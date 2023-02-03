The UCF softball team opened its doors on Sunday for its annual pre-season Fan Fest at Nicholson Fieldhouse. The event included photo opportunities with the players, open batting practice, pitching stations and games for kids. Each attendant also received free merchandise and posters the players could autograph. No. 15 UCF will officially begin its season on Thursday when they host No. 10 Georgia. After winning the first regional in program history last year, the girls are hoping to come back stronger than ever and make it to the Women's World Series.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO