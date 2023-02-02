ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

The Associated Press

House GOP did not tell Raskin to remove head covering

CLAIM: House Republicans are requiring Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, to remove the headwear he’s donned on the House floor while undergoing chemotherapy. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Republicans have made no such request and have in fact been nothing but supportive, a spokesperson for Raskin told The Associated Press.
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
New York Post

Biden’s sudden call for ‘respect’ is hollow and insulting

“Let’s treat each other with respect.” That was President Joe Biden’s message to Republicans coming out of Thursday’s National Prayer Breakfast, after he delivered remarks such as, “In our politics and in our lives, we too often see each other as opponents and not competitors. We see each other as enemies, not neighbors.” Fine words, but we couldn’t help thinking back to his inauguration. “Let’s start afresh, all of us. Let’s begin to listen to one another again,” he pleaded then. “Politics doesn’t have to be a raging fire, destroying everything in its path. Every disagreement doesn’t have to be a path...
Shameel Shams

Joe Biden’s Tweets about Stimulus Payments in 2023 Leaves Americans Confused

People who are looking for more stimulus checks to come their way should be waiting for word from President Joe Biden that an additional payment is on its way. Luckily, just earlier this month, President Joe Biden let the American people know via Twitter that there was more work to be done, giving some hope that he will push for an expanded Child Tax Credit that would provide greater financial assistance to parents.
The Hill

Progressives alarmed over Biden’s new chief of staff

White House chief of staff Ron Klain’s forthcoming departure from office has concerned liberals who have come to know him as a crucial ally in President Biden’s Washington. Klain, one of Biden’s oldest confidants, has worked to ease the Democratic Party’s divide, serving as connective tissue between progressives and the establishment figures closest to the…
New York Post

How Joe Biden went from ‘one of the poorest’ in Congress to a millionaire

When Joe Biden was a US senator he referred to himself as “one of the poorest members” of Congress. But his fortunes rose precipitously following his years as vice-president, thanks to a flurry of cash from book deals and speeches —  as well as regular kickbacks from his brother and youngest son, according to text messages from Hunter Biden’s laptop and a congressional probe. In 2016, his last year as vice-president, “middle class Joe” reported between $291,000 and about $1 million in assets and income outside his vice-presidential salary of $230,700. He also claimed between $780,000 and about $1.6 million in...
CNN

Former Trump aide on 2024: 'The last thing any American wants to see is Trump versus Biden again'

On CNN's State of the Union, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones, CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin join Dana Bash to discuss the latest set of classified documents found at President Biden's home and who may run in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
msn.com

Kamala Harris is Biden's 'impeachment insurance,' Boebert says

As President Joe Biden faces scrutiny over his handling of classified documents, he has at least one piece of leverage that could shield him from facing impeachment inquiries, according to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) — and that’s Vice President Kamala Harris. Although House Republicans may be itching to...
