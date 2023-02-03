Read full article on original website
This is the Best Buffet in Ohio According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenPlain City, OH
Explore Ohio: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Next Road TripBryan DijkhuizenOhio State
Wrestling: True freshmen help lead No. 5 Ohio State past No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
19 Date Ideas in Columbus, OhioSadie SmileyColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Hickey: Ohio State is done this season. Should Chris Holtmann be too?
It was perfectly appropriate that Ohio State’s Sunday afternoon game at Michigan was a brunchtime affair. For the puns, you see. You can stick a fork in the Buckeyes. It’ll take more than a few mimosas to make the rest of this Ohio State basketball season watchable, because it feels as good as done at this point.
dawgnation.com
Ohio State and Michigan reveal why they were eager to ‘get hands on’ Georgia last season
MOBILE, Ala. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart is intent on maintaining an aggressive edge in his program, and it turns out with good reason. It turns out Ohio State was motivated by the Bulldogs’ perfect record last season, and Michigan was in fact plotting revenge all season long.
College Football Analyst Predicts Ohio State's 2023 Win Total
Ohio State football finished each of the last two seasons 11-2. While the Buckeyes hope to take a step forward in 2023, they must remain in title contention with a new starting quarterback. Brad Crawford of 247Sports predicted the over/under win total for each Big Ten program next season. Before ...
Ryan Day reacts to major blown Peach Bowl call
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes appeared poised for an epic, dominating win over the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. That was before a targeting call on Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. got overturned late in the fourth quarter. Though it wasn’t the sole reason for the collapse, it played a major role as Read more... The post Ryan Day reacts to major blown Peach Bowl call appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ohio State basketball gets bludgeoned by Michigan
Stop me if you’ve heard this before; the Ohio State basketball team lost. It’s become the norm for this team in the 2023 calendar year. In fact, since the calendar changed, the Buckeyes have won just twice. Sunday afternoon at Michigan was not one of those times. It...
Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann Thought Ohio State Played "Pretty Well" in Stretches Against Michigan, But Still Has "Too Many Issues" to Get Over the Top
Ohio State lost its fourth game in a row on Sunday, and the ninth of its last 10 games. Despite losing to Michigan, 77-69, during a game in which the Buckeyes never led, Chris Holtmann liked some of what he saw from his team. In fact, Holtmann thought Ohio State actually played pretty well for stretches. After all, the Buckeyes came within three points of tying the game at several stages in the second half.
Urban Meyer Names 1 Team He's Watching Closely In 2023
Urban Meyer obviously has strong ties to the Big Ten and SEC but its a team out west that's caught the eye of the three-time national champion. Appearing on the "All Things Covered" podcast with Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson, the FOX analyst said USC is building something special in LA. That ...
Sports World Reacts To Michigan Beating Ohio State Today
Michigan men's basketball picked up a much-needed win over Ohio State on Sunday, beating the Buckeyes 77-69 in Ann Arbor. The win moved the Wolverines to 13-10 overall and 7-5 in the Big Ten, while Ohio State dropped to 11-12 on the season and 3-9 in conference play. Michigan fans are enjoying ...
Daily Cardinal
Wisconsin loses handily to highly-ranked Buckeyes
Ohio State (20-3, 9-3 Big Ten) traveled to the Kohl Center to face Wisconsin (7-16, 2-9 Big Ten) on Wednesday night. Buckeye Taylor Mikesell scored the first points of the game as she nailed a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer. Wisconsin was able to break Ohio State’s full court press and get the...
Ohio State has best uniforms in college football, per 247Sports
Every college football season around Columbus, Ohio, there is a debate that rages when it comes to Ohio State. This is not necessarily about what happens on the field -- although that certainly occurs as well -- but about the Buckeye uniforms. The traditionalists believe the Scarlet and Gray should...
Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Urban Meyer Announcement
Love him or hate him, Urban Meyer is one of the greatest head coaches in college football history. The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators head coach won three national titles during his time in college. Meyer flamed out in the NFL, but surely, he could still have success at the college ...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio 2024 Offensive Lineman Marc Nave Jr. Says Ohio State is "At The Top" of His List Following His Offer
Whenever Marc Nave Jr. reflects on his first-ever memories of football, Ohio State comes to mind. Somewhere at the Nave household, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound 2024 Ohio offensive lineman swears there’s photographic evidence of him sporting former Ohio State quarterback Braxton Miller’s jersey when he was seven years old.
buckeyesports.com
Day Hopes To Name Starting Quarterback By End Of Spring Practice
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, who is facing his first legitimate quarterback battle since taking over for the Buckeyes, said on Wednesday that he hopes to name a starter by the end of spring practice. “I don’t know where we’ll be. I hope that one of them emerges and...
Ohio State Football: The Shoe named one of the most famous stadiums
The Ohio State football program is one of the most storied programs in college football history. That comes from the tradition of winning that they’ve built, along with having one of the best crowds in college football. They also play in one of the best stadiums in college football.
Highly-anticipated Ohio restaurant now open
A highly-anticipated celebrity-owned restaurant finally opened this week in Ohio after the grand opening was initially delayed back in January. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Esco Restaurant & Tapas held their grand opening event in Columbus, according to local sources.
FireRescue1
3 members of Ohio FD die within days of each other
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three members of the Columbus Division of Fire have died within a week. Battalion Chief Richard Richardson died in late January of occupational cancer, according to Columbus Firefighters Union Local 67. He served for 34 years, the department said. “Richardson’s legacy of leadership and Brotherhood lives...
aarp.org
Before the Highway: Columbus, Ohio
Imagine a community of neat Cape Cod homes, front porches, green lawns, several churches, and a locally owned corner store where children can walk or ride a bike. That was Hanford Village, a Columbus, Ohio, suburb developed in 1946 to meet the needs of returning World War II soldiers. Marketed by the developer as “Homes for Negro families,” the community was especially attractive to the state’s cadre of Tuskegee Airmen.
Two expected to survive separate Sunday shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two men who were shot in separate incidents Sunday evening are expected to survive their injuries, Columbus police said. At 6:03 p.m. Sunday, CPD responded to reports of a person shot on the 800 block of East Broad Street near Downtown. Police found an 18-year old man suffering from multiple gunshot […]
Tech companies buying up land around Intel plant in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Construction is in early progress at the site of the eventual Intel semiconductor fabrication plants in New Albany, but a number of technology companies continue to buy swaths of surrounding land in the business park the chipmaker is calling home. At least two companies forked over tens of millions of […]
Green Book sites in Columbus that are still standing
Data: Axios research; Chart: Simran Parwani/AxiosWhen Black travelers visited Columbus in the mid-20th century, the Green Book showed them places where they'd be most welcome in what was still a heavily segregated society.One was the Macon Hotel, where legends Ella Fitzgerald and Count Basie once played in its popular jazz club.State of play: The Green Book travel guides, which have received renewed attention thanks to the 2019 Best Picture Oscar winner, ceased publication many decades ago.But the Macon and several other listed sites are still standing in Columbus' King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood, a prominent commercial area for Black-owned businesses. Why...
