Pahrump, NV

Sierra Sun

Pine nuts: One lucky boy

Nevada is a state of mind. Before you roll the dice, you say, “C’mon, Honey, Baby needs a new pair of shoes!” And everything outside of Las Vegas is Cowboy Nevada, except Incline Village, where we either have two homes or two jobs. Those with one job and one home are rare as a straight flush. I just happen to be one of those lucky boys to draw a straight flush.
newsnationnow.com

Las Vegas high school student suing school, accused bullies

LAS VEGAS (NewsNation) — A former student of the Clark County School District is suing the district for allegedly failing to protect him from bullying. He’s also suing the parents of the students who he claims bullied him. Nicholas Monroe said three classmates started harassing him online and...
tourcounsel.com

Galleria at Sunset | Shopping mall in Henderson, Nevada

Galleria at Sunset (informally referred to as Galleria Mall) is an indoor shopping mall at 1300 West Sunset Road in Henderson, Nevada. It is owned by Forest City Enterprises and Queensland Investment Corporation, and managed by Forest City. Plans to build the mall were announced in 1987, but construction did not begin until 1995. It opened on February 28, 1996, and received its first major renovation in 2013, followed by an expansion which added several restaurants.
Fox5 KVVU

No one hurt after Henderson school bus crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Fire and Police departments were dispatched for a school bus crash around 1:45 p.m. Friday. Responders arrived at the scene near West Warm Springs Road and North Valle Verde Drive in reference to a Clark County School District bus colliding with an SUV.
Highschool Basketball Pro

Pahrump, February 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Pahrump, February 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Southeast Career Technical Academy basketball team will have a game with Pahrump Valley High School on February 06, 2023, 18:30:00.
pvhsnews.com

Pahrump, Nevada

The small secluded town is about 45 miles northwest of Las Vegas. We sit between Las Vegas and Death Valley, California. Area 51 is also near Pahrump, making us only 73 miles away from one of the most known places in Nevada. The population of Pahrump is growing at a...
Fox5 KVVU

Echo & Rig set to open new steakhouse in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas favorite Echo & Rig is set to open its new location in Henderson this week. According to a news release, Echo & Rig Butcher & Steakhouse, which has been a continued favorite at Tivoli Village for the last 11 years, will debut its second location on Feb. 8.
