Vice

We Exist Inside a Giant Space Bubble, And Scientists Have Finally Mapped It

You may not realize it in your day-to-day life, but we are all enveloped by a giant “superbubble” that was blown into space by the explosive deaths of a dozen-odd stars. Known as the Local Bubble, this structure extends for about 1,000 light years around the solar system, and is one of countless similar bubbles in our galaxy that are produced by the fallout of supernovas.
Eden Reports

Scientists Uncover Breakthrough in Reversing Aging: No Longer Tied to DNA Changes

After 13 years of research, Dr. David Sinclair and his team have finally discovered the key factors that drive aging, according to TIME. A study published on January 12th in the journal Cell describes a revolutionary aging clock developed by Sinclair, a genetics professor and co-director of the Paul F. Glenn Center for Biology of Aging Research at Harvard Medical School, that can accelerate or reverse the aging process at the cellular level.
Andrei Tapalaga

Radio Signals From Galaxy Nearly Nine Billion Light-Years Away Received by Scientists on Earth for the First Time

According to media sources on Friday, the first radio transmission ever received from a galaxy over 9 billion light-years from Earth was received. This signal is distinctive in that it has a particular wavelength known as a "21-centimeter line" or the "hydrogen line," which makes it noteworthy. According to reports, neutral hydrogen atoms are what cause it.
Pete Lakeman

Scientists report that food grown using fertilizer made from human waste is safe to eat

As much as I want to rationalize, there's still some grossness about this piece of news. Scientists in Europe have determined that fertilizer made from human waste is safe for growing food for human consumption. As a reassurance to what might otherwise be unpalatable news, the scientists reported that only an extremely small amount of medicines and drugs would find their way into the crops. As an example, you would have to consume half a million cabbage heads “to accumulate a dose equivalent to one carbamazepine pill.” Carbamazepine is an anticonvulsant drug.
Tri-City Herald

Remains of ancient shaman suggest early humans undertook ‘vast’ migrations, study says

The genetic makeup of a newfound hunter-gatherer population indicates early humans migrated over vast distances, including back and forth between Asia and North America. The migration patterns were uncovered by analyzing the remains of 10 prehistoric individuals found near Siberia, Russia, according to a study published in the journal Current Biology on Jan. 12.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Carbon of a ‘New Dimension’ Discovered by American Scientists.

Carbon is the sixth-most abundant element in the universe. According to LiveScience.com, carbon is also the key ingredient for most life on Earth. Carbon occurs naturally as carbon-12, which makes up almost 99% of the carbon in the universe; carbon-13, which makes up about 1%; and carbon-14, which makes up a minuscule amount of overall carbon but is very important in dating organic objects.
TechSpot

Gravity batteries in abandoned mines could power the whole planet, scientists say

Why it matters: Gravity batteries are a potential candidate for storing excess renewable energy, but finding places to install them is a challenge. Researchers have proposed that abandoned mines across the globe could be a cost-effective solution that may also provide jobs. A study from the International Institute for Applied...
Digital Trends

NASA Mars rover has discovered an alien rock

While NASA’s newer Perseverance rover usually gets all the headlines, 11-year-old Curiosity continues to trundle across the surface of Mars in search of interesting discoveries. And it’s just made one. Ashley Stroupe, mission operations engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the Curiosity mission, said...
studyfinds.org

First ‘Americans’ from prehistoric age interbred with cavepeople in Siberia 7,500 years ago

LEIPZIG, Germany — The first “Americans” on Earth likely interbred with prehistoric cavepeople living in Siberia up to 7,500 years ago, a new genetic study reveals. They migrated more than 4,000 miles, sharing genes through sex, according to an international team, based in Germany. The evidence comes from ancient genomes of 10 individuals whose skeletal and dental remains have been unearthed across the frozen wasteland of Russia.
Cristoval Victorial

The insane newly built U.S super advanced combat stealth drone, set to be game changing.

The newly built Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat, also known as the Airpower Teaming System (ATS), is by far the most advance military drone to this date. This new advanced drone created by The Boeing Company was also assisted by Australian government and Australian local industries. This advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) has grabbed the attention of the United States government for its ability to provide low cost unmanned flight support to the U.S Air Force.

