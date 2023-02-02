ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln City, OR

beachconnection.net

New Research Into Sneaker Waves On Oregon Coast / Washington Coast Shows How Far Away They Form

(Newport, Oregon) – Some new research into sneaker waves on the Oregon coast and Washington coast is uncovering a few more insights into how these dangerous phenomena get generated, and just how far away they can start. Oregon State University's (OSU) Tuba Özkan-Haller, interim dean of OSU’s College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences and a co-author of the study, said their team found far-off storms – even up in Alaska – can begin the sneaker wave process for Northwest shores. (Sneaker wave in Newport, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
NEWPORT, OR
Channel 6000

What’s a virga? It happened at the Oregon coast

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — Wispy finger-like clouds slowly pushed onshore Saturday evening near Lincoln City. This weather event is known as ‘virga‘. A thin layer of dry air sometimes finds its way into near the surface. Rain falls from low hanging clouds, but as the precipitation falls into that layer of dry air it evaporates.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
Yahoo!

Meet Rocky, a Keizer pit bull that rescued a child from drowning at the Oregon Coast

A pit bull saves a toddler from drowning in the surf on the Oregon Coast. It should have made front-page headlines. But those involved didn't blast what happened on social media, and no bystanders captured video of the dog sprinting across a Lincoln City beach, dunking his head in the ocean, grabbing the child's shirt with his teeth, and dragging her to safety.
KEIZER, OR
OnlyInYourState

Few People Know One Of The Nicest Restaurants In America Is Hiding In Small-Town Oregon

If you’re looking for an upscale restaurant in small-town Oregon for a date or other special occasion, then look no further than the Clearwater Restaurant in Newport. This restaurant is very well-rated and serves up incredible, mouth-watering dishes to its guests seven days a week year-round. It’s comfortable, pleasant, and welcoming, and you’ll love everything about it. Read on to learn more.
NEWPORT, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Revisit The Glory Days At This 50s Themed Diner In Oregon

There’s almost nothing I love more than eating at a vintage diner. The delicious aroma of fresh-brewed coffee, sweet sounds of oldies music in my ears, the feeling of my legs sliding into the vinyl booth, and all the nostalgia of times gone by. Can you feel it? Almost makes you wish for a time machine to transport you back to the 1950s, doesn’t it? Well, this coastal Oregon restaurant may be just the ticket.
TILLAMOOK, OR
opb.org

Farmers, educators and gardeners aim to boost dry farming in Oregon

In Oregon, farmers, educators and gardeners are exploring the benefits of dry farming. The method relies on water stored in soil during a rainy season to produce crops during a dry season. The Dry Farming Collaborative at Oregon State University will host an event on Feb. 8 to discuss best practices.
OREGON STATE
lincolncity.org

Lincoln City News

Lincoln City’s Finders Keepers Program is now streaming nationally on NBC News Now’s online streaming platform. Lincoln City is hopeful that this story will be picked up by national NBC broadcast affiliates. This project has been months in the making and we are excited to share this wonderful news with you.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
yachatsnews.com

Oregon’s graduation rate went up last year — more for some student groups than others. Here’s some of what’s working.

As the graduation rate for all Oregon students increased for the Class of 2022, it grew even more in some places among specific student groups. In some districts, the improvement outpaced the state. OPB spoke with officials in Salem-Keizer, Lincoln County and Portland Public Schools about efforts to improve graduation for students who are Black, Native American, experiencing homelessness, or part of a migrant education program.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

New life for old building on Main Street

The next time you enjoy a downtown walk in Philomath, pause for a few moments at 1243 Main St., the spot right next door to The Dizzy Hen. Allow the traffic to pass by and during a moment of quiet, imagine the voices. Built in 1947 as a movie theater...
PHILOMATH, OR
yachatsnews.com

Faced with abandoned RVs and travel trailers littering rural roads and forests, Lincoln County launches $500,000 removal program

The massive fifth-wheel camper has been parked on Dick’s Fork Road between Yachats and Waldport since July, when the U.S. Forest Service posted it for removal. On Oct. 12, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy posted a removal notice on an abandoned travel trailer parked along U.S. Highway 101 overlooking Alsea Bay in Waldport. Two days later the Oregon Department of Transportation did the same thing.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
hh-today.com

Former gas station site may get a restaurant

A new restaurant may be built on the former site of a gas station on the corner of Pacific Boulevard and Madison Street in Albany if the new owners go through with their plans. The lot is at 902 Pacific Blvd. S.E., across Pacific from Pop’s Branding Iron, the restaurant....
ALBANY, OR
hbsdealer.com

Do it Best expands in Oregon

Home improvement cooperative grows capacity at Woodburn distribution center. Do it Best reports it has broken ground on a major expansion of its Woodburn, Oregon distribution center to support member growth along the West Coast. The multi-year project will grow the space by about 50% and will dramatically increase the...
WOODBURN, OR
Alexander Langford

Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly Hall

Thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses from across the state will travel to Woodburn, Oregon, in 2023. The Woodburn Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses will return to full operation in February with more than 700 expected to attend the first in-person religious conference held there in nearly three years.
WOODBURN, OR
kptv.com

Logs fall off truck closing Salem street near I-5

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Mission Street at I-5 eastbound was down to one lane in Salem after a log truck lost its load Friday afternoon. At 4 p.m., the Salem Police Department said on Twitter that the road had been cleared and all lanes were open again. This is developing...
SALEM, OR
kykn.com

Marion County Announces New Emergency Management Director

SALEM, OR – Marion County announces Gregory Walsh as the new Emergency Management Director. Walsh comes to Marion County with 14 years of Emergency Management experience. He most recently held the position of Emergency Preparedness Manager for the City of Salem. While there, he was responsible for city-wide emergency planning and management of the Emergency Operations Center for emergency response coordination between city departments and external partners.
MARION COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Man wanted for Amity machete attack on brother found in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man wanted after reports that he attacked his brother with a machete in Amity was found in Portland Friday, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 3 a.m. Friday, police responded to an assault call in Amity at the 300 block...
PORTLAND, OR
OnlyInYourState

It’s Too Hard To Decide Which Of These 3 Antique Shops In Salem, Oregon Is The Best

Ah, is there anything better than a day of antiquing? If you’re an Oregon resident, you can spend weeks covering the state’s antique and thrift stores and still not even scratch the surface. But if you don’t have time for an epic antique crawl across the Beaver State but still want to explore some of the best antique shops in Oregon, you can do that without leaving the borders of a single town. That town is Salem, Oregon, the state’s culture-rich capital city. From hippie-themed vintage goods to Nordic-style furniture to a country-style antique shop that will make you feel like you’re back on the farm, the antique shops of Salem have everything you need for a day of exploring and unique purchases.
SALEM, OR
kezi.com

OSU public safety asking for help identifying suspect in hit-and-run

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State University public safety officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a hit-and-run that happened January 28. According to OSU public safety, the incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. on January 28 in the intersection of southwest Washington Way and southwest 15th Street. Public safety officials said a pedestrian was crossing the street using the crosswalk when they were struck by a pick-up truck. The vehicle kept traveling northbound on southwest 15th street after the collision, public safety officials said.
CORVALLIS, OR

