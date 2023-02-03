ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, IN

Fox 19

Driver killed after Monday crash involving dump truck

DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A Ripley County man is dead following an early Monday crash in southern Decatur County. Noah Seals, 26, of Osgood, Indiana, died at the scene of the crash on US-421, according to Indiana State Police. Around 8 a.m. Monday, Seals was driving southbound on the...
wbiw.com

Osgood man killed in accident on US 421 this morning

DECATUR CO. – This morning shortly after 8 a.m., the Indiana State Police began investigating a two-vehicle crash on US 421 in southern Decatur County that resulted in the death of an Osgood man. The initial investigation by Master Trooper David Owsley, Indiana State Police-Versailles District Crash Reconstruction Team,...
WISH-TV

Osgood man dies in crash on US 421 southeast of Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — An Osgood man died in a Monday morning crash of his car and a dump truck on U.S. 421 in southeastern Decatur County, Indiana State Police say. Noah Seals, 26, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze car southbound, crossed the centerline and collided with a dump truck. Patrick Stroud, 38, Vevay, was driving the 2016 Mack dump truck northbound; he suffered minor injuries that were treated at Decatur County Memorial Hospital.
eaglecountryonline.com

ISP-Versailles Investigating Officer Involved Shooting

The incident took place Friday afternoon near North Vernon. (North Vernon, Ind.) – Indiana State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting. According to detectives with ISP-Versailles Post, the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team responded to an address in the 4000 block of West County Road 175 North on Friday afternoon to serve an arrest warrant on Devin C. Lark.
WLWT 5

ISP: Man dies after crash along highway in southeastern Indiana

DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. — A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in southeastern Indiana Monday. It happened around 8 a.m. when Indiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 421 in southern Decatur County, Indiana. According to the initial investigation, ISP said a driver, identified as...
korncountry.com

Two Columbus suspects arrested after lengthy police chase

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Two Bartholomew County residents with felony warrants were taken into custody after a lengthy police chase early Monday morning. The Columbus Police Department (CPD) tried to stop a car for a traffic violation near 17th and Maple Streets, at 1:10 a.m. The driver, Chester D. Sidwell, 58, of Columbus, refused to pull over and took off at a high rate of speed, according to CPD. The suspect supposedly disregarded a number of traffic control devices as the pursuit continued out of the city reaching speeds of over 100 mph.
korncountry.com

Franklin woman arrested after road rage incident

BATESVILLE, Ind. – The Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested a Johnson County woman on drug and other charges on Friday morning following a road rage incident involving a handgun on I-74 in Ripley and Dearborn Counties. Troopers received a report of a possible road rage incident on I-74, near...
FOX59

Johnson County woman arrested for road rage, drug possession

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. – A Johnson County woman has been arrested for possession of drugs and other charges following a road rage incident. Indiana State Police were notified around 11 am. on Feb. 3 that a woman had been driving recklessly on I-74 in Ripley and Dearborn counties. 50-year-old Lisa Marie Hancock was driving a […]
WTHR

3 killed, 9 injured in weekend violence across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — It was another violent weekend in Indianapolis with three people killed and nine others injured in several shootings and stabbings between Saturday and Sunday. From Irvington to the west side of Indianapolis, the violence happened in neighborhoods all across the city. Sunday: 1 dead, 7 injured. Near...
FOX59

Man shot by IMPD wants officers fired, criminally charged

Indianapolis — Anthony Maclin was wheeled into his attorney’s conference room to meet reporters one month and one week after being shot three times by IMPD officers in the driveway of his grandmother’s northside home after being startled awake in a car with a gun in his lap. ”As soon as I heard anything, I […]
WRBI Radio

Town of Versailles looking for safety sign spray paint suspect

Versailles, IN — The Town of Versailles wants to know who’s responsible for defacing a traffic safety sign on County Road 25 East between Versailles State Park and the new connector trail to town. Officials believe the sign that reads “Watch for Bicycles” was spray painted sometime between...
FOX59

17-year-old Purdue Polytechnic student killed in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A Purdue Polytechnic High School student was shot and killed Saturday night on the east side of Indianapolis. Family have identified the student as 17-year-old James Johnson III. He was found in critical condition following a shooting on Lowell Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. He later died at Riley Hospital. “We should not […]
Lansing Daily

Indianapolis FedEx Mass Shooting Leaves Eight Dead, Others Injured

Eight people have been killed in a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana. Several other people have been injured. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the suspected gunman had also taken his own life in the shooting on Thursday night. In a statement issued early on Friday morning, the police department said officers
WISH-TV

IMPD arrests man for attempted murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested Sunday evening for attempted murder, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say they received a call Sunday afternoon about a person shot at the 10700 block of Sterling Apple Drive. Police arrived to find a person with gunshot wounds. Police say...
WRBI Radio

Several Franklin County departments battle pole barn fire

— Several departments were called to a pole barn fire on the 16,000 block of McGuire Ridge Road in western Franklin County late Saturday night. Crews from Blooming Grove, Metamora, and Brookville battled the flames. The Blooming Grove Volunteer Fire Department returned to the scene late Sunday morning to deal...
Lansing Daily

Arsenal Tech High School: Indianapolis Fight Sends Three to Hospital, Arrests Made

About 10 students were arrested and seven were injured after a fight broke out at Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis on Thursday. Officers from the Indianapolis Police Department responded to the school around 1:30 p.m. EDT for an incident that began as a fist fight, according to WXIN. Between eight and 10 arrests were
