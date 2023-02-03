Omakase, which translates to “I’ll leave it up to you,” is a way of dining in a sushi restaurant in which customers leave the choice to the chef and eat whatever is served. It’s a chance for the chef to show off his or her skills and showcase seasonal ingredients or an unusual flavor combination. Diners sit facing the chef, and the meal can be tailored to the diner’s taste or built around a certain ingredient. An omakase-style meal often invokes a fine-dining experience with seasonal and high-end ingredients. Omakase was once considered inaccessible and pricey, but this is not the case anymore. We’ve rounded up some popular sushi restaurants in North Jersey where diners can enjoy an omakase experience without traveling far.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO