stateofreform.com
Stakeholders call on Michigan legislators to transition to a state-based exchange marketplace
On February 2nd, 2023, Michigan’s House Health Policy Committee held its first meeting of the legislative session, which focused on creating a state-regulated health insurance marketplace. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Joseph Sullivan, insurance legislative liaison from the Department...
stateofreform.com
Michigan continues work to address public health impact of water crisis
Residents of Flint and Benton Harbor, Michigan, have all dealt with contaminated water supply over the years, and they are still having issues with lead and the repercussions of failing infrastructure. Recently, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has laid out information for residents of Flint and Brenton Harbor on the improvements made and next steps.
stateofreform.com
Bill that would exempt medical services for low-income Hawaiians from state’s GET garners support
A bill that would provide tax exemptions for medical services provided to low-income Hawaiians garnered some support during a public hearing on Friday. The Senate Committee on Health and Human Services approved Senate Bill 1035 unanimously during the meeting. The bill would exempt medical services provided by healthcare providers to patients who receive Medicaid, Medicare, or TRICARE benefits from the general excise tax (GET) beginning on Jan. 1st, 2024.
stateofreform.com
Upcoming California health bills to watch, including a conversation with Rep. Aguiar-Curry about informed consent legislation
Although California’s legislative committees are not holding meetings until March, lawmakers continue to work on numerous healthcare-related bills that were pre-filed last year. State of Reform recently covered California’s health bills relating to students and substance use disorder. State of Reform had the opportunity to interview state Rep....
stateofreform.com
Survey shows support for Medicaid expansion continues to increase among Texans
The Episcopal Health Foundation (EHF) released the results of its latest statewide poll on Tuesday, which showed that most Texans (63%) support increased state spending on healthcare programs. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Healthcare trailed only public education (74%) as...
stateofreform.com
Texas leads the nation in newly insured during the 2023 Marketplace Open Enrollment Period
A record number of Texans signed up for health plans for 2023, according to the latest figures from CMS. More than 2.4 million individuals signed up for health insurance during the Open Enrollment Period (OEP), 570,000 of whom were previously uninsured. Marketplace enrollment in the Lone Star State has outpaced...
stateofreform.com
Colorado Department of Education to direct implementation of free healthy school meals program at the start of 2023-2024 academic year
The Colorado Department of Education (CDE) said on Monday it is training school districts on implementing the Healthy School Meals for All program this fall. CDE established the program after Colorado voters approved a ballot initiative in November, giving public school food authorities the option to participate and provide free healthy meals for its students.
