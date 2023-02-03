Read full article on original website
Related
University of Florida
For Valentine’s Day, Invest in Being Better Together
Valentine’s Day is near and love is the air. For many, February 14th is the one day we set aside to celebrate love and the relationships in our lives. A lot of us celebrate that love through our wallets. U.S. consumers are predicted to spend a total of nearly $26 billion on their significant others this Valentine’s Day, according to an annual survey by the National Retail Federation. More than half of people surveyed said that they plan to spend an average of $193 on candy, cards, plushies, romantic dinners and jewelry.
University of Florida
Tips for Starting a Vegetable Garden
If you are getting started with growing your own vegetables in Florida, start by reading the Florida Vegetable Gardening Guide, available in English and Spanish. Choose a site that is full sun with access to water. Gardens can be grown in a variety of types of garden beds including in ground, raised bed, grow boxes and grow bags. Vegetables prefer a rich loamy soil so loosen the soil and amend with compost to improve the soil fertility.
University of Florida
Steps for Obtaining a Limited Commercial Landscape Maintenance Pesticide Applicator License
If you maintain landscapes and plan to apply pesticides for hire around occupied buildings (homes or businesses), then you need a pesticide license through the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS). With the Limited Commercial Landscape Maintenance License (LCLM) you will be able to apply herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides that state “Caution” on the label on landscapes around buildings. Landscape professionals commonly refer to this license as the “Round-Up License”. With the LCLM license you are NOT allowed to apply pesticides to lawns and turf or use a power sprayer.
Comments / 0