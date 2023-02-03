ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barrington, IL

better.net

Portillo’s President and CEO Michael Osanloo on Navigating the New World as a Beloved Brand

Portillo’s President and CEO, Michael Osanloo, joined the Executives’ Club of Chicago to discuss how the beloved Chicago restaurant reaches a new legion of fans nationwide. Based on his successful career in food service and retail, Osanloo sat with moderator Andy Lansing, CEO of Levy, to discuss lessons learned and his passion for growing brands and cultivating culture within the companies he leads.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Engine Problems Force Chicago Flight to Vegas to Land in Nebraska

A United Airlines flight headed from Chicago to Las Vegas made an unplanned stop in Nebraska on Saturday after the pilot reported engine problems. Mark Grant, a communications operator at the Lincoln Airport, said 326 passengers and crew members were aboard the Boeing 777 when it took off from O’Hare International Airport.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

New exhibit at Illinois Holocaust Museum brings The Negro Motorist Green Book to life

SOUTH SIDE, CHICAGO, Illinois, 1941. Russell Lee. Farm Security Administration/Office of War Information Photograph Collection, Prints & Photographs Division, Library of Congress, LC – DIG – ppmsc – 00256. This photo has been famously referenced and reprinted by Chicagoans. Reportedly, it was taken one Easter Sunday when these young men were across from the Regal Theater on 47th Street and South Parkway. Only the young man in the middle has been identified as Spencer Lee Readus, Jr., 14. THE NEGRO MOTORIST Green Book is the title of the newest special exhibition at the Illinois Holocaust Museum.
CHICAGO, IL
Mark Star

Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind

Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
ILLINOIS STATE
newsnationnow.com

First doctor to perform heart surgery was Black man

(NewsNation) — Dr. Daniel Hale Williams was a trailblazer in many ways — he was the naion’s first Black cardiologist, and the first person in the nation to perform open-heart surgery. Williams also founded a hospital that still operates today. Williams was born on Jan. 18, 1856,...
CHICAGO, IL
newsnationnow.com

Questions swirl over patterns in Chicago waterway deaths

(NewsNation) — Concerns are mounting over the number of bodies being pulled from the waters in Chicago. The latest unidentified body was pulled from Lake Michigan last Sunday, and people across social media fear a serial killer could be on the loose. This case shares similarities with at least...
CHICAGO, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

Lake Forest Blizzard Book

We have a suggestion for Classic Chicago readers searching the perfect snowy day book for the next blizzard we are certain to have—if not this weekend, soon. Those of you who have inherited a marvelous old house in Lake Forest may already own a copy of Lake Forest, Illinois: History and Reminiscences 1861-1961 by Edward Arpee. Check your personal library first.
LAKE FOREST, IL
fox32chicago.com

Group of men force woman out of Maserati in Chicago's North Center

CHICAGO - A woman was sitting in a parked car in Chicago's North Center neighborhood when a group of men forced her out and stole it Saturday night. Police say the woman was parked in the 2100 block of West Cullom Avenue just before midnight when the group of four to five men approached her and two were armed.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

A New Ramen Style From Tokyo Arrives in Chicago’s Suburbs

One of the Chicago area’s most celebrated ramen experts is making waves in the local Japanese culinary scene with his new suburban restaurant that features Jiro ramen, an aggressive style with a cult following that isn’t offered anywhere else in town. Chef Kenta Ikehata on Thursday opened his third ramen-ya, Chicago Ramen Annex, at 1608 E. Algonquin Road in Schaumburg.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
northernstar.info

What’s Up With: The South Grant Towers?

Editor’s note: This story is a part of the “What’s Up With?” series. To submit a question for the Northern Star to see, fill out the form here. DeKALB – A quartet of towers stand resolute between the West Lagoon and Central Park. Grant Towers are four 12-story tall residence halls, but South Towers A and B do not have any residents – their dark outline on the horizon contrasting when their sister buildings light up the night.
DEKALB, IL
Q985

AMC Theaters Shakes Up Movie-Going with Tiered Seat Pricing In Illinois

Movie-goers in Chicago have a new factor to consider when heading to the theaters - the location of their seat. That's right, AMC Theaters has introduced Tiered Seat Pricing, meaning that the cost of your movie ticket will now depend on where you sit. But, before you start panicking about having to fork over a small fortune for a decent seat, take a deep breath and relax - this change is only happening in Chicago... for now.
CHICAGO, IL

