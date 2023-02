TUCSON, AZ – With five out of six singles matches going to a third set, No. 17 Arizona edged the University of San Diego men's tennis team, 4-2. In the tightly contested three-and-a-half-hour match, Arizona secured the doubles point with a 6-4 win at No. 2 and a 7-6 (3) win at No. 1. At No. 3 doubles, Marvin Schaber and Stian Klaassen were up 6-4 in the tiebreaker. In total, the Toreros had three match points at both No. 1 and No. 3.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO