Vocal Ties is the only a cappella group at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Vocal Ties was created in 2021 by UWL student Josh Piechowski and is still developing into the group that Piechowski envisioned. Piechowski said that while he was originally putting the group together he faced a lot of doubt. He said, “One of my friends who was invited to join the group told me that it wasn’t going to take off. But it happened! It’s a thing!”

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO