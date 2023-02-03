Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Sharpe House presents its Annual Robert Burns NightKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Statesville Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. DayKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Activities Begin this WeekendKim McKinneyIredell County, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Candice Kegarise Putnam
Candice Kegarise Putnam, 69, of Statesville, N.C., passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, February 6, 2023. Mrs. Putnam was born June 1, 1953, in Forsyth County, N.C., the daughter of the late Ralph Kegarise and Vel Marie Kegarise. Candy was the Director of Continuing Education at Mitchell Community College and a member of Oakland Presbyterian Church. On September 14, 2003, she married Charles “Charlie” Putnam, who preceded her in death.
Judith Craven Adams
Judith “Judy” Craven Adams, 75, of Mooresville, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. She was born on January 18, 1948, to the late June and Edith Bridgeman Craven. Judy was a member of Rocky Mount United Methodist Church. She was a...
Ulysses Aaron Young
Ulysses Aaron Young, 34, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Saturday. February 4, 2023. He was born on February 15, 1988, in Harris, N.Y., to George William Young and Luz Minerva Elliott. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Andrea Rodriguez Young; son, Leon Ruben Young; daughter, Liliana Grace Andrade; sisters, Roxanne Hosein and Ariana May Young; brothers, Kenneth Anthony Hosein, George William Young, and Jason Ahmed Hosein; and step-father Ronald Alan Elliot.
Jean Carol Brannen
Jean Carol Brannen, 73, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, at Autumn Care of Cornelius after battling numerous illnesses. She was born on April 20, 1949, in Camden, S.C., to the late Wilbur and Lillie Mae Laughridge Brannen. Ms. Brannen was a graduate of North Mecklenburg High School. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Mooresville. She loved her church, the lake, antiques, and her dogs.
David Wesley Upright
David Wesley Upright, 56, of Cleveland, N.C., passed away on February 3, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, N.C. David was born on January 18, 1967. He now has a new body in heaven. He was joyously reunited with his father and mother, Sam Allen and Ann Prichard Upright, along with his sister, Sandra Mooe. He was also predeceased by his grandparents, Carl Prichard, Edith Payne, and James and Lucille Upright.
Kent Alvin Gray
Mr. Kent Alvin Gray, 53, was born in Iredell County on August 21, 1969, to James William Gray and the late Frances Elizabeth Gaines Gray. He entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville, N.C. Kent was a graduate of Statesville High School,...
Bruce Eugene Benge
Bruce Eugene Benge, 61, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on February 3, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville after a brief illness. Bruce was born September 12, 1961, in Iredell County to the late Dallas Wesley Benge Sr. and Mary Lou Campbell Benge. Bruce was a construction worker, and...
Gerald James Dolinger
Gerald James Dolinger, 76, of Hiddenite, N.C., went to be with this beautiful wife of 56 years on February 4, 2023. Gerald was born on April 2, 1946, to the late Gentry and Ethel Barr Dolinger in Ashe County. Gerald was a truck driver for many years (Tommy Hawk). He...
Peggy Jo Rickert
Peggy Jo Badgett Rickert, 88, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Gordon Hospice House. Mrs. Rickert was born in Surry County on August 28, 1934, the daughter of Eddie Badgett and Victoria Collins Badgett. Peggy was a 1956 Graduate of Appalachian State University, the Reich College of Education, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Economics, Business, and Teaching. She was honored as an Emeritus member of the Reich College of Education’s Advancement Board and was awarded the Rhododendron Award in 2008, the highest honor awarded by the Reich College of Education at Appalachian State University. She was a member of the 1899 Legacy Society.
Matthew Kelly Albright
Matthew Kelly Albright, 21, passed away January 28, 2023. He was born February 18, 2001 to Randall Albright and Delores Dorman Albright. Matthew served his country honorably in the Navy Reserves, where he was proud to be a Seabee. He loved to “ Tinker,” and he enjoyed fixing and building things. Matthew is described as a gifted mechanic who loved working on vehicles, especially diesel cars and trucks. Matthew also loved the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, hiking and was a “ firebug.” He was a loving husband, son and friend.
Thomas “Fuzzy” Willis Johnson
Thomas Willis Johnson, better known as “Fuzzy,” passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, at Maple Leaf in Statesville. Mr. Johnson was born in Cabin Creek, W.Va., on December 31, 1933, the son of the late Roy Johnson and Hattie Pauley Johnson. Fuzzy honorably served his country for 10 years in the U.S. Air Force and 12 years in the U.S. Army. He was the owner/operator of Fuzzy’s Appliances Inc. in downtown Statesville, past president of the Statesville Shrine Club and past governor of the Statesville Moose Lodge. Fuzzy was married for 61 years to his beloved wife Janie Fink Johnson, who preceded him in death.
Charlotte woman opens health clinic in honor of late mother
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of Charlotte’s most under-served areas is getting more access to healthcare. Rhonda Cooper Bridget, a family nurse practitioner, said she was inspired to open up her health clinic called Cooper Health Services after her mother passed away from heart disease. “My mom had high...
ICSO Felony Arrests: January 27 – February 3
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported the following felony arrests:. ♦ Joshua Lynn Sylvester, 30, of Happy Lane, Statesville, charged with sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a controlled substance. JANUARY 29. ♦ Bradley Montana Reavis, 26, of...
Movie ‘Heaven Sent’ filmed in Charlotte now available for streaming
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Actress Karen Abercrombie is staring in a new movie that was filmed in Charlotte called “Heaven Sent.”. She stopped by the QC Life studio to talk about the film in August, under the working name “Second Time Around.”. Abercrombie studied at the American...
Burke County deputies searching for man that has been missing almost six months
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man that has been missing for almost six months. Deputies say 31-year-old Jason JamesLee Sheffield was reported missing by his family on Aug. 28, 2022, and then again on Oct. 22. The family last saw...
Green Book Legacy: Charlotte’s Original Chicken n’ Ribs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Long before Yelp or Google reviews there was a different tool to help people find spots where all races were welcome. The Negro Motorist Green Book was published for more than 30 years as a nationwide source sold at gas stations to help people navigate segregated America in the Jim Crow […]
School bus crashes in Salisbury near elementary school
WBTV is reaching out to the CMPD for more details as to what happened. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600. SWAT situation underway on Revolutionary Trail in southwest Charlotte. Updated: 2 hours ago. Residents who live in the area are asked to follow the...
Kannapolis home damaged by fire
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters in Kannapolis were busy on Sunday night and early Monday dealing with a house fire. According to the Kannapolis Fire Department social media page, firefighters were called to a house off West C St. in the 800 block of Sellers St. The first firefighters on the scene reported heavy flames from the attic of the house.
IFN Monthly now available at more than 50 locations across Iredell County
We’re excited to announce that we’ve begun distributing the first edition of our new venture, IFN Monthly. Below is a list of places where you can pick up a copy each month!. (If you would like to add your business, church or organization to this growing list, send...
Hickory house fire kills pet, sends occupants to hospital
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - An early morning fire killed one pet and sent two people to the hospital Tuesday in Hickory. Firefighters arrived on scene around 4:48 a.m. to a house fire off Sixth Street Southeast. Two occupants were checked out for smoke inhalation. Several pets were inside the home...
