coinchapter.com
US President Joe Biden Caught in Fresh Corruption Scandal Involving Chinese Donors
US President Joe Biden is involved in a fresh corruption scandal. His think-tank. the Penn Biden Center, received millions of dollars from unknown Chinese donors. Several classified documents were found at the said think-tank. Did the Chinese get them in return for the donations?. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — US President Joe...
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Democrat Adam Schiff Is Worried That Biden's Mishandling Of Classified Documents Has Put The Entire US Security At Risk
While speaking on ABC's "This Week", Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) suggested that Biden may have put the nation at risk with his mishandling of confidential documents recently discovered in Wilmington, Delaware - an alarming reminder to take proper precautions when handling sensitive material.
House GOP did not tell Raskin to remove head covering
CLAIM: House Republicans are requiring Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, to remove the headwear he’s donned on the House floor while undergoing chemotherapy. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Republicans have made no such request and have in fact been nothing but supportive, a spokesperson for Raskin told The Associated Press.
msn.com
Hunter Biden blacked out near classified documents while working with Chinese businessman
Classified documents were being held at a residence where Hunter Biden would black out from drinking and drug use during a time when he was working with a Chinese businessman with intelligence connections. The president's son was staying at one of Joe Biden's residences where classified documents were recently found....
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
msn.com
Ilhan Omar leads charge of progressives demanding Biden be investigated over classified documents
Democrat Ilhan Omar is among the progressive Democrats calling for an investigation into president Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. Last week attorney general Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the discovery of the classified papers. Appearing on MSNBC’s Symone, Ms Omar said to host Symone...
Washington Examiner
Calling it quits: Wave of Democrat retirements could gift Senate majority to GOP in 2024
As lawmakers prepare for what is likely to be a tough election cycle in 2024, many senators in key battleground states are considering retirement — putting Democrats on edge as they seek to defend their slim majority in the upper chamber. Democrats are already expected to face a challenging...
White House says Biden has 'done more than any prior president' to secure border
The White House on Wednesday defended President Joe Biden's record on immigration, saying that no president had done more to secure the southern border than him.
An ex-Romney presidential campaign strategist says Nikki Haley 'embodies the collapse' of the Republican Party
Ex-Romney strategist Stuart Stevens on MSNBC blasted Nikki Haley for her expected White House bid. "No one else really embodies sort of the collapse of the party as well as Nikki Haley," he said. Haley, a former South Carolina governor, served as the US Ambassador to the UN under Trump.
Biden’s sudden call for ‘respect’ is hollow and insulting
“Let’s treat each other with respect.” That was President Joe Biden’s message to Republicans coming out of Thursday’s National Prayer Breakfast, after he delivered remarks such as, “In our politics and in our lives, we too often see each other as opponents and not competitors. We see each other as enemies, not neighbors.” Fine words, but we couldn’t help thinking back to his inauguration. “Let’s start afresh, all of us. Let’s begin to listen to one another again,” he pleaded then. “Politics doesn’t have to be a raging fire, destroying everything in its path. Every disagreement doesn’t have to be a path...
The first hour of a GOP-led House committee's meeting was a food fight over saying the Pledge of Allegiance
"I can't believe we're having this debate," one Republican said. The spat signals likely showdowns to come in the GOP-led Judiciary Committee.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speech targets Republicans after Ilhan Omar removed from committee
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a House speech hit back at GOP colleagues after the vote to remove Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
Joe Biden’s Tweets about Stimulus Payments in 2023 Leaves Americans Confused
People who are looking for more stimulus checks to come their way should be waiting for word from President Joe Biden that an additional payment is on its way. Luckily, just earlier this month, President Joe Biden let the American people know via Twitter that there was more work to be done, giving some hope that he will push for an expanded Child Tax Credit that would provide greater financial assistance to parents.
Progressives alarmed over Biden’s new chief of staff
White House chief of staff Ron Klain’s forthcoming departure from office has concerned liberals who have come to know him as a crucial ally in President Biden’s Washington. Klain, one of Biden’s oldest confidants, has worked to ease the Democratic Party’s divide, serving as connective tissue between progressives and the establishment figures closest to the…
How Joe Biden went from ‘one of the poorest’ in Congress to a millionaire
When Joe Biden was a US senator he referred to himself as “one of the poorest members” of Congress. But his fortunes rose precipitously following his years as vice-president, thanks to a flurry of cash from book deals and speeches — as well as regular kickbacks from his brother and youngest son, according to text messages from Hunter Biden’s laptop and a congressional probe. In 2016, his last year as vice-president, “middle class Joe” reported between $291,000 and about $1 million in assets and income outside his vice-presidential salary of $230,700. He also claimed between $780,000 and about $1.6 million in...
AOC among Democrats rumored to be preparing primary challenge to Sen. Gillibrand: Report
As Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) prepares for her second reelection bid, the New York Democrat could face a number of primary challengers from other members of her party, according to reports.
AOC could potentially become the second-highest ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee: report
"There's been conversations, but nothing's been finalized," Rep. Ocasio-Cortez told Politico of potentially becoming the No. 2 Democrat on Oversight.
Former Trump aide on 2024: 'The last thing any American wants to see is Trump versus Biden again'
On CNN's State of the Union, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones, CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin join Dana Bash to discuss the latest set of classified documents found at President Biden's home and who may run in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
msn.com
Kamala Harris is Biden's 'impeachment insurance,' Boebert says
As President Joe Biden faces scrutiny over his handling of classified documents, he has at least one piece of leverage that could shield him from facing impeachment inquiries, according to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) — and that’s Vice President Kamala Harris. Although House Republicans may be itching to...
