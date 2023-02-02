Read full article on original website
beachconnection.net
New Research Into Sneaker Waves On Oregon Coast / Washington Coast Shows How Far Away They Form
(Newport, Oregon) – Some new research into sneaker waves on the Oregon coast and Washington coast is uncovering a few more insights into how these dangerous phenomena get generated, and just how far away they can start. Oregon State University's (OSU) Tuba Özkan-Haller, interim dean of OSU’s College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences and a co-author of the study, said their team found far-off storms – even up in Alaska – can begin the sneaker wave process for Northwest shores. (Sneaker wave in Newport, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Channel 6000
What’s a virga? It happened at the Oregon coast
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — Wispy finger-like clouds slowly pushed onshore Saturday evening near Lincoln City. This weather event is known as ‘virga‘. A thin layer of dry air sometimes finds its way into near the surface. Rain falls from low hanging clouds, but as the precipitation falls into that layer of dry air it evaporates.
Yahoo!
Meet Rocky, a Keizer pit bull that rescued a child from drowning at the Oregon Coast
A pit bull saves a toddler from drowning in the surf on the Oregon Coast. It should have made front-page headlines. But those involved didn't blast what happened on social media, and no bystanders captured video of the dog sprinting across a Lincoln City beach, dunking his head in the ocean, grabbing the child's shirt with his teeth, and dragging her to safety.
OnlyInYourState
Few People Know One Of The Nicest Restaurants In America Is Hiding In Small-Town Oregon
If you’re looking for an upscale restaurant in small-town Oregon for a date or other special occasion, then look no further than the Clearwater Restaurant in Newport. This restaurant is very well-rated and serves up incredible, mouth-watering dishes to its guests seven days a week year-round. It’s comfortable, pleasant, and welcoming, and you’ll love everything about it. Read on to learn more.
thatoregonlife.com
Revisit The Glory Days At This 50s Themed Diner In Oregon
There’s almost nothing I love more than eating at a vintage diner. The delicious aroma of fresh-brewed coffee, sweet sounds of oldies music in my ears, the feeling of my legs sliding into the vinyl booth, and all the nostalgia of times gone by. Can you feel it? Almost makes you wish for a time machine to transport you back to the 1950s, doesn’t it? Well, this coastal Oregon restaurant may be just the ticket.
opb.org
Farmers, educators and gardeners aim to boost dry farming in Oregon
In Oregon, farmers, educators and gardeners are exploring the benefits of dry farming. The method relies on water stored in soil during a rainy season to produce crops during a dry season. The Dry Farming Collaborative at Oregon State University will host an event on Feb. 8 to discuss best practices.
lincolncity.org
Lincoln City News
Lincoln City’s Finders Keepers Program is now streaming nationally on NBC News Now’s online streaming platform. Lincoln City is hopeful that this story will be picked up by national NBC broadcast affiliates. This project has been months in the making and we are excited to share this wonderful news with you.
yachatsnews.com
Oregon’s graduation rate went up last year — more for some student groups than others. Here’s some of what’s working.
As the graduation rate for all Oregon students increased for the Class of 2022, it grew even more in some places among specific student groups. In some districts, the improvement outpaced the state. OPB spoke with officials in Salem-Keizer, Lincoln County and Portland Public Schools about efforts to improve graduation for students who are Black, Native American, experiencing homelessness, or part of a migrant education program.
philomathnews.com
New life for old building on Main Street
The next time you enjoy a downtown walk in Philomath, pause for a few moments at 1243 Main St., the spot right next door to The Dizzy Hen. Allow the traffic to pass by and during a moment of quiet, imagine the voices. Built in 1947 as a movie theater...
yachatsnews.com
Faced with abandoned RVs and travel trailers littering rural roads and forests, Lincoln County launches $500,000 removal program
The massive fifth-wheel camper has been parked on Dick’s Fork Road between Yachats and Waldport since July, when the U.S. Forest Service posted it for removal. On Oct. 12, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy posted a removal notice on an abandoned travel trailer parked along U.S. Highway 101 overlooking Alsea Bay in Waldport. Two days later the Oregon Department of Transportation did the same thing.
Grow This! program ready to send seeds
The Grow This! Oregon Garden Challenge, Oregon State University Extension’s statewide seed giveaway, returns for a fourth year in 2023 featuring a continued partnership with the Oregon Potato Commission.
hh-today.com
Former gas station site may get a restaurant
A new restaurant may be built on the former site of a gas station on the corner of Pacific Boulevard and Madison Street in Albany if the new owners go through with their plans. The lot is at 902 Pacific Blvd. S.E., across Pacific from Pop’s Branding Iron, the restaurant....
hbsdealer.com
Do it Best expands in Oregon
Home improvement cooperative grows capacity at Woodburn distribution center. Do it Best reports it has broken ground on a major expansion of its Woodburn, Oregon distribution center to support member growth along the West Coast. The multi-year project will grow the space by about 50% and will dramatically increase the...
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly Hall
Thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses from across the state will travel to Woodburn, Oregon, in 2023. The Woodburn Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses will return to full operation in February with more than 700 expected to attend the first in-person religious conference held there in nearly three years.
kptv.com
Logs fall off truck closing Salem street near I-5
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Mission Street at I-5 eastbound was down to one lane in Salem after a log truck lost its load Friday afternoon. At 4 p.m., the Salem Police Department said on Twitter that the road had been cleared and all lanes were open again. This is developing...
kykn.com
Marion County Announces New Emergency Management Director
SALEM, OR – Marion County announces Gregory Walsh as the new Emergency Management Director. Walsh comes to Marion County with 14 years of Emergency Management experience. He most recently held the position of Emergency Preparedness Manager for the City of Salem. While there, he was responsible for city-wide emergency planning and management of the Emergency Operations Center for emergency response coordination between city departments and external partners.
kptv.com
Man wanted for Amity machete attack on brother found in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man wanted after reports that he attacked his brother with a machete in Amity was found in Portland Friday, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 3 a.m. Friday, police responded to an assault call in Amity at the 300 block...
Police: Salem man stabs driver repeatedly in parking lot, attempts second carjacking
SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Police arrested a man involved in two attempted carjacking incidents Monday after the man stabbed a driver with a knife, according to authorities. Salem police arrested Roberto Carlos Chacon, 34, at a Walmart on Lancaster Drive after police say he attempted to enter a car while the owners were parked at […]
OnlyInYourState
It’s Too Hard To Decide Which Of These 3 Antique Shops In Salem, Oregon Is The Best
Ah, is there anything better than a day of antiquing? If you’re an Oregon resident, you can spend weeks covering the state’s antique and thrift stores and still not even scratch the surface. But if you don’t have time for an epic antique crawl across the Beaver State but still want to explore some of the best antique shops in Oregon, you can do that without leaving the borders of a single town. That town is Salem, Oregon, the state’s culture-rich capital city. From hippie-themed vintage goods to Nordic-style furniture to a country-style antique shop that will make you feel like you’re back on the farm, the antique shops of Salem have everything you need for a day of exploring and unique purchases.
kezi.com
OSU public safety asking for help identifying suspect in hit-and-run
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State University public safety officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a hit-and-run that happened January 28. According to OSU public safety, the incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. on January 28 in the intersection of southwest Washington Way and southwest 15th Street. Public safety officials said a pedestrian was crossing the street using the crosswalk when they were struck by a pick-up truck. The vehicle kept traveling northbound on southwest 15th street after the collision, public safety officials said.
