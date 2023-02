Irving ISD will be represented by 42 students at the 2023 DECA State Competition. DECA, short for Distributive Education Clubs of America, prepares high school students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management. Students who qualify for the state competition participate in an evaluation process based on their career cluster. The process involves a written assessment and an interactive portion judged by industry professionals. Students who win at the state level advance to nationals.

IRVING, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO