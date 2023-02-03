Read full article on original website
Related
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
2022 Baker Act numbers may correlate with pandemic-related mental health struggles, UCF officials say
When Delaney Kirwin-Moore got her master's in social work at UCF, she knew she wanted to get into crisis intervention. She wanted to work with people who needed immediate help. She didn’t know she would be helping people from the back of a cop car. “There wasn't any classes...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF and Kingdom NIL: The Knights' new way to promote student athletes
As UCF prepares for its first season in the Big 12 Conference, it finalized a move with hopes of moving into financial parity with the rest of the conference. On Jan. 13, UCF reached a partnership with name, image and likeness collective Kingdom NIL. The creation of the collective was to keep UCF competitive as it moves into the Big 12 and assist student athletes with NIL deals.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Photos: UCF softball brings in new season with Fan Fest
The UCF softball team opened its doors on Sunday for its annual pre-season Fan Fest at Nicholson Fieldhouse. The event included photo opportunities with the players, open batting practice, pitching stations and games for kids. Each attendant also received free merchandise and posters the players could autograph. No. 15 UCF will officially begin its season on Thursday when they host No. 10 Georgia. After winning the first regional in program history last year, the girls are hoping to come back stronger than ever and make it to the Women's World Series.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Space Florida to create new jobs to boost growing aerospace industry
Space Florida has announced new job opportunities coming to Florida this year, many of which UCF "space university" students hope will expand their career options. Space Florida CEO Frank DiBello announced in a recent 2023 quarterly update that the company is working to attract more companies to the state that will support the growing aerospace industry. Last year, Space Florida played a hand in creating nearly 6,000 aerospace jobs across 15 different companies. Yet, DiBello stressed the need to look toward the future.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF Health Services provides options for insurance plans and interpreters to international patients
Brenda Perez said she always felt a wave of empathy as she spoke to patients in their native language about helping them achieve a healthier life. Perez, a healthcare interpreter for the UCF College of Medicine and Nemours Children’s Hospital, said their health insurance has helped UCF patients and includes free interpretational services for multiple languages. UCF Health Services are currently in a network with six insurance providers.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Title V convening event celebrates recent grant funding
UCF's Hispanic Serving Institution Initiatives celebrated its recently awarded Title V federal funding at a convening event in the Live Oak Ballroom on Monday. The two grants total nearly $5.7 million and were awarded by the U.S. Department of Education, according to UCF Today. The money will go toward initiatives that support the success of undergraduate and graduate Hispanic, Latino and low-income students.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Photos: Campus Activity Board hosts first plant hangout at the Arboretum
Students waited in line outside the UCF Arboretum on Friday for the chance to choose from a variety of plants, engage with local vendors and take part in Campus Activity Board's first "Plant Hangout". While this was an opportunity for students to create their own macrame plant hangers with macrame cord and beads, this was also the arboretum's first plant sale of the semester.
Comments / 0