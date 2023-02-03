A bill that would provide tax exemptions for medical services provided to low-income Hawaiians garnered some support during a public hearing on Friday. The Senate Committee on Health and Human Services approved Senate Bill 1035 unanimously during the meeting. The bill would exempt medical services provided by healthcare providers to patients who receive Medicaid, Medicare, or TRICARE benefits from the general excise tax (GET) beginning on Jan. 1st, 2024.

HAWAII STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO