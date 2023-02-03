ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleburg, VA

theburn.com

Loudoun County’s newest Five Guys opens for business

Loudoun County’s latest Five Guys restaurant has officially opened its doors. The new store off Loudoun County Parkway near One Loudoun began welcoming customers for lunch today. The restaurant brand — famous for its burgers, fries and milkshakes — has opened in the Flagship Commons retail center. That’s right...
Inside Nova

Firefighters rescue resident, pets in early-morning Sterling house fire

A Sterling resident is in critical condition after being rescued from their burning home early Tuesday. Just before 4 a.m., Loudoun County fire and rescue units from Cascades, Kincora, Sterling Park, and Fairfax County responded to a reported house fire on Thrush Road in Sterling. A passerby saw smoke and called 911 to report the fire.
STERLING, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Loyal Companion to close all Fairfax County pet stores at end of month

Loyal Companion is letting out one final howl before permanently shuttering all of its stores in Fairfax County. Independent Pet Partners, the pet wellness chain’s parent company, announced yesterday that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to close all its stores outside of Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
wfmd.com

Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Man killed, another injured after train strikes truck in Haymarket

A 26-year-old Manassas man was killed and a Manassas Park man injured when a train struck a pickup truck Monday evening on U.S. 15 in Haymarket. The driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado traveling northbound on Kapp Valley Way just after 6:30 p.m. and "disregarded a posted stop sign prior to the railroad crossing and proceeded to cross over the tracks," Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
HAYMARKET, VA

