why not pitch in? Ways to donate time, experience: 8 great volunteer programs in the Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — So you’ve retired, can only golf so much. What now? How about volunteering for any number of programs or nonprofits in the Las Vegas valley?. So many are looking for help, and you’ve got all that experience. Why not reach out to your place of worship, a youth sports league or maybe even the neighborhood school?
actionnews5.com
Dog found in ditch with broken bones, rocks in stomach, animal rescuers say
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - An animal rescue group in Las Vegas says a dog was found with broken bones and rocks in its stomach. KVVU reports volunteers with A Home 4 Spot Animal Rescue, a nonprofit organization, recently located a dog named Duke in a ditch in the Las Vegas valley.
Fox5 KVVU
Echo & Rig set to open new steakhouse in Henderson
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas favorite Echo & Rig is set to open its new location in Henderson this week. According to a news release, Echo & Rig Butcher & Steakhouse, which has been a continued favorite at Tivoli Village for the last 11 years, will debut its second location on Feb. 8.
Las Vegas mother, daughter caregivers accused of stealing tens of thousands from stroke victim
A mother and daughter are accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a stroke victim in their care, police wrote in court documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.
How a local company is making use of used chopsticks
If you can build it out of wood you can build it out of chopsticks. That's the message from a local business owner who is giving a second life to used utensils.
