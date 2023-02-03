It’s tough winning a Grammy Award. Just ask Nas. The lyrical G.O.A.T. has been one of the most celebrated rap artists since he first made his mark on the game with his 1994 classic, Illmatic. The Magic rapper has also been one of hip-hop’s most consistent artists for almost three decades and yet he just received his first Grammy Award in 2021. Truth be told, most hip-hop icons have never gotten a single Grammy. The list of legendary rap stars without a Grammy includes Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent, DMX and many others. The list legit goes on and on, especially if you’re talking about a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.

1 DAY AGO