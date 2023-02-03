Read full article on original website
Ted Bulletin Holds Soft Opening Specials at One LoudounUplift LoudounAshburn, VA
Leading grocery store chain opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Gorgeous West Virginia Town Named Among Most Beautiful in AmericaTravel MavenHarpers Ferry, WV
Ice Fest and Ice-Travaganza in Leesburg and Reston VirginiaCheryl E PrestonLeesburg, VA
Huge store chain opening another new Virginia location
A major store chain with hundreds of locations throughout the country recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more.
Five Events to Check Out to Celebrate Valentine's Day in Loudoun
Whether you plan to spend Valentine's Day with your partner, galantine, or the kids, there's something for everyone with fun "love" events in Loudoun. Check out the list and see which one speaks to your heart.
Person in critical condition following house fire in Loudoun Co.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A person is in critical condition following a house fire in Loudoun County, Virginia early Tuesday morning. According to a release from Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, the fire was reported by a passerby who saw smoke just before 4 a.m. at a home on Thrush Road in Sterling.
Beagle rescued from Virginia puppy mill to compete in ‘Puppy Bowl’
A Virginia puppy rescued from the Envigo breeding facility is ready for her close-up on this year’s “Puppy Bowl.”
Woman critically hurt in shooting in Fairfax County
Police said they were in the Mt. Vernon area after someone shot a woman there.
Leesburg's Most Expensive Listing Is Sprawling Mansion Going For $5.995M
The most expensive residential listing in Leesburg is going for $5.995 million — and that's after a May 2022 price drop, according to a Zillow listing.The more than 15,700-square-foot home was built in 2014, and is located in the enclave of Grenada, minutes from downtown Leesburg and a short d…
Crash between truck, train leaves 1 dead in Prince William Co.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A man has died after the car he was riding in was hit by a passing cargo train in Haymarket Monday night, according to police. According to a tweet from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the crash happened in the area of James Madison Highway (Route 15) and Kapp Valley Way.
Report: Dan Snyder selling Potomac, Md. estate for record price
Commanders owner Dan Snyder appears to be cashing in across the board, is now reportedly putting his Potomac home up for sale, listing it for what would be a record price in D.C. area residential real estate.
Washington Commanders Owner Dan Synder's Potomac Home Hits Market For Record $49M
Dan Snyder’s team isn’t the only thing he's looking to sell. The embattled Washington Commander's owner has listed his Potomac home in what could be a record-setting $49 million. Here's to hoping a buyer will meet his asking price. News of his house hitting the market comes as...
theburn.com
Loudoun County’s newest Five Guys opens for business
Loudoun County’s latest Five Guys restaurant has officially opened its doors. The new store off Loudoun County Parkway near One Loudoun began welcoming customers for lunch today. The restaurant brand — famous for its burgers, fries and milkshakes — has opened in the Flagship Commons retail center. That’s right...
Inside Nova
Firefighters rescue resident, pets in early-morning Sterling house fire
A Sterling resident is in critical condition after being rescued from their burning home early Tuesday. Just before 4 a.m., Loudoun County fire and rescue units from Cascades, Kincora, Sterling Park, and Fairfax County responded to a reported house fire on Thrush Road in Sterling. A passerby saw smoke and called 911 to report the fire.
tysonsreporter.com
Loyal Companion to close all Fairfax County pet stores at end of month
Loyal Companion is letting out one final howl before permanently shuttering all of its stores in Fairfax County. Independent Pet Partners, the pet wellness chain’s parent company, announced yesterday that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to close all its stores outside of Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois.
NBC 29 News
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others
STANARDSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - “I’m what they call legally blind,” Roberta Carrier said. “Histoplasmosis is a fungus,” Doctor Amy Mathers said. A fungus that changed Carrier’s life: “It can cause fungus growing in your lungs, and in your eyes. It can can cause scars on the back of the retina,” she said.
wfmd.com
Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
Va. parents say Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed history standards fail their children
ANNANDALE, Va. (DC News Now) — Vanessa Hall said she always admired what her two teenage children learned about history in their Fairfax County school system. It wasn’t the whitewashed history she was taught in the 1970s and 1980s that left out important contributions from and about African Americans, Asian Americans and others, she said. […]
Police: Man in custody after shooting mother of child in Fairfax County
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A man who shot and critically wounded the mother of his child was taken into custody from a different state, authorities said. Fairfax County police officers were first made aware of the incident after receiving a phone call from someone who said they heard screaming and gunshots.
Worker falls from 13 stories up, rescued in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — First responders rescued a worker who fell high above the ground while working on a building Monday morning. Fairfax County Fire/Rescue tweeted that it happened in the 1800 block of Chain Bridge Rd. The worker who fell was 13 stories up. Emergency workers rescued the worker onto a […]
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Man killed, another injured after train strikes truck in Haymarket
A 26-year-old Manassas man was killed and a Manassas Park man injured when a train struck a pickup truck Monday evening on U.S. 15 in Haymarket. The driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado traveling northbound on Kapp Valley Way just after 6:30 p.m. and "disregarded a posted stop sign prior to the railroad crossing and proceeded to cross over the tracks," Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Teen On ‘Abbott Elementary’ Learned How To Act In Prince George’s County
Phoenix Averiyire began her acting career by dodging a scam. She was just 7 years old and was pretending to sleep while eavesdropping on her mother’s conversation in a room nearby. Her mother, reading a web story aloud, mentioned something about an open call to be on Disney Channel.
Passenger killed after truck hit by train in Prince William
It was determined that the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was heading north on Kapp Valley Way when he ignored a stop sign in front of railroad tracks. As the truck crossed the track, it was struck by an oncoming cargo train. The impact caused the truck to land several hundred feet away from the railroad crossing.
