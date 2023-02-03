Vincent Tacconelli, Jr. says the new Westmont location represents decades of hard work for his family’s storied pizza business, as well as the doorway to its future. In the former David Wilson Men’s Shop at 164 Haddon Avenue, Vincent Tacconelli, Jr., is cementing the infrastructure that will serve as the next cornerstone of his family’s legacy.

HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO