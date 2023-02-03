Read full article on original website
We Exist Inside a Giant Space Bubble, And Scientists Have Finally Mapped It
You may not realize it in your day-to-day life, but we are all enveloped by a giant “superbubble” that was blown into space by the explosive deaths of a dozen-odd stars. Known as the Local Bubble, this structure extends for about 1,000 light years around the solar system, and is one of countless similar bubbles in our galaxy that are produced by the fallout of supernovas.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Scientists Uncover Breakthrough in Reversing Aging: No Longer Tied to DNA Changes
After 13 years of research, Dr. David Sinclair and his team have finally discovered the key factors that drive aging, according to TIME. A study published on January 12th in the journal Cell describes a revolutionary aging clock developed by Sinclair, a genetics professor and co-director of the Paul F. Glenn Center for Biology of Aging Research at Harvard Medical School, that can accelerate or reverse the aging process at the cellular level.
Artificial intelligence study determined a painting with mysterious origins is likely a Raphael, researchers say
A painting with mysterious origins is likely a Raphael masterpiece, researchers from the U.K. said after using facial recognition technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze the portrait. The Renaissance-era painting, named the de Brécy Tondo, has been studied extensively for more than 40 years. Researchers from the University of...
Radio Signals From Galaxy Nearly Nine Billion Light-Years Away Received by Scientists on Earth for the First Time
According to media sources on Friday, the first radio transmission ever received from a galaxy over 9 billion light-years from Earth was received. This signal is distinctive in that it has a particular wavelength known as a "21-centimeter line" or the "hydrogen line," which makes it noteworthy. According to reports, neutral hydrogen atoms are what cause it.
Scientists report that food grown using fertilizer made from human waste is safe to eat
As much as I want to rationalize, there's still some grossness about this piece of news. Scientists in Europe have determined that fertilizer made from human waste is safe for growing food for human consumption. As a reassurance to what might otherwise be unpalatable news, the scientists reported that only an extremely small amount of medicines and drugs would find their way into the crops. As an example, you would have to consume half a million cabbage heads “to accumulate a dose equivalent to one carbamazepine pill.” Carbamazepine is an anticonvulsant drug.
US reaches nuclear ‘breakthrough’ with approval of new reactor that will change atomic energy
American government officials have greenlit the first nuclear reactor that promises to forever restructure the foundations of atomic energy. This novel design beats out previously failed attempts at this clean energy, giving it a chance to make impressions on the public that are nothing like Chernobyl. Approval from The U.S....
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter in August as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planet could happen again.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Baffled After 500-Million-Year-Old Fossil in Indian Cave Turns Out to be a Beehive
Scientists were perplexed when a 500-million-year-old fossil they had discovered in an Indian cave began to peel off and revealed that it was actually a beehive. 2020 saw the cancellation of a scientific conference that was supposed to take place in India during the first pandemic lockdowns. 500-Million-Year-Old Fossil in...
Fossilized Teeth of Giant Hominid Made Scientists to Believe That Humans May Have Had Giant Ancestors.
Fossilized teeth of a giant hominid species, named Paranthropus boisei, have been found in East Africa, leading scientists to speculate that early humans may have had giant ancestors. Paranthropus boisei lived around 2.3 to 1.4 million years ago and had an estimated body weight of about 110 kg (240 lbs).
Tri-City Herald
Remains of ancient shaman suggest early humans undertook ‘vast’ migrations, study says
The genetic makeup of a newfound hunter-gatherer population indicates early humans migrated over vast distances, including back and forth between Asia and North America. The migration patterns were uncovered by analyzing the remains of 10 prehistoric individuals found near Siberia, Russia, according to a study published in the journal Current Biology on Jan. 12.
scitechdaily.com
Princeton Scientists Shocked To Discover Bering Land Bridge Formed Far Later During Last Ice Age Than Thought
Princeton scientists found that the Bering Land Bridge was flooded until 35,700 years ago, with its full emergence occurring only shortly before the migration of humans into the Americas. A new study shows that the Bering Land Bridge, the strip of land that once connected Asia to Alaska, emerged far...
Carbon of a ‘New Dimension’ Discovered by American Scientists.
Carbon is the sixth-most abundant element in the universe. According to LiveScience.com, carbon is also the key ingredient for most life on Earth. Carbon occurs naturally as carbon-12, which makes up almost 99% of the carbon in the universe; carbon-13, which makes up about 1%; and carbon-14, which makes up a minuscule amount of overall carbon but is very important in dating organic objects.
Some scientists believe that another species of human beings are still roaming on this Earth
The idea of another species of human beings roaming on this Earth has aroused curiosity in the worlds of both science and science fiction. While this idea might seem a bit far-fetched, there does exist some evidence to suggest that it is not impossible. Some scientists also share the opinion that another species of human beings are still alive on this planet.
TechSpot
Gravity batteries in abandoned mines could power the whole planet, scientists say
Why it matters: Gravity batteries are a potential candidate for storing excess renewable energy, but finding places to install them is a challenge. Researchers have proposed that abandoned mines across the globe could be a cost-effective solution that may also provide jobs. A study from the International Institute for Applied...
Scientists in Canada detected an 8 billion-year-old radio signal in a distant galaxy
Scientists have detected a record-breaking radio signal from atomic hydrogen in a very distant galaxy. The galaxy that the signal originated from is believed to have come from a galaxy at redshift z=1.29. Because of the galaxy’s immense distance, the emission line had shifted to a 48 cm line from the 21 cm line they had expected.
Digital Trends
NASA Mars rover has discovered an alien rock
While NASA’s newer Perseverance rover usually gets all the headlines, 11-year-old Curiosity continues to trundle across the surface of Mars in search of interesting discoveries. And it’s just made one. Ashley Stroupe, mission operations engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the Curiosity mission, said...
studyfinds.org
First ‘Americans’ from prehistoric age interbred with cavepeople in Siberia 7,500 years ago
LEIPZIG, Germany — The first “Americans” on Earth likely interbred with prehistoric cavepeople living in Siberia up to 7,500 years ago, a new genetic study reveals. They migrated more than 4,000 miles, sharing genes through sex, according to an international team, based in Germany. The evidence comes from ancient genomes of 10 individuals whose skeletal and dental remains have been unearthed across the frozen wasteland of Russia.
The insane newly built U.S super advanced combat stealth drone, set to be game changing.
The newly built Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat, also known as the Airpower Teaming System (ATS), is by far the most advance military drone to this date. This new advanced drone created by The Boeing Company was also assisted by Australian government and Australian local industries. This advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) has grabbed the attention of the United States government for its ability to provide low cost unmanned flight support to the U.S Air Force.
Researchers have developed humanoid robots that can change their form into liquid to escape imprisonment
The Chinese University of Hong Kong researchers have created small, humanoid robots that are capable of changing shape and condensing into a liquid. The breakthrough may allow for the creation of more solid-to-liquid switching robots, hence increasing their use.
