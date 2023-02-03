ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Yankees add pitching depth, sign journeyman right-hander

Ian Hamilton, come on down. MLB Trade Rumors reports the right-hander signed a minor-league contract with the New York Yankees and “will presumably be invited to participate in major league spring training.”. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 27-year-old Hamilton has spent parts of three big-league...
eastcoasttraveller.com

Why Is Boston Named Boston?

The first settlers in Boston were English Puritans who fled religious persecution in England. They arrived in 1630 and named their new settlement after the town of Boston in Lincolnshire, England. Boston, is one of America's most historic cities, was founded in 1630 by English Puritans who fled religious persecution....
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

LIV Golf Takes Superstar From PGA Tour

One of the most insane stories in the world of sports over the last year has been the creation of the LIV Golf League, its poaching of players from the PGA Tour, as well as its first season in the summer and fall of 2022.
OnlyHomers

Retired MLB Legend Announces Return to Baseball

Following the 2017 Major League Baseball season, one of the all-time greats to play the game, Carlos Beltran, announced that his time as a big-leaguer had come to an end. He had spent the year playing for the Houston Astros and went out a World Series champion. His role on the team was as a fan-favorite veteran influence on the younger players.
markerzone.com

TRADE - SEATTLE KRAKEN ACQUIRE 30-YEAR OLD DEFENSEMAN FROM SAN JOSE

The Seattle Kraken have acquired defenseman Jaycob Megna from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 4th round pick. Megna, 30, carries a $762,500 cap hit for one more season after the present one. In 135 NHL games - with Anaheim and San Jose, Megna has 25 points and 51 PIMs.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Take Chance On Interesting Longtime Independent Ball Reliever

The Boston Red Sox reportedly added more depth recently. Boston has been in the news left and right this offseason but went under the radar with a depth signing last week. The Red Sox reportedly purchased the contract of longtime Independent Baseball League hurler Joe Jones from the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, according to the club.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Bruins & Red Wings Could Make Massive Trade at 2023 Deadline

For much of this season, the Boston Bruins were one of the teams heavily linked to Bo Horvat. However, they of course would not be the lucky team that landed him, as the New York Islanders went on to win the sweepstakes. As a result, Boston’s former primary trade target is off of the board, and general manager (GM) Don Sweeney has roughly a month to weigh his other options.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Red Sox sign former Rays starter to minor league deal

The Red Sox added pitching depth over the weekend. They signed Jake Faria to a minor league contract. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound righty made 26 starts for the Rays from 2017-19. Faria received a big league spring invite. He’ll make a $735,000 salary in the majors. The 29-year-old has gone...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Former Phillies reliever ends up with the Mets

Former Phillies reliever Sam Coonrod was claimed off waivers Monday by the Mets. Coonrod was designated for assignment last week when the Phillies officially signed utilityman Josh Harrison to a one-year deal. Coonrod spent two years with the Phillies and was re-signed earlier this offseason to a one-year, $775,000 contract....
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston Celtics trade rumble heat check: Renewed interest in Kevin Durant? Grant Williams inquiries?

With the 2023 NBA trade deadline just days away from arriving, the Boston Celtics are finding themselves entangled in a number of trade rumors as they so often seem to be. Some of them make all the sense in the world, some could if you squint very hard, and others simply make no sense whatsoever. So we decided to dive into the most current trade rumbles we have heard with ties to the Celtics ahead of the 3 pm ET moratorium on making deals in the 2022-23 NBA season on this coming Thu., Feb. 9, and grade them based on how likely we think there is to be some fire behind each instance of trade smoke.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Yankees may be surprised by Anthony Volpe in Spring Training

Not many expect New York Yankees top prospect Anthony Volpe to win the starting shortstop job, given his lack of experience at the AAA level. While faith and his ability to translate during spring training may be low, Volpe is ready to put on a clinic, working this off-season diligently to prepare for this opportunity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NESN

Ex-Red Sox World Series Champ Named Dodgers Minor League Manager

Former Red Sox outfielder Daniel Nava, who was a part of Boston’s 2013 World Series title, will take the helm for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ High-A minor-league affiliate in 2023. Nava was named manager of the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday while Los Angeles announced its 2023 coaching...
BOSTON, MA

