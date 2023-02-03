Read full article on original website
Woman with bipolar disorder reported missing in Rosemead
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sunday circulated photos of a 41-year-old woman with bipolar disorder who went missing in Rosemead. Daniella Dianne Garcia was last seen at about 11 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Jackson Avenue, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Garcia was described as...
Toddler reported missing, last seen in Lancaster
A 2-year-old girl was reported missing Saturday after she was last seen in Lancaster. Oluwaelumi Ikuomola, also known as “Pelumi,” was last seen at 7:28 p.m. Friday on the 500 block of West Lancaster Boulevard, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Oluwaelumi is black, 3 feet tall, weighs...
12-year-old boy goes missing in Lancaster
A 12-year-old boy was reported missing Friday after he was last seen in Lancaster. Daniel Alexander “Danny” Bonczek was last seen at 7:50 a.m. Thursday on the 700 block of Ave K2, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau, which said he has a possible destination of Lake Los Angeles.
2urbangirls.com
Three killed in multi-vehicle crash near LA
LYNWOOD, Calif. – Three people were killed and at least one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday in Lynwood. Dozens of people gathered at the crash site to hold a vigil and mourn the deaths of three people, ABC7 reported. The drama began in South Gate when...
foxla.com
Maywood family says grandfather was mistakenly killed by LASD deputies
MAYWOOD, Calif. - A Maywood family is grieving the loss of Miguel Lopez, who was shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputies last month. Now, the family is planning to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the deputies involved in the shooting. The shooting happened around 5:30...
Authorities search for missing mother and baby in Los Angeles County
Authorities are searching for a mother and her baby who disappeared in Lancaster on Friday. The mother was identified as Petisa Shenelle Hyde Davis, 25, and her daughter is Oluwaelumi Ikuomola, 2, both from Lancaster. Both mother and child were last seen on the 500 block of W. Lancaster Boulevard around 7:28 p.m., according to […]
2urbangirls.com
Woman killed in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A woman was found dead in downtown Los Angeles early this morning, according to authorities. Officers responded to reports of a stabbing at about 2:00 a.m. in the 300 block of South Main Street. Upon arrival, they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. Fire...
pasadenanow.com
Sunday Robbery Leaves Employees Traumatized
A robbery took place at a store located in the 3400 block of East Foothill on Sunday evening about 5:09 p.m. which left the store’s employees traumatized, police said. According to Lieutenant Rudy Lemos, the incident occurred at around 5:09 p.m. and involved four male suspects in their 20s.
2urbangirls.com
Elderly woman killed in vehicle crash in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 90-year-old woman behind the wheel of a speeding Lincoln Continental was killed in a crash in Long Beach as her car sped through a parking lot where it hit four other vehicles and two pedestrians, authorities said Sunday. Officers were dispatched at about 2:30...
Mother arrested, toddler safe after alleged abduction in Riverside
Police have arrested a homeless woman who allegedly abducted her own toddler son in Riverside on Saturday. The child was also located and is safe, authorities said. Investigators say Samantha Hernandez, 25, does not have custody of her three-year-old son and took him without consent in the Arlanza neighborhood of Riverside around 12:30 p.m. on […]
New video released in fatal police shooting of double amputee in Huntington Park
Authorities on Monday released new video showing the moments leading up to a fatal encounter between a double amputee and Huntington Park police last month. Huntington Park Police Chief Cosme Lozano said he wanted to release the video in order to establish transparency with the community, and indicated that the investigation into the shooting is […]
avdailynews.com
At Risk Missing Juvenile
Palmdale , Ca.-Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeking assistance in locating this At Risk Missing Juvenile. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale Sheriff Station Detective Unit, Attention: Detective Gudiel, at (661)272-2625. If you prefer...
Memorial set up at Lynwood site of crash that killed married couple
Three people were killed and another injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Lynwood following a police pursuit that began in South Gate early Sunday.The crash occurred at the intersection of State Street and Tweedy Boulevard at around 2:10 a.m. Sunday, according to Los Angeles Fire Department. Investigators said two cars collided while traveling at high rates of speed. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified by family members as Flavio Balderas, 60, and his wife Micaela Balderas, both Compton residents. Micaela Balderas died at a hospital, family members said.Two others were rushed to a nearby hospital, where...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Antelope Valley
PALMDALE, Calif. – A 69-year-old motorcycle rider was identified Monday as the victim of a crash on Bouquet Canyon Road in Palmdale. Gordon Moore was a Lancaster resident, according to the coroner’s office. The crash was reported at 4:14 p.m. Saturday on Bouquet Canyon Road just south of...
Wife Poisoned Husband With Oleander, Antifreeze All For His Life Insurance Payout
In September 2000, police and paramedics responded to a panicked call concerning 41-year-old Jose Francisco “Frank” Rodriguez, a Montebello, California resident. His wife, Angelina, said he had recently been experiencing food poisoning-like symptoms and he feared he was dying, according to “Accident, Suicide or Murder,” airing Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen.
Man wounded during stabbing in Long Beach; suspect arrested
Police arrested a man allegedly connected to a stabbing that occurred in Long Beach on Friday. Officers were first dispatched to the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. after receiving reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to a statement from Long Beach Police Department. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment on wounds considered to be non-life-threatening.As they searched for the suspect, "officers established a perimeter and began a search for the suspect," police said. "Officers made contact with the suspect, however, the suspect refused to comply with officer commands to surrender."A K9 unit was brought to the scene and a "use of force occurred," before the suspect was taken into custody. He has been identified as 33-year-old Long Beach resident Andrew Martinez. He has been booked on one count of attempted murder and one count of resisting arrest. His bail is set at $1 million.
Vehicle Overturns in Crash Leaving 2 Hospitalized, 1 Critically Injured
Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: Two people were injured with one briefly trapped in a single-vehicle rollover crash involving a fence and city property Saturday night, Feb. 4, just before midnight. The Los Angeles Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department from Foothill Division responded to a solo vehicle collision...
foxla.com
Man killed in Van Nuys hit-and-run
LOS ANGELES - A man believed in his 50s was crossing a Van Nuys street when he was struck by a dark-colored vehicle that fled the scene, leaving him to die, authorities said Saturday. The crash occurred at 10:15 p.m. Friday at Oxnard Street and Woodman Avenue, according to a...
Two Women Killed At Two Separate Homicides in Downtown Los Angeles
Two women were killed in two separate homicides that occurred Sunday in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in traffic collision in West LA with bicyclist
Actor and former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was involved in a traffic crash with a woman on a bicycle Sunday in West Los Angeles, according to police. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.Schwarzenegger was not driving fast, law enforcement sources told TMZ, which first reported the accident. The woman was not seriously hurt. Lopez said that no crime was committed and it was a simple accident.
