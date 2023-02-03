Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Favorite Asian Restaurant in Illinois has new menu items you must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
National store chain closes another location in IllinoisKristen WaltersSaint Charles, IL
Dinosaur Adventure on 2/4 and 2/5Adrian HolmanRosemont, IL
Related
Suburban HS student with 2 gold medals in US figure skating creates program to inspire young women
The high school junior founded 'Solving Kinesthetically and Transforming Education' or S.K.A.T.E for Girls.
Head through the hidden door in the fake laundromat and step into a magic lounge and bar
The Chicago Magic Lounge is Chicago's speakeasy magic theater with a unique entrance. (CHICAGO) Enter the fake laundromat and go through the hidden door behind the phony washing machines.
WATCH: Massive Sprawling Fire Engulfs Chicago Furniture Store
Skycam footage shows a gigantic plume of smoke billowing through the sky.
Grab a heart-shaped chocolate cake from Portillo's for your Valentine's Day
Pre-order your heart-shaped cake now and pick it up between February 10th and 14th. (CHICAGO) What better way to say "I love you" on Valentine's Day than with a scrumptious, heart-shaped chocolate cake? Portillo's it's offering its iconic chocolate cake in a heart shape for a special Valentine's treat.
better.net
Portillo’s President and CEO Michael Osanloo on Navigating the New World as a Beloved Brand
Portillo’s President and CEO, Michael Osanloo, joined the Executives’ Club of Chicago to discuss how the beloved Chicago restaurant reaches a new legion of fans nationwide. Based on his successful career in food service and retail, Osanloo sat with moderator Andy Lansing, CEO of Levy, to discuss lessons learned and his passion for growing brands and cultivating culture within the companies he leads.
Engine Problems Force Chicago Flight to Vegas to Land in Nebraska
A United Airlines flight headed from Chicago to Las Vegas made an unplanned stop in Nebraska on Saturday after the pilot reported engine problems. Mark Grant, a communications operator at the Lincoln Airport, said 326 passengers and crew members were aboard the Boeing 777 when it took off from O’Hare International Airport.
northernpublicradio.org
At least 30 minutes of recess is now required at Illinois elementary schools. Here’s what it’s meant for kids.
On a winter's day, 5th grade students at Gregory Elementary School in Rockford run around outside at recess. It’s a scene most people are probably familiar with from when they were in elementary school: kids in puffy winter coats playing all sorts of games and walking around with their friends.
New exhibit at Illinois Holocaust Museum brings The Negro Motorist Green Book to life
SOUTH SIDE, CHICAGO, Illinois, 1941. Russell Lee. Farm Security Administration/Office of War Information Photograph Collection, Prints & Photographs Division, Library of Congress, LC – DIG – ppmsc – 00256. This photo has been famously referenced and reprinted by Chicagoans. Reportedly, it was taken one Easter Sunday when these young men were across from the Regal Theater on 47th Street and South Parkway. Only the young man in the middle has been identified as Spencer Lee Readus, Jr., 14. THE NEGRO MOTORIST Green Book is the title of the newest special exhibition at the Illinois Holocaust Museum.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago woman used fraudulent credit card to have $5,200 worth of furniture delivered to her downtown apartment, prosecutors say
Chicago — A Chicago woman has been charged with identity theft for allegedly using a fraudulent credit card to buy more than $5,000 worth of furniture and have it delivered to her downtown high-rise apartment. “I’m not sure what the long-term thought process was on that,” Judge Charles Beach...
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind
Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
newsnationnow.com
First doctor to perform heart surgery was Black man
(NewsNation) — Dr. Daniel Hale Williams was a trailblazer in many ways — he was the naion’s first Black cardiologist, and the first person in the nation to perform open-heart surgery. Williams also founded a hospital that still operates today. Williams was born on Jan. 18, 1856,...
947wls.com
Brilliant Business Idea: First Illinois Cannabis Store/Bar/Bakery opened in Wheeling
Illinois has its first cannabis store that’s also a bar AND a bakery. West Town Bakery teamed up with Okay Cannabis to make this amazing amalgamation. So now, it’s just one stop in Wheeling for all of your chillaxing needs… The shop is located at 781 N Milwaukee Avenue.
newsnationnow.com
Questions swirl over patterns in Chicago waterway deaths
(NewsNation) — Concerns are mounting over the number of bodies being pulled from the waters in Chicago. The latest unidentified body was pulled from Lake Michigan last Sunday, and people across social media fear a serial killer could be on the loose. This case shares similarities with at least...
classicchicagomagazine.com
Lake Forest Blizzard Book
We have a suggestion for Classic Chicago readers searching the perfect snowy day book for the next blizzard we are certain to have—if not this weekend, soon. Those of you who have inherited a marvelous old house in Lake Forest may already own a copy of Lake Forest, Illinois: History and Reminiscences 1861-1961 by Edward Arpee. Check your personal library first.
fox32chicago.com
Group of men force woman out of Maserati in Chicago's North Center
CHICAGO - A woman was sitting in a parked car in Chicago's North Center neighborhood when a group of men forced her out and stole it Saturday night. Police say the woman was parked in the 2100 block of West Cullom Avenue just before midnight when the group of four to five men approached her and two were armed.
Eater
A New Ramen Style From Tokyo Arrives in Chicago’s Suburbs
One of the Chicago area’s most celebrated ramen experts is making waves in the local Japanese culinary scene with his new suburban restaurant that features Jiro ramen, an aggressive style with a cult following that isn’t offered anywhere else in town. Chef Kenta Ikehata on Thursday opened his third ramen-ya, Chicago Ramen Annex, at 1608 E. Algonquin Road in Schaumburg.
northernstar.info
What’s Up With: The South Grant Towers?
Editor’s note: This story is a part of the “What’s Up With?” series. To submit a question for the Northern Star to see, fill out the form here. DeKALB – A quartet of towers stand resolute between the West Lagoon and Central Park. Grant Towers are four 12-story tall residence halls, but South Towers A and B do not have any residents – their dark outline on the horizon contrasting when their sister buildings light up the night.
School Lunch Lady Stole $1.5 Million Worth Of Chicken Wings
Now, this is not something you see every day. Bond was set at $150,000 Thursday for a Dolton woman accused of stealing over $1.5 million of food, primarily chicken wings, while working as a consultant for a school district in south suburban Cook County, according to Fox 7. Her name...
Church collections became ex-leader's 'personal piggy bank,' prosecutors say
An Addison man allegedly stole $700 in donations from a church where he had served as a leader, DuPage County prosecutors said. Bond was set at $100,000.
AMC Theaters Shakes Up Movie-Going with Tiered Seat Pricing In Illinois
Movie-goers in Chicago have a new factor to consider when heading to the theaters - the location of their seat. That's right, AMC Theaters has introduced Tiered Seat Pricing, meaning that the cost of your movie ticket will now depend on where you sit. But, before you start panicking about having to fork over a small fortune for a decent seat, take a deep breath and relax - this change is only happening in Chicago... for now.
Comments / 0