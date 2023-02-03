ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sumnernewscow.com

Wellington Police Weekend Report: Friday, Feb. 3 – Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023

Wellington Police weekend report: Friday, Feb. 3 – Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023:. •10:12 a.m. Officers investigated criminal use of a financial card in the 1000 block W. Shadylane Ct. •10:55 a.m. Juvenile male, 12, Wellington, was issued a Notice to Appear for minor in possession of tobacco. •10:55 a.m....
WELLINGTON, KS
KWCH.com

It’s on: Sheriff Jeff Easter accepts Super Bowl bet from Wichita Police Chief

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Super Bowl rivalry is brewing between members of law enforcement in Sedgwick County. Last week, new police chief Joe Sullivan, who came to Wichita after a long stint with the police department in Philadelphia, issued a challenge to Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter: if Sullivan’s Eagles win, Easter must stand at the corner of Central and Main in downtown Wichita with a sign that says, “Fly Eagles Fly.”
WICHITA, KS
1350kman.com

Wesley Fair learning to play with intelligence, not only athleticism

While playing high school football at Wichita Collegiate, Wesley Fair admits that he was able to survive simply by being a better athlete than everybody else on the football field. He didn’t need to have a mastery of football intelligence to be the most impactful player because he was that much better than everybody else on the field most Friday nights.
MANHATTAN, KS
KWCH.com

Broken elevator presents problems at W. Wichita senior living facility

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An inoperable elevator is making life challenging for many living at Woodlake Senior Residences in west Wichita. The elevator hasn’t worked for more than a week, keeping residents and visitors with mobility issues from leaving or getting to the second floor without help. Ricky Downs,...
WICHITA, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Crusader Club to be held today…

— Crusader Club will be held today at noon at Big Cheese Pizza. The three Wellington winter coaches will be speaking: Eric Adams, Joe Newman and Mitch McComb. Crusader Club, a Wellington athletic booster club, is open to the public.
WELLINGTON, KS
Hutch Post

Juvenile driving a van strikes bicyclist in Newton

HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 2 p.m. Monday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by a juvenile was westbound at 431 Victoria Road in Newton. As the van began turning into the parking lot it struck...
NEWTON, KS
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Kansas

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there is a pizzeria on every corner in Kansas. Picking just one pizza restaurant and deeming it the best is no easy feat, but that is precisely what the editors over at Reader's Digest have done.
WICHITA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Butler County Outfitters

If you’ve visited 324 State Street in Augusta in your lifetime, you may know the building as home to Quality Craft, a general store that was run by Charles Ilsley who passed away in 2020. While the business was permanently closed, the building and all of its contents was purchased in May 2021 by husband-wife duo Bryce and Lori Cook. The pair now operate what’s known as Butler County Outfitters. You may know them by the chalk board they decorate outside of the building. It’s often updated with current events happening around Augusta, a shout out to another local business or an inspirational quote.
AUGUSTA, KS
KSN News

Church damaged in morning fire

WICHTIA, Kans. (KSNW) — A fire damages a church in south Wichita.  Fire crews were called to Nu Hope-Nu Start Ministries at about 2:30 a.m. Monday.  First responders found flames coming from the back of the church near the 2000 block of west Jewell.  There is damage to the first and second floors.  No one […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

A teenager was robbed and shot Sunday afternoon in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Officers say a teenage boy was robbed and shot on Sunday and was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The Wichita Police Department said the shooting took place just before 2 p.m. near the 1400 block of S Seneca after being robbed. Officers found a 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and rushed him to the hospital. He is in stable condition.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Semi driver seriously injured in I-35 crash in Butler County

EL DORADO, Kan. (WIBW) - A semitrailer driver was seriously injured when his rig crashed late Sunday on Interstate 35 along the Kansas Turnpike in Butler County, authorities said. The single-vehicle crash was reported at 11:27 p.m. Sunday on I-35, about eight miles north of El Dorado. The Kansas Highway...
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Snow glow returns to Wichita tonight

Wichita is getting a "snow day", but it's not what you think. School is in session. The Wichita Parks and Recreation department is hosting its annual Snow Glow event at the Mid-American All Indian Museum tonight from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. Then night sledding event will feature live music, an LED light show, food trucks, and artificial snow provided by Snow Bros Snowmakers.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy