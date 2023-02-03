RHUDE is the place where dreams are made of. Debuting their FW23 show “RHUDE AWAKENING: FUEL MY FIRE” this past weekend, excitement is in the air for what the brand has in store in the coming months. This starting point for their AW 2023 Collection is a tribute to Rhuigi Villaseñor’s upbringing in Southern California, where he often dreamed of a better life as an immigrant—spending days with friends in the back seats of cars eating junk food and buying scratch off tickets in hopes to change his life. This collection is a reflection of and celebration of that journey, a look at the awakening that fueled the fire so to speak.

1 DAY AGO