columbusunderground.com
Updated Projection Sets Expectation for 3.15 Million Central Ohio Residents in 2050
Columbus is growing, and according to the latest data from the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC), it’s actually expected to grow a bit faster than previously thought. The latest population modeling now indicates that the Central Ohio region will surpass the 3 million mark before the year 2050, likely hitting a population total of 3.15 million that year.
Fallen ‘Shawshank Redemption’ tree at center of lawsuit
Pieces of Ohio's movie history were mistakenly burned, leaving their owner out of potential merchandising revenue, according to a new civil lawsuit filed in Richland County.
NBC4 Columbus
Shake Shack opening seventh Ohio location
Shake Shack is opening a new central Ohio location next week, featuring the chain’s first drive-thru in the state.The new location is welcoming guests at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Rd. beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday. Dublin’s Shack marks the chain’s seventh location in Ohio. Shake Shack opening...
midwestliving.com
Getaway in Ohio's Amish Country
Halfway between Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio's sprawling Amish Country is one of the largest Amish settlements in the world, with an estimated 37,000 Amish in Holmes County and surrounding areas. Travelers take divergent paths to sample the rural lifestyle. Many people follow tour buses to the museums, Main Street shops and reliable restaurants. But if you're hungering for a slower, more authentic experience, follow the buggies along Holmes County's backroads to the farms and shops of everyday Amish life.
Explore Ohio: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Next Road Trip
Ohio is a diverse and historic state located in the Midwest, offering a range of attractions and destinations for visitors. Whether you're interested in outdoor activities, cultural experiences, or historical sites, Ohio has something for everyone. Here are the five best places to visit on a road trip in Ohio.
UPMATTERS
Ohio residents killed in Mackinac County crash identified
MORAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – UPDATE: The two Ohio residents killed in a crash on US-2 in Mackinac County this past weekend have been identified as 22-year-old Jordan Hostetler and 27-year-old Joas Miller, both of Plain City, Ohio. The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office says that speed, in addition to...
Highly-anticipated Ohio restaurant now open
A highly-anticipated celebrity-owned restaurant finally opened this week in Ohio after the grand opening was initially delayed back in January. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Esco Restaurant & Tapas held their grand opening event in Columbus, according to local sources.
Knox Pages
From 30 attendees to thousands: How the Danville Raccoon Dinner became an iconic community event
DANVILLE — Eighty years ago, Clyde Banbury and Clyde Cornell ate raccoons with 30 friends and family in Banbury’s basement. A few years later, the then-annual dinner was moved to the Danville school’s cafeterias and then to the St. Luke’s Community Center due to increased interest.
US 23 in Delaware County reopens following explosion
UPDATE: The Ohio Department of Transportation reported that at approximately 10:10 p.m., U.S. 23 reopened following Monday’s fire. LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Emergency vehicles are on U.S. 23 north of Columbus in Delaware County due to a tank explosion Monday afternoon. Currently, U.S. 23 is closed in both directions at East Orange Road, causing […]
Mount Vernon News
Complaint For Divorce Without Children
Plaintiff has been a resident of Knox County for at least ninety (90) days immediately before filing this Complaint. Plaintiff and Defendant were married on 04/03/1999 in Franklin County, Ohio. Neither party is pregnant or (0) a party is pregnant. Military Service: Neither Plaintiff nor Defendant is an active-duty servicemember...
Knox Pages
Ashland County Sheriff & Columbus detectives search Sullivan Twp. for missing woman
ASHLAND — Law enforcement officials from Columbus and Ashland County were seen searching an area in Sullivan Township for a missing woman on Monday morning. Ashland County Sheriff Lieutenant Don Sims confirmed police are searching for Renee Lynne Benedetti, a 40 year-old woman who has been missing from Columbus since Feb. 1.
This Is Your Winter Skunk And Coyote Warning
It might not be on the top of your list of winter season concerns, but there are many reasons what a degree of awareness could come in handy in dealing with local wildlife. To that end, Westerville Animal Control Officer Mary Dembiec has reminded residents that they are in the midst of an active season for coyotes and skunk activity. Other Delaware County locations would be wise to pay heed to these words and suggestions.
Cleveland Scene
13 Stunning Ohio Caves You Can and Should Explore
Ohio is home to more than 400 caves and caverns, yet few are open to the public. You can enjoy these 13, however, and get awestruck at their beauty and otherworldliness. Hocking Hills State Park - OH 56, Logan, 740-385-6842. Rock House is the only full cave in Hocking Hills...
cwcolumbus.com
Police give timeline after student's stepfather dies by suicide at Pickerington school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For anyone who is struggling with thoughts of suicide or has a loved one having thoughts of suicide, help is available by calling 988. Students at Pickerington Ridgeview Jr. High School were evacuated within an hour and a half after a parent took his life inside the building, police said.
crawfordcountynow.com
This week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Wesley Lambert—White male, 31 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Lambert is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for tampering with evidence F3. He has ties to Mansfield and Shelby.
richlandsource.com
Open Source: Retired K-9 trainer opens dog kennel in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- Sara Mosier-Napier could always tell when her police partner was about to bite. “I’ve been watching dog tails and ears for a very long time,” she said.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Kicker Announcement
Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles had one of the worst missed kicks of the season, failing to send the Buckeyes into the College Football Playoff national title game, with a brutal miss against No. 1 Georgia. The Buckeyes kicker faced a lot of scrutiny on social media for the missed kick. On Saturday, ...
WHIZ
Zanesville Man Faces Life in Prison
A Zanesville man faces life in prison. The Muskingum County Prosecutor said a 52-year-old Zanesville man faces life in prison for raping a toddler and possessing thousands of images involving the sexual abuse of children. James McCormick plead guilty to two first-degree felony counts of rape and two second-degree felony...
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Miranda and Emily O’Connor
Sept. 17, 2022 | September is a special month for Miranda (Hearn) and Emily O’Connor. They began dating in September 2018 after matching on a women-only dating app, despite living more than two hours apart in Illinois at the time. September is also when Emily proposed, in 2021, in a truly unique manner: at the top of the first hill on the Magnum XL-200 roller coaster at Cedar Point.
