Residents of Flint and Benton Harbor, Michigan, have all dealt with contaminated water supply over the years, and they are still having issues with lead and the repercussions of failing infrastructure. Recently, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has laid out information for residents of Flint and Brenton Harbor on the improvements made and next steps.

BENTON HARBOR, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO