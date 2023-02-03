The Orlando Pride have announced the club’s preseason scrimmage schedule, and, like Orlando City, will only be opening one match to the general public. That game will be held Thursday, Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at Exploria Stadium against the Kansas City Current. The Pride, who are currently training in Port St. Lucie through Saturday, will play five preseason scrimmages, with three of those against NWSL teams and two against college sides.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO