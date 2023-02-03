Read full article on original website
Russia May Take Part-Payment in Rupees, Dirhams
Russia is ready to accept part-payment for crude oil and LNG that it supplies to India in rupees, but it is also seeking partial settlement in United Arab Emirates (UAE) dirhams, officials from both countries said on Monday. Saudi Arabia's energy minister has warned once again that sanctions and underinvestment...
Saudi Minister: Sanctions May Lead to Supply Crunch
Saudi Arabia's energy minister has warned once again that sanctions and underinvestment may lead to a global energy supply crunch. He also reiterated that Opec-plus producers do not allow politics to influence their decisions on oil output. Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin says it makes no sense for Europe to set...
Vladimir Putin Loses Top General, Marking Latest Blow To Russian Leader As His Forces Struggle To Take Ukraine
Vladimir Putin lost yet another top general in the latest blow to strike the Russian leader as his forces continue in their desperate struggle to take Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Major-General Dmitry Ulyanov, 44, was reportedly killed in a firefight with a Ukrainian sabotage group earlier this week.According to Daily Mail, Ulyanov’s death came shortly after the major general unretired from the Russian military to fight on the frontlines of Ukraine.Although Ulyanov previously served as a top paratrooper and commander of Russia’s elite 98th Guards Airborne Division, he was ordered to command a brigade of mobilized motorized infantrymen out of the...
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'
Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to Canada
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
Ukraine Inflicts Deadliest Day of Fighting on Russia So Far: Report
Ukraine's armed forces said on Tuesday that more than 1,000 Russian troops had been killed over the previous 24 hours.
Asian Buyers Caught Off Guard by Saudi Price Hike
Asian buyers were caught off guard by an increase in the official selling price (OSP) for crude from Saudi Arabia, after market players had expected sales prices to fall this month. Prices for both crude oil and petroleum products jumped on Tuesday due to positive signaling on Chinese demand. Despite...
Viewpoint: Supporting Black Sea Gas Could Ease Supply Concerns
The EU should consider offering more support to natural gas developments in the Black Sea as an alternative source of gas to alleviate its dearth of supplies. Despite relentless Italian gas diplomacy, doubts remain over Algeria's ability to substantially boost its gas exports. Nymex gas futures fell to 25-month lows...
North Sea Struggles in Product-Driven Market
Brent, Forties, Oseberg, Ekofisk and Troll (BFOET) crude exports making up the dated Brent pricing basket are up 7.5% on the year at 716,000 b/d. Gasoil stockpiling and a flood of US crude have put downward pressure on the forward curve and left Brent forward prices in shallow contango. Norway...
Infrastructure Constraints Could Limit New Lubmin FSRUs
Potential infrastructure constraints could complicate Germany’s plans to turn the Baltic Sea port of Lubmin into a key LNG import center, as the country is looking to install new floating LNG import terminals to offset the loss of Russian natural gas pipeline supplies. The port is currently the site of the 5.2 billion cubic meter per year Deutsche Ostsee floating terminal, developed by privately financed Deutsche Regas, which received its first cargo in December. German companies are already butting heads over how to deal with the limited available space and sendout constraints of the relatively small port, Energy Intelligence understands.
LNG Netbacks at Key Receiving Terminals
The deal will likely benefit both parties as they look to compete for upcoming FLNG projects across Africa. FERC appears to be smoothing the way for approval of some gas pipeline and LNG projects — specifically expansion — by forgoing the most restrictive environmental reviews.
Petronet on the Hunt for New LNG Contract Volumes
Indian state-run LNG importer Petronet LNG will need around 22 million tons of LNG a year in term contracts to replace Qatari supply agreements expiring in a few years, and to secure additional volumes for new projects. LNG INTELLIGENCE>. Bangladesh, a highly anticipated, yet somewhat disappointing, new LNG consumer, will...
