Gambier, OH

columbusunderground.com

Updated Projection Sets Expectation for 3.15 Million Central Ohio Residents in 2050

Columbus is growing, and according to the latest data from the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC), it’s actually expected to grow a bit faster than previously thought. The latest population modeling now indicates that the Central Ohio region will surpass the 3 million mark before the year 2050, likely hitting a population total of 3.15 million that year.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Shake Shack opening seventh Ohio location

Shake Shack is opening a new central Ohio location next week, featuring the chain’s first drive-thru in the state.The new location is welcoming guests at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Rd. beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday. Dublin’s Shack marks the chain’s seventh location in Ohio. Shake Shack opening...
COLUMBUS, OH
midwestliving.com

Getaway in Ohio's Amish Country

Halfway between Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio's sprawling Amish Country is one of the largest Amish settlements in the world, with an estimated 37,000 Amish in Holmes County and surrounding areas. Travelers take divergent paths to sample the rural lifestyle. Many people follow tour buses to the museums, Main Street shops and reliable restaurants. But if you're hungering for a slower, more authentic experience, follow the buggies along Holmes County's backroads to the farms and shops of everyday Amish life.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
UPMATTERS

Ohio residents killed in Mackinac County crash identified

MORAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – UPDATE: The two Ohio residents killed in a crash on US-2 in Mackinac County this past weekend have been identified as 22-year-old Jordan Hostetler and 27-year-old Joas Miller, both of Plain City, Ohio. The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office says that speed, in addition to...
MACKINAC COUNTY, MI
Kristen Walters

Highly-anticipated Ohio restaurant now open

A highly-anticipated celebrity-owned restaurant finally opened this week in Ohio after the grand opening was initially delayed back in January. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Esco Restaurant & Tapas held their grand opening event in Columbus, according to local sources.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

US 23 in Delaware County reopens following explosion

UPDATE: The Ohio Department of Transportation reported that at approximately 10:10 p.m., U.S. 23 reopened following Monday’s fire. LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Emergency vehicles are on U.S. 23 north of Columbus in Delaware County due to a tank explosion Monday afternoon. Currently, U.S. 23 is closed in both directions at East Orange Road, causing […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Complaint For Divorce Without Children

Plaintiff has been a resident of Knox County for at least ninety (90) days immediately before filing this Complaint. Plaintiff and Defendant were married on 04/03/1999 in Franklin County, Ohio. Neither party is pregnant or (0) a party is pregnant. Military Service: Neither Plaintiff nor Defendant is an active-duty servicemember...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
1808Delaware

This Is Your Winter Skunk And Coyote Warning

It might not be on the top of your list of winter season concerns, but there are many reasons what a degree of awareness could come in handy in dealing with local wildlife. To that end, Westerville Animal Control Officer Mary Dembiec has reminded residents that they are in the midst of an active season for coyotes and skunk activity. Other Delaware County locations would be wise to pay heed to these words and suggestions.
WESTERVILLE, OH
Cleveland Scene

13 Stunning Ohio Caves You Can and Should Explore

Ohio is home to more than 400 caves and caverns, yet few are open to the public. You can enjoy these 13, however, and get awestruck at their beauty and otherworldliness. Hocking Hills State Park - OH 56, Logan, 740-385-6842. Rock House is the only full cave in Hocking Hills...
OHIO STATE
crawfordcountynow.com

This week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force

MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Wesley Lambert—White male, 31 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Lambert is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for tampering with evidence F3. He has ties to Mansfield and Shelby.
MANSFIELD, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State Kicker Announcement

Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles had one of the worst missed kicks of the season, failing to send the Buckeyes into the College Football Playoff national title game, with a brutal miss against No. 1 Georgia. The Buckeyes kicker faced a lot of scrutiny on social media for the missed kick. On Saturday, ...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville Man Faces Life in Prison

A Zanesville man faces life in prison. The Muskingum County Prosecutor said a 52-year-old Zanesville man faces life in prison for raping a toddler and possessing thousands of images involving the sexual abuse of children. James McCormick plead guilty to two first-degree felony counts of rape and two second-degree felony...
ZANESVILLE, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Miranda and Emily O’Connor

Sept. 17, 2022 | September is a special month for Miranda (Hearn) and Emily O’Connor. They began dating in September 2018 after matching on a women-only dating app, despite living more than two hours apart in Illinois at the time. September is also when Emily proposed, in 2021, in a truly unique manner: at the top of the first hill on the Magnum XL-200 roller coaster at Cedar Point.
COLUMBUS, OH

