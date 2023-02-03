Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rrsn.com
No. 4/5 Indiana WBB Routs Purdue On The Road
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A staunch defensive second half helped No. 4/5 Indiana pick up the 69-46 win over Purdue at Mackey Arena on Sunday afternoon. Indiana (22-1, 12-1 B1G) scored the first seven points of the game before Purdue was able to get on the board with 6:07 remaining in the first quarter. Junior guard Sydney Parrish kept the Hoosiers on top at the media timeout, 10-5, with her first triple of the afternoon.
rrsn.com
Edey Picks Up 6th Big Ten Player of the Week Accolade
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue junior center Zach Edey was named the Big Ten co-Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon. Edey picked up his sixth Big Ten Player of the Week of the season, now tied with the late Caleb Swanigan (2016-17) for the most weekly accolades in school history. He is now just one shy of the league record set by Ohio State’s Evan Turner (2010-11). For the second straight week, he shared the honor with Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis.
rrsn.com
Bloomfield Buzzer-Beater Headlines Week-14 of the IBCA/Franciscan Health Player of the Week Awards
As girls’ Sectional play dominated hoops talk throughout the state last week, a short, buzzer-beating shot stole the show, as the Bloomfield Cardinals won a double overtime thriller against North Daviess in boys’ action, 49-47. In total, Week-14 of the IBCA/Franciscan Health Player of the Week Awards Program saw seven more Hoosier prep players earn honors, including three ladies who led their teams to Sectional titles, each for the first time in 10 or more years for their schools.
Comments / 0