actionnewsnow.com
New fish monitoring station to be installed on the Feather River this spring
OROVILLE, Calif. - A new fish monitoring station will soon be installed on the Feather River in the Oroville Wildlife Area. The Oroville Recreation Advisory Committee met on February 3 to discuss the new project. It is on track to be installed around mid-April, according to Eric Sees from the Calif. Department of Water Resources (DWR).
actionnewsnow.com
Ten acres of driftwood debris floating on Lake Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - Crews are working to remove massive amounts of driftwood debris floating on Lake Oroville. California State Parks and Department of Water Resources (DWR) are using large booms to collect it. A spokesperson for DWR said the amount of driftwood measures eight to ten acres. They said that...
actionnewsnow.com
Rising water levels at Lake Oroville lifting hopes for recreation
LAKE OROVILLE, Calif. - With boat ramps back in the water many people are wasting no time getting back in their boats. People come from all over the state to visit the lake including AJ Borges, of Lodi. Borges has visited Lake Oroville several times to fish and is getting ready to compete in a Wild West Bass Trail tournament next weekend at the lake.
Courthouse News Service
Northern California city sued over approval of housing in wildfire-prone area
CHICO, Calif. (CN) — Environmental groups sued the Northern California city of Chico on Friday over its approval of a plan to build thousands of new homes without properly assessing wildfire risks. A coalition of environmental groups claims the approval of the Valley’s Edge development, which designates a large...
actionnewsnow.com
Valley's Edge controversy: update on lawsuit and pending referendum
CHICO, Calif. - A coalition of environmental groups sued the City of Chico Thursday for approving the Valley's Edge plan. Action News Now obtained a copy of the paperwork filed to the Butte County Courthouse. Valley's Edge will be built in a 1 1/2 square mile area in southeast Chico,...
krcrtv.com
Expect road work as Caltrans improves the Sacramento River Bridge in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Caltrans announced that starting in early February they are beginning nighttime road work on the Sacramento River Bridge in Red Bluff on Interstate 5. Caltrans partnered with Golden State Bridge, Inc. to make these bridge improvements, they say work will be conducted between Antelope Boulevard and Diamond Avenue, for bridge joint replacement operations.
actionnewsnow.com
Crews knockdown house fire in Gridley
GRIDLEY, Calif. 2:03 PM UPDATE - Firefighters have contained the structure fire that started around 12:30 p.m. Monday. CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that crews have achieved knockdown on the fire and will be committed until approximately 2:12 p.m. overhauling the structure. No injuries were reported and CAL FIRE says...
rosevilletoday.com
Placer County becomes first California county to receive Prohousing Designation
Auburn, Calif.- Placer County has been named the first county in California to receive the state’s Prohousing Designation, a distinction that provides Placer and its private development partners a competitive edge in obtaining grant funding toward affordable housing, workforce housing, sustainable community development and infrastructure projects. The California Department...
actionnewsnow.com
K9 search and rescue teams went through human remains detection training Saturday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team hosted a human remains detection training for K9 units on Saturday. BCSAR said that there were around 35 specialed K9s, certified in California, training at a given time. “Most people don’t realize that an average SAR K9...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s blotter Jan. 26-29: Schoolyards are tough, cold brings plenty of problems
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Jan. 26-29 January 26. Don’t come...
goldcountrymedia.com
Wave surf park planned for Highway 65 corridor
After looking at parcels in Loomis and El Dorado Hills, developers have now chosen a Placer County Highway 65 corridor location for an artificial wave-surfing resort. Town of Loomis officials said El Dorado County-based Inland Surf Company approached the town last summer with plans to build Northern California's first wave-surfing resort, Alchemy Surf Park, at Horseshoe Bar Road and Interstate 80. The company also took the plan before the El Dorado County Advisory Committee in February 2022.
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise home is the first in California to get special wildfire designation
PARADISE, Calif. - The state’s first newly constructed home with special wildfire designations is located on Dean Rd. in Paradise. The home received Wildfire Prepared Home Plus designation under the Wildfire Prepared Home program of the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety. The materials used for the home...
actionnewsnow.com
NorCal Resist fixes broken brake lights for free
CHICO, Calif. - NorCal Resist was out on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway Saturday afternoon fixing community member's broken car lights for free. NorCal Resist is a non-profit that focuses on immigration defense and community service. "Posting bail for people who are detained by ICE, reuniting families, we also...
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead in Highway 32 crash near Sacramento River
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 8:14 P.M. UPDATE - A woman is dead after a head-on crash on Highway 32 near the Sacramento River in Butte County, according to the CHP dispatch. CHP says the crash occurred just after 3 p.m., when a 2002 Acura was traveling northbound on Highway 32, east of Gianella Road, turned into the left, eastbound lane and directly into the path of a 1999 Chevrolet truck. Officials say the driver of the Chevrolet attempted to evade the oncoming Acura but was unsuccessful and was struck head-on.
Local grocery store in Butte County closes
A popular local grocery store in Butte County closed this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 27, 2023, the Holiday Market in Paradise permanently closed, according to local sources.
I-80 in Placer County reopened after fatal collision
(KTXL) — A fatal collision along westbound I-80 on in Placer County on Saturday has forced a closure of the freeway, according to California Highway Patrol Auburn. CHP said that all westbound lanes and the number one eastbound lane have been closed and there is not current estimated time of reopening. – Video above: Travelers […]
Marysville man dies after being hit by car, 'thrown into a ditch' near Hard Rock Sacramento
MARYSVILLE, Calif. — A man died Monday after being hit by a car and "thrown into a ditch" near the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Wheatland, according to California Highway Patrol. A 28-year-old man from Marysville was walking southbound on Forty Mile Road near Highway 65 around 4:40...
mendofever.com
Crash on Hwy 20 Stops Traffic
An ambulance is responding to a crash on Hwy 20 near the Lake County/ Colusa County that occurred at 12:53 p.m. A pickup pulling a commercial-style car hauler overturned onto its side. Traffic stopped in both directions, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. Please remember that information gathered...
goldcountrymedia.com
Foresthill man arrested after high-speed pursuit from Auburn to Colfax
A Foresthill man was arrested following a high-speed chase from Auburn to Colfax on Jan. 30. Placer County Sheriff’s dispatch alerted deputies of a suspect who stole a pickup truck from The Home Depot in Roseville. The suspect was first spotted on Interstate 80, near Lincoln Way in Auburn....
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Head-On Collision Near Grass Valley Results in a Fatality
Fatal Head-On Collision Reported on Rough and Ready Highway. A head-on collision near Grass Valley on January 30 killed one person and seriously injured another. The collision occurred during the evening along Rough and Ready Highway close to Greenwood Road. The incident report said an Auburn man driving an Infiniti, 18, was going west when he crossed over into the opposing traffic lane and struck a Subaru head-on.
