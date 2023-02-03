Thomas Willis Johnson, better known as “Fuzzy,” passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, at Maple Leaf in Statesville. Mr. Johnson was born in Cabin Creek, W.Va., on December 31, 1933, the son of the late Roy Johnson and Hattie Pauley Johnson. Fuzzy honorably served his country for 10 years in the U.S. Air Force and 12 years in the U.S. Army. He was the owner/operator of Fuzzy’s Appliances Inc. in downtown Statesville, past president of the Statesville Shrine Club and past governor of the Statesville Moose Lodge. Fuzzy was married for 61 years to his beloved wife Janie Fink Johnson, who preceded him in death.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO