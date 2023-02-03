Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Why I still live in homeless housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
Opinion: ‘Blues’ killing Denver homeless, formerly homeless peopleDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Committee approves homeless hotel for families at Comfort InnDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Two Colorado chefs are semi-finalists in the prestigious 2023 James Beard AwardsColorado JillGrand Junction, CO
Related
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Eli Manning and the rest of the world were not impressed by Rae Sremmurd’s Pro Bowl halftime performance
It is 2023 and the NFL booked Rae Sremmurd as the Pro Bowl halftime performance and boy it was underwhelming. It was so bad that Eli Manning was laser focused on his gameplan to beat his brother during the middle of the concert. SremmLife Crew Records is a record label...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Zachary Blackiston, DE, Heidelberg | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
Zachary Blackiston the underrated and unsung defensive end from Heidelberg recently took time out of his busy schedule to sit down with NFL Draft Diamonds lead scout Jimmy Williams. Check out this exclusive Zoom Interview, and make sure you hit the like and subscribe button below. Also feel free to...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Danny Corbett, OL, Georgia Southern
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My experience and knowledge of the game. I started for 3 years and have over 1500 snaps played. I’ve played in many different offensive schemes and have learned multiple playbooks. At what age were you...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Isaiah Burch, OL, Campbell
Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. Overall, I have had a solid experience as a student here at Campbell. It has truly been a place to call home. I’ve met a lot of people and learned a lot of things in my time here. In my undergrad I majored in health and physical education and I am currently pursuing my Masters of Education with a focus in Exercise Science. I participated in a campus organization called Ransom which is a student led ministry group. I also am very involved in the community volunteering at schools, food drives, etc.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
How Did the Raiders Move to Las Vegas?
While it may be somewhat unheard of for a sports club to move into a new city in the rest of the world, American sports franchises move from city to city from time to time and it is a practice that may not be loved by the fans, but is accepted by most.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for February 5, 2023 | Presented by The Hula Bowl
Panthers hired DC Ejiro Evero as the same position. Texans interviewed Vikings assistant QB Coach Jerrod Johnson. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett suffered an injury during the Pro Bowl Games
Myles Garrett is the only person so far to have suffered an injury in the Pro Bowl Games. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media Insiders, Garrett is believed to suffer a dislocated toe while competing in today’s Pro Bowl Games. Garrett limped off the field, but X-rays did...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
JL Skinner Scouting Report | Boise State University DB | 2023 NFL Draft
Soon after arriving at Boise State University following a successful high school career at Point Loma High School in San Diego, California, JL Skinner proved to be a versatile and relentless force at the backend of the Broncos’ defense. As a true freshman in 2019, Skinner entered his true...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Differences between Sports Betting and Fantasy Sports
Whether you live in the US or the rest of the world, if you are a sports fan there is a pretty good chance you have been acquainted with both the concept of sports betting and fantasy sports. While sports betting has been around for many decades and has flourished...
Comments / 0