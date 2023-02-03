Read full article on original website
Mentally Disabled Woman Vanishes With Her 2-Year-Old Nephew And Police Fail To Tell Family Of Possible SightingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHammond, IN
Lori Lightfoot trailing far behind in mayoral raceJake WellsChicago, IL
Supply Chain Destruction: Massive Fire Demolishes U.S. Manufacturing Plant After 100+ Food Plants ExplodeEden ReportsChicago, IL
Residents can apply to get one-time payment of $500Jake WellsChicago, IL
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Shohei Ohtani Rumors: MLB Experts Predict His Top 5 Landing Spots, and None are the Angels
No good news here for Angels fans.
Yankees add pitching depth, sign journeyman right-hander
Ian Hamilton, come on down. MLB Trade Rumors reports the right-hander signed a minor-league contract with the New York Yankees and “will presumably be invited to participate in major league spring training.”. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 27-year-old Hamilton has spent parts of three big-league...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Why Is Boston Named Boston?
The first settlers in Boston were English Puritans who fled religious persecution in England. They arrived in 1630 and named their new settlement after the town of Boston in Lincolnshire, England. Boston, is one of America's most historic cities, was founded in 1630 by English Puritans who fled religious persecution....
Former Celtics Target Reportedly Back On Trade Block Before Deadline
Christian Wood apparently has caught the eye of the Boston Celtics in the past. And the current Dallas Mavericks big man seemingly is back on the trade block ahead of the league’s deadline Thursday. As it relates to the Celtics, Boston reportedly expressed interest in Wood before the 2020...
LIV Golf Takes Superstar From PGA Tour
One of the most insane stories in the world of sports over the last year has been the creation of the LIV Golf League, its poaching of players from the PGA Tour, as well as its first season in the summer and fall of 2022.
BREAKING: Heat And Spurs Make A Trade
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs have made a trade.
Retired MLB Legend Announces Return to Baseball
Following the 2017 Major League Baseball season, one of the all-time greats to play the game, Carlos Beltran, announced that his time as a big-leaguer had come to an end. He had spent the year playing for the Houston Astros and went out a World Series champion. His role on the team was as a fan-favorite veteran influence on the younger players.
markerzone.com
TRADE - SEATTLE KRAKEN ACQUIRE 30-YEAR OLD DEFENSEMAN FROM SAN JOSE
The Seattle Kraken have acquired defenseman Jaycob Megna from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 4th round pick. Megna, 30, carries a $762,500 cap hit for one more season after the present one. In 135 NHL games - with Anaheim and San Jose, Megna has 25 points and 51 PIMs.
Chicago White Sox' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup, Pitching Rotation, Bullpen
The Chicago White Sox added Andrew Benintendi and Mike Clevinger to their roster over the winter. Here's a look at our projected starting lineup, pitching rotation and bullpen for the White Sox for the 2023 MLB season.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Take Chance On Interesting Longtime Independent Ball Reliever
The Boston Red Sox reportedly added more depth recently. Boston has been in the news left and right this offseason but went under the radar with a depth signing last week. The Red Sox reportedly purchased the contract of longtime Independent Baseball League hurler Joe Jones from the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, according to the club.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins & Red Wings Could Make Massive Trade at 2023 Deadline
For much of this season, the Boston Bruins were one of the teams heavily linked to Bo Horvat. However, they of course would not be the lucky team that landed him, as the New York Islanders went on to win the sweepstakes. As a result, Boston’s former primary trade target is off of the board, and general manager (GM) Don Sweeney has roughly a month to weigh his other options.
The Mets’ Steve Cohen told no lies in passive-aggressive shot at MLB owners’ cheap spending
In the current pantheon of baseball ownership, the New York Mets’ Steve Cohen might be a unicorn. As various owners around the league try to keep their total payroll low — 11 teams are lower than $100 million, according to Spotrac — Cohen is going all out for the Mets.
Red Sox sign former Rays starter to minor league deal
The Red Sox added pitching depth over the weekend. They signed Jake Faria to a minor league contract. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound righty made 26 starts for the Rays from 2017-19. Faria received a big league spring invite. He’ll make a $735,000 salary in the majors. The 29-year-old has gone...
NBC Sports
Former Phillies reliever ends up with the Mets
Former Phillies reliever Sam Coonrod was claimed off waivers Monday by the Mets. Coonrod was designated for assignment last week when the Phillies officially signed utilityman Josh Harrison to a one-year deal. Coonrod spent two years with the Phillies and was re-signed earlier this offseason to a one-year, $775,000 contract....
Yankees’ potential trade target not going anywhere anytime soon
The New York Yankees are looking for an outfielder. And they have been linked to Bryan Reynolds of the Pittsburgh Pirates in trade rumors. But Pirates general manager Ben Cherington is not looking to part ways with his star outfielder. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He said...
Boston Celtics trade rumble heat check: Renewed interest in Kevin Durant? Grant Williams inquiries?
With the 2023 NBA trade deadline just days away from arriving, the Boston Celtics are finding themselves entangled in a number of trade rumors as they so often seem to be. Some of them make all the sense in the world, some could if you squint very hard, and others simply make no sense whatsoever. So we decided to dive into the most current trade rumbles we have heard with ties to the Celtics ahead of the 3 pm ET moratorium on making deals in the 2022-23 NBA season on this coming Thu., Feb. 9, and grade them based on how likely we think there is to be some fire behind each instance of trade smoke.
Angels: Shohei Ohtani Could Make His First Start at Dodger Stadium This Year
Let the speculation begin.
SNY in danger of starting Mets season without Keith Hernandez?
Keith Hernandez’s return to the broadcasting booth is not yet official. Hernandez still does not have a contract agreement from SNY, Newsday’s Neil Best reports. The sides have exchanged proposals but Hernandez’s camp currently is waiting for a response. TO BUY METS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK and...
Yardbarker
The Yankees may be surprised by Anthony Volpe in Spring Training
Not many expect New York Yankees top prospect Anthony Volpe to win the starting shortstop job, given his lack of experience at the AAA level. While faith and his ability to translate during spring training may be low, Volpe is ready to put on a clinic, working this off-season diligently to prepare for this opportunity.
Ex-Red Sox World Series Champ Named Dodgers Minor League Manager
Former Red Sox outfielder Daniel Nava, who was a part of Boston’s 2013 World Series title, will take the helm for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ High-A minor-league affiliate in 2023. Nava was named manager of the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday while Los Angeles announced its 2023 coaching...
