Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in KansasTravel MavenWichita, KS
10 Wichita Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyWichita, KS
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WichitaTed RiversWichita, KS
Dog accidentally shoots man: Kansas deputy finds 32-year-old hunter dead in his carSan HeraldWichita, KS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Related
Kansas high school wrestling: Highlights from Rose Hill, City League tournament champions
Catching up on tournament champions from a marquee meet in Rose Hill, as well as the City League champions.
theactiveage.com
These are the best and worst nursing homes near Wichita, according to federal ratings
The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has 40 nursing homes listed in Wichita and the surrounding area. The agency assigns ratings to each by looking at three factors: health inspections, staffing and quality measures. Below is every nursing home the agency shows for the Wichita area, listed from...
sumnernewscow.com
Wellington Police Weekend Report: Friday, Feb. 3 – Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023
Wellington Police weekend report: Friday, Feb. 3 – Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023:. •10:12 a.m. Officers investigated criminal use of a financial card in the 1000 block W. Shadylane Ct. •10:55 a.m. Juvenile male, 12, Wellington, was issued a Notice to Appear for minor in possession of tobacco. •10:55 a.m....
KWCH.com
It’s on: Sheriff Jeff Easter accepts Super Bowl bet from Wichita Police Chief
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Super Bowl rivalry is brewing between members of law enforcement in Sedgwick County. Last week, new police chief Joe Sullivan, who came to Wichita after a long stint with the police department in Philadelphia, issued a challenge to Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter: if Sullivan’s Eagles win, Easter must stand at the corner of Central and Main in downtown Wichita with a sign that says, “Fly Eagles Fly.”
1350kman.com
Wesley Fair learning to play with intelligence, not only athleticism
While playing high school football at Wichita Collegiate, Wesley Fair admits that he was able to survive simply by being a better athlete than everybody else on the football field. He didn’t need to have a mastery of football intelligence to be the most impactful player because he was that much better than everybody else on the field most Friday nights.
Restaurant inspections: Dusty mouse feces, no hot water, old beef, dirty saw in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
KWCH.com
Broken elevator presents problems at W. Wichita senior living facility
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An inoperable elevator is making life challenging for many living at Woodlake Senior Residences in west Wichita. The elevator hasn’t worked for more than a week, keeping residents and visitors with mobility issues from leaving or getting to the second floor without help. Ricky Downs,...
sumnernewscow.com
Crusader Club to be held today…
— Crusader Club will be held today at noon at Big Cheese Pizza. The three Wellington winter coaches will be speaking: Eric Adams, Joe Newman and Mitch McComb. Crusader Club, a Wellington athletic booster club, is open to the public.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Taste of Spring through Monday, Rain and snow midweek.
A taste of Spring has arrived just in time for the weekend. Temps are on the chilly side, starting in the upper 20s and 30s but will warm nicely by this afternoon to highs in the 50s and lower 60s with the wind becoming gusty out of the south and southwest.
Juvenile driving a van strikes bicyclist in Newton
HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 2 p.m. Monday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by a juvenile was westbound at 431 Victoria Road in Newton. As the van began turning into the parking lot it struck...
Pedestrian found in ditch after hit-and-run in southern Kansas
A pedestrian was found in a ditch after a hit-and-run Sunday in Cowley County.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Kansas
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there is a pizzeria on every corner in Kansas. Picking just one pizza restaurant and deeming it the best is no easy feat, but that is precisely what the editors over at Reader's Digest have done.
Anyone in the market for a free ‘castle-shaped portable diner’ in Kansas? Take a look
However — there’s a catch.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Butler County Outfitters
If you’ve visited 324 State Street in Augusta in your lifetime, you may know the building as home to Quality Craft, a general store that was run by Charles Ilsley who passed away in 2020. While the business was permanently closed, the building and all of its contents was purchased in May 2021 by husband-wife duo Bryce and Lori Cook. The pair now operate what’s known as Butler County Outfitters. You may know them by the chalk board they decorate outside of the building. It’s often updated with current events happening around Augusta, a shout out to another local business or an inspirational quote.
Church damaged in morning fire
WICHTIA, Kans. (KSNW) — A fire damages a church in south Wichita. Fire crews were called to Nu Hope-Nu Start Ministries at about 2:30 a.m. Monday. First responders found flames coming from the back of the church near the 2000 block of west Jewell. There is damage to the first and second floors. No one […]
KWCH.com
FactFinder 12 investigation into Wichita denture practice continues, former employee talks about experience
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -After a FactFinder 12 investigation, there’s now a helpline for patients who aren’t happy with their dentures from Affordable Dentures & Implants in Wichita. We first told you about the investigation into that practice last week, and since then, the company has agreed to refund...
KAKE TV
A teenager was robbed and shot Sunday afternoon in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Officers say a teenage boy was robbed and shot on Sunday and was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The Wichita Police Department said the shooting took place just before 2 p.m. near the 1400 block of S Seneca after being robbed. Officers found a 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and rushed him to the hospital. He is in stable condition.
WIBW
Semi driver seriously injured in I-35 crash in Butler County
EL DORADO, Kan. (WIBW) - A semitrailer driver was seriously injured when his rig crashed late Sunday on Interstate 35 along the Kansas Turnpike in Butler County, authorities said. The single-vehicle crash was reported at 11:27 p.m. Sunday on I-35, about eight miles north of El Dorado. The Kansas Highway...
KAKE TV
Snow glow returns to Wichita tonight
Wichita is getting a "snow day", but it's not what you think. School is in session. The Wichita Parks and Recreation department is hosting its annual Snow Glow event at the Mid-American All Indian Museum tonight from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. Then night sledding event will feature live music, an LED light show, food trucks, and artificial snow provided by Snow Bros Snowmakers.
MEOW! 2023 Wichita Cat Fancy Cat Show
This weekend all kinds of cats can be found at The Cotillion in west Wichita for the 2023 Wichita Cat Fancy Cat Show.
Comments / 0