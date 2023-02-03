Read full article on original website
Big development plans in the works at Colorado's 'most remote' resort
A new ski lift is coming to Colorado's most remote slopesport destination. Silverton Mountain has announced that they'll be building a second chairlift as early as this summer, also noting that the possibility of more development could be on the way. This second lift is one of two additional lifts...
OnlyInYourState
This Floating Restaurant In Colorado Is Such A Unique Place To Dine
Are you looking for a place that not only has stellar food and drinks but a fantastic ambiance to boot? There are plenty of these places here in Colorado, but we happen to be partial to this floating restaurant that may just be one of the most unique places to eat in the state:
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating Colorado Mine Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
If you have ever driven on I-70 near Denver, you have almost certainly passed the small and charming town of Idaho Springs and the eye-catching mountainside Argo Mine. While the building itself seems solid and in-tact, there is one part of it that few have seen, as it is decaying and becoming reclaimed by Mother Nature:
KKTV
Major power outage in Colorado Springs tied to crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A major power outage in Colorado Springs was caused by a crash on Tuesday. At about 5:30 p.m. Colorado Springs Utilities reported the outage impacting about 4,200 customers happened after a vehicle hit “electric equipment.” The estimated restoration time for all customers at about 5:30 p.m. was one to four hours near Powers and Barnes on the northeast side of the city.
Check Out the Cute Kids’ Entries for Colorado’s 150th Anniversary Plate
Colorado's Department of Motor Vehicles held a contest where residents submitted their designs for what will be the special plate for Colorado's 150th anniversary. Many kids submitted their ideas, as well. Imagine being given the assignment, as a kid, to design a license plate that exemplifies Colorado. What items do...
Colorado pizza joint named one of the best in the country
According to TripstoDiscover.com, you don't have to travel around the world to get a great slice of pizza. In fact, you don't even have to leave Colorado. Telluride's Brown Dog Pizza was mentioned on the website's 2023 '20 Best Pizza Joints in the US' list for its tasty 'za. "A...
cpr.org
Developers wanted to build a skyscraper in Colorado Springs. So where is it?
More than a year after splashy headlines detailing a proposal to build Colorado Springs’ tallest building, the project has yet to break ground. The developer, Colorado Springs-based the O’Neil Group, had intended to begin construction for the 25 story apartment building last spring. The project piqued the interest of 17-year-old Colorado Springs resident Noah Klimek. He has lived in the city since he was a toddler and said the skyline has remained essentially unchanged in that time.
84 families still displaced in Pueblo following water main breaks
According to the property manager, several water main breaks occurred under the back of the building
'There's a reckoning in history': Colorado historians work to preserve Green Book sites
Painted in black and white, a group of young girls laugh in their swim trunks and caps as they splash around in the cool waters of South Boulder Creek. The year is 1935, and the girls are enjoying the day at a summer camp in the Rockies. The camp, called Camp Nizhoni, is less than 40 miles west of Denver in Lincoln Hills.
KDVR.com
Dog ingests meth on hike
Courtney Fromm is previewing her story on a dog that is recovering after ingesting meth while at a park. Courtney Fromm is previewing her story on a dog that is recovering after ingesting meth while at a park. Polis pushes plan to reduce skyrocketing utility …. Gov. Jared Polis said...
Colorado pizza place ranked one of top in US
Whether you are a fan of a thin crust New York-style pizza or a deep dish pie, there are some incredible options across the country for all pizza lovers.
How Much Must You Make in Colorado to Be Considered Middle Class?
When you think of a middle-class family, you're typically reminded of your everyday sitcom with a family of four, a decent-sized house, a breadwinning father, a stay-at-home mom, a couple of kids, a dog, and a cat. However, as we grow, we come to find out that real life is...
'The worst nightmare anyone's dreamed of': Hickenlooper on Colorado River crisis
As seven Western states fail to agree on how to save the Colorado River, Senator John Hickenlooper warns it could be a harbinger of future global crises.
Can you turn left at a red light in Colorado?
Have you ever been stuck in traffic at a red light and noticed cars turning left? It is actually legal to turn left on red in certain circumstances.
Look Inside This Cozy Colorado Log Cabin For Sale
Many house hunters searching for properties for sale in Colorado want newly built homes with modern appliances and updated architecture. But there's also something desirable about older homes in the state - they offer a simplistic and homey charm that cannot be found in newer real estate. Cozy Woodland Park...
Latest designs released of Pueblo Amtrak Station
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Amtrak Station is making headway in its development process. The latest designs and concept plans were presented at Monday night’s City Council meeting. The rail station’s project manager presented a timeline to describe where in the process this design is and he said they are still in the early phases. […]
International Space Station: View of Colorado from space
(COLORADO) — A live video showing the International Space Station (ISS) passing through Colorado captures the state, all in white, after recent snowstorms and winter weather on Friday, Feb. 3. The ISS-Above shows the pass track over the City of Denver as well as different northern Colorado cities labeled in a frame grab of the […]
KDVR.com
Police investigate report of armed man at rec center
Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Police investigate report of armed man at rec center. Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Average price for a gallon of gas nears $4 in Colorado. The pain...
How Colorado Residents Are Reacting to the Statewide Plastic Bag Ban
Since May 2022, Fort Collins residents have been paying for bags at grocery stores — now, the rest of Colorado is following suit. Why? You can thank House Bill 21-1162, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in 2021. The bill went into effect at the beginning of this year and prevents Colorado stores from providing free, single-use plastic bags.
This Colorado City Is The Best For Family Friendly Vacations
With as cold as it's been in Colorado in recent months, you can't help but think about the upcoming warmer weather and possible vacations. One Colorado city, in particular, was ranked Top 15 in the entire country for family vacations so maybe a Colorado staycation is in order. What Colorado...
