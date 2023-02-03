Read full article on original website
Chris Hall
2d ago
Things are happening but we need old education back!!! People don't proof reed what they right before publishing it. Office wounded. Come on so was the whole office wounded or one "officer"?
Reply
4
Jayne Johnson
2d ago
My prayers are with the officer and his family both Blood and Blue
Reply
6
GEABFD
3d ago
1 less Indy has to deal with....
Reply
15
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Donald Trump Reacts to the Killing of Tyre Nichols: "It Never Should Have Happened"WilliamMemphis, TN
A Memphis Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Hundreds Protest in Oakland over the Killing of Tyre Nichols by PoliceWilliamOakland, CA
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America ListTravel MavenMemphis, TN
Related
Shooting investigation on Indy’s northeast side
UPDATE: Police arrested Lamont Franklin, 47, in connection to the shooting. INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metro police responded to a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. The shooting happened on Sterling Apple Drive which is just off North German Church Road. Details are limited, but IMPD said the victim is […]
WISH-TV
IMPD arrests man for attempted murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested Sunday evening for attempted murder, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say they received a call Sunday afternoon about a person shot at the 10700 block of Sterling Apple Drive. Police arrived to find a person with gunshot wounds. Police say...
17-year-old Purdue Polytechnic student killed in east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A Purdue Polytechnic High School student was shot and killed Saturday night on the east side of Indianapolis. Family have identified the student as 17-year-old James Johnson III. He was found in critical condition following a shooting on Lowell Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. He later died at Riley Hospital. “We should not […]
Retired Indiana state trooper hit, killed by car in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A retired Indiana state trooper died last week after being hit by a car in Lafayette. Theodore Dudzinski, 87, was attempting to cross North Ninth Street near the intersection with Ferry Street just before 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when he stepped into the path of a car.
WKRC
Police: 3-year-old Indiana boy shoots himself in the leg
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WKRC/WLFI/CBS Newspath) - Police say a three-year-old Indiana boy shot himself in the leg Saturday. The original call came in to the department around 5:45 p.m. Neighbors report they saw a woman get handcuffed and taken away in a squad car. Officers say she was interfering with the...
Fox 59
Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana
Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting...
3 killed, 9 injured in weekend violence across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — It was another violent weekend in Indianapolis with three people killed and nine others injured in several shootings and stabbings between Saturday and Sunday. From Irvington to the west side of Indianapolis, the violence happened in neighborhoods all across the city. Sunday: 1 dead, 7 injured. Near...
Trampoline fight in Illinois involving more than 150 juveniles
A fight involving more than 150 juveniles broke out Saturday night.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man killed by Memphis police had lengthy criminal history
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Torrence Jackson Jr.’s first arrest as an adult, at age 19, was for dealing marijuana in August 2014. The years leading up to the Indianapolis man’s fatal encounter with police Thursday night in Memphis, Tennessee, have been punctuated by a series of increasingly violent behavior.
wrtv.com
Indianapolis man shot, killed by Memphis police after allegedly shooting officer at library
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 28-year-old Indianapolis man is dead after Memphis Police say he shot an officer at a library on Thursday. WRTV affiliate WTVF reports that investigators say a man was trespassing and told to leave a business. Authorities said about 30 minutes later, MPD officers were called...
Fox 59
Fentanyl billboard goes up on I-65
There’s a brand-new billboard featuring 60 faces of kids, sisters, and brothers killed by fentanyl. There are 90 billboards up across the country, but this is the first in Indiana. It’s a public service announcement, trying to bring change to an epidemic here in Indiana, and nationwide. Sandy Geralds lost her daughter to a fentanyl poisoning and joined Angela in the studio to share her story, and the message behind the billboard.
Man arrested for nonfatal shooting on NE side
INDIANAPOLIS — A 21-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged role in a nonfatal shooting on the northeast side. IMPD responded to a report of a person who had been shot at 7039 American Way on Friday night. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who was alive and nursing a gunshot wound. IMPD Aggravated […]
Hoosiers rally against police brutality following release of bodycam videos
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers gathered at Monument Circle demanding change Saturday afternoon. “What do we want? Justice. When do we want it? Now,” chanted rally attendees. In the last two weeks, body camera footage was released of two black men dying after encounters with police: Tyre Nichols in Memphis and Herman Whitfield III in Indianapolis. The […]
Indiana 3-year-old shoots self in leg, hospitalized
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 3-year-old is recovering in an Indiana hospital after shooting himself in the leg. According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers and EMS were called around 5:45 p.m. Saturday to the 1400 block of Broadway Street in Tippecanoe County for a juvenile shot. Upon arrival, LPD officers found that a 3-year-old boy […]
2 teens arrested in kidnapping, extortion plot that led to man’s murder
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police made two additional arrests in connection with a December kidnapping and murder plot. On Feb. 2, IMPD VCU detectives located 17-year-old D’Sean Bigbee-Cummings, who was wanted on a kidnapping and murder warrant. The next day, on Feb. 3, 16-year-old Daniel Jackson turned himself in. Police had previously arrested three other […]
3 Things I Didn’t Know About DUI Checkpoints in Indiana
We are fortunate to live in a time where innovation has given us multiple options to get home safely after going out for drinks beyond calling a cab or having someone in the group volunteer to not have any alcohol so they can be the designated driver for the night. While those two options are still perfectly good, and better than no options at all, the rise of ride-sharing services, Uber and Lyft, over the past several years has made it even easier to get home in a way other than driving yourself because you "only had a few," or you don't think you're that bad. However, as we know, many people push their luck and try to drive themselves home regardless of how many drinks they've had. As long as that continues, law enforcement across Indiana will continue to set up DUI checkpoints in an effort to keep the roads safe. I've always assumed that if you see a checkpoint on the road, you are required to go through it. But, that's not the case. As it turns out, you do have rights.
WISH-TV
Boy dies after shooting in residential area on east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A boy is dead after a Saturday night homicide in a residential area on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police said Sunday morning. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department did not provide the boy’s age in a news release issued Sunday morning. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the boy’s name once his family has been notified, IMPD says.
Fox 59
Overnight Shooting at Food Mart
One person pronounced dead in an overnight shooting. One person pronounced dead in an overnight shooting. Project SEARCH provides educational opportunities and jobs for high school students with disabilities. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop....
WISH-TV
2 juveniles lead police on chase, crashing in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two juveniles crash in Marion County Saturday morning after leading police on chase. Early Saturday morning, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to slow down a speeding white Ford Escape traveling with no lights. According to a release, the driver sped up and pulled away from the deputy.
Three Arrested in Night Hunting Incident in Indiana
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently arrested three Indianapolis residents after they were caught illegally hunting at night and from a roadway. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. The suspects in question are Biak Sang, Hrang Lian, and Ro Hmung Lian. WTHI-TV 10 shared the story first.
Comments / 11