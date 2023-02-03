Read full article on original website
Huge Upgrades, Including New Seats, Coming To Budweiser Events Center
As Colorado's Budweiser Events Center in Loveland celebrates its 20th anniversary, many amazing upgrades and changes are on the way before the end of 2023. New name, new seats, and so much more. Budweiser Events Center Changes Name And More This Fall. The mid to late 90s and early 2000s...
Is This Famous Mexican Restaurant Coming to Fort Collins?
Have you heard of Los Dos Potrillos? If you have, you know that they serve some of the best Mexican food in Colorado, and if you haven't — well, get ready to learn. According to the eatery's website, Los Dos Potrillos began as the dream of Denver local Jose Ramirez, who used all the money he had ($5.18 to be exact) to open the restaurant's first location in Centennial in 2002.
This Fort Collins Bar Was Ranked As the Best Speakeasy in America
Yelp recently compiled a data-driven list of America's top 50 speakeasy bars. These establishments often fly under the radar but offer incredibly alluring ambiances and creative craft cocktails inspired by the Prohibition era. Sometimes, just accessing a speakeasy can be an experience in itself. At quite a few of these...
Check Out an Art Show Based on Colorado’s Iconic Casa Bonita
If you've lived in Colorado long enough, or are a fan of the TV show South Park, you're most likely familiar with the iconic restaurant known as Casa Bonita. Well, a unique opportunity for fans of the restaurant, and artists, is coming to Colorado in the form of a Casa Bonita-themed art show. Keep scrolling to learn what to expect, as well as how to enter your artwork into the show.
This Colorado City Is The Best For Family Friendly Vacations
With as cold as it's been in Colorado in recent months, you can't help but think about the upcoming warmer weather and possible vacations. One Colorado city, in particular, was ranked Top 15 in the entire country for family vacations so maybe a Colorado staycation is in order. What Colorado...
Foothills | Shopping mall in Fort Collins, Colorado
The Shops at Foothills, formerly Foothills Fashion Mall and Foothills Mall, is a shopping mall in Fort Collins, Colorado, United States. Opened in 1972, the mall was developed by EverWest, a joint venture of Everitt Enterprises and Westcor. Original tenants of the mall included Sears, May-Daniels & Fisher, and The Denver Dry Goods Company.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Denver’s free park for skiers, snowboarders now open
Skiers and snowboarders can now visit the Ruby Hill Rail Yard to practice their sport.
Did You Know There is a Hidden Speakeasy in Greeley?
Are you looking for an exclusive place to grab a 1920's style cocktail in Greeley? Of course, you are. That's totally why you are here. Let us tell you about one speakeasy that you will love. Greeley's Kress Cinema and Lounge at 817 8th Avenue has the cocktails you want....
A rare and beautiful bird is turning up all over Denver this winter
Birdwatchers walking along the Highline Canal during an annual bird count last Christmas got a surprise gift when one of them spotted a Bohemian waxwing among the juncos and blue jays. The beautiful bird, so named because of the bright red and yellow waxy secretions that decorate the tips of their wings, was embedded with a flock of its cousins, cedar waxwings, which are much more common in Colorado. It was the first time in 35 years that a Bohemian waxwing had been recorded along...
300 Students to Participate in 10-week Art Show in NoCo
"Tuned In to NoCo" Host, Ashlee Meehleis, speaks with the Loveland Museum's Curator of Education, Jenni Dobson, about their upcoming student art show with Thompson School District. The Thompson School District Student Art Show will feature various forms of art from 300 students. The exhibit will include art and media...
Colorado Sunshine: While Denver's frigid winter keeps our golf clubs stored away, there is hope
While a long, frigid winter drags on and keeps our sticks locked in the garage, there is hope. City of Denver golf said Friday afternoon a strong weekend of snowmelt could open nine holes at Willis Case Golf Course — "maybe." At this point, maybe is a win. Other...
This Twitter Account Shows Us Awesome Photos From Colorado’s Past
Want to take a trip back in time through the history of Colorado? We've got some pretty great photos from time past in the state of Colorado and it is all thanks to one Twitter user sharing them on social media for all of us to see. Old Colorado Photos...
5 Haunted Places In Colorado You Must Avoid At All Costs
There are a number of haunted locations in Colorado you dare not visit. Oddly, one is a popular tourist attraction, and another is a five-star hotel. Regardless, unless encounters with the dead are your cup of tea, these haunted Colorado sites should be avoided. The popular Youtube channel Top 5...
Denver is experiencing the longest stretch without snow in a month
Much snowier than normal weather last month means the five consecutive days without snow Denver will experience from Wednesday through Sunday will be the longest since early January.The last occurrence of snow in Denver was on the final day of January last Tuesday. The city officially measured 0.1 of snow that day in the early morning hours.Since then there has been no snow in the metro area or anywhere else in Colorado and the same is expected for Sunday. The last time Denver went five consecutive days without snow was January 6-10 or four weeks ago.The streak may end at five days because a few flurries or very light snow showers are possible along the Front Range on Monday. And then there will be another chance next Thursday. But snow will be mostly in the high country both days and it's possible Denver receives no measurable snow next week.The longer term outlook calls for higher than normal precipitation across all of Colorado during the third week of February. That may be the week more impactful snow returns to Denver and the Front Range.
Denver Zoo Mourning the Loss of Spock, a 14-Year-Old Dik-Dik
The Denver Zoo is in mourning following the loss of Spock, a 14-year-old Kirk's dik-dik. The Zoo announced Spock's death in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) Facebook post, revealing that, after noticing severe changes in the animal's behavior, Spock's care team took him to the Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Animal Hospital, where they learned that he had metastatic cancer and end-stage liver failure.
Go ‘Cosmic Tubing’ at this Colorado ski resort
Go snow tubing at night with Cosmic Tubing at Winter Park Resort.Photo byWinter Park Resort. (Winter Park, Colo) Zooming down a groomed snow lane and careening up against a curved snow bank in a tube is a thrill in and of itself. But Winter Park has upped the ante and now offers after-hours “Cosmic Tubing” at its three-lane Coca-Cola Tube Hill.
Single Colorado restaurant featured on Yelp's 'top 100' list
While most tourists coming to Colorado aren't necessarily visiting for the local culinary scene, there seems to be an ever-growing list of great spots to dine in the Centennial State. According to popular food-review website Yelp.com, one of the best places to eat in the country is located in the...
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
Colorado animal shelter hosts 40% off dogs 40 pounds or larger
The Dumb Friends League (DFL), a system of several animal shelters in Colorado, has recently announced that they will be adopting out dogs that are 40 pounds or larger for 40 percent off through the month of February. The sale is apart of the organizations 'Big Dogs, Big Hearts, Big Deal' promotion.
