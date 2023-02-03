ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Zachary Blackiston, DE, Heidelberg | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview

Zachary Blackiston the underrated and unsung defensive end from Heidelberg recently took time out of his busy schedule to sit down with NFL Draft Diamonds lead scout Jimmy Williams. Check out this exclusive Zoom Interview, and make sure you hit the like and subscribe button below. Also feel free to...
TIFFIN, OH
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Isaiah Burch, OL, Campbell

Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. Overall, I have had a solid experience as a student here at Campbell. It has truly been a place to call home. I’ve met a lot of people and learned a lot of things in my time here. In my undergrad I majored in health and physical education and I am currently pursuing my Masters of Education with a focus in Exercise Science. I participated in a campus organization called Ransom which is a student led ministry group. I also am very involved in the community volunteering at schools, food drives, etc.
BUIES CREEK, NC
nfldraftdiamonds.com

How Did the Raiders Move to Las Vegas?

While it may be somewhat unheard of for a sports club to move into a new city in the rest of the world, American sports franchises move from city to city from time to time and it is a practice that may not be loved by the fans, but is accepted by most.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for February 5, 2023 | Presented by The Hula Bowl

Panthers hired DC Ejiro Evero as the same position. Texans interviewed Vikings assistant QB Coach Jerrod Johnson. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
nfldraftdiamonds.com

JL Skinner Scouting Report | Boise State University DB | 2023 NFL Draft

Soon after arriving at Boise State University following a successful high school career at Point Loma High School in San Diego, California, JL Skinner proved to be a versatile and relentless force at the backend of the Broncos’ defense. As a true freshman in 2019, Skinner entered his true...
BOISE, ID
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Differences between Sports Betting and Fantasy Sports

Whether you live in the US or the rest of the world, if you are a sports fan there is a pretty good chance you have been acquainted with both the concept of sports betting and fantasy sports. While sports betting has been around for many decades and has flourished...

