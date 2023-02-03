Read full article on original website
publicradioeast.org
Nearly 300,000 in NC could lose Medicaid coverage next month
Up to 300,000 North Carolinians currently on Medicaid could lose full health care coverage due to a budget bill Congress passed in December. At the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, the federal government required states to keep people on Medicaid, which meant individuals didn’t have to be reevaluated to renew each year. This was to last as long as the country was in a public health emergency.
WLOS.com
Patient advocate group calls for more price transparency from hospitals following report
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new report from Patient Rights Advocate suggests that only 55% of North Carolina hospitals are fully in compliance with the federal hospital price transparency rule. The law went into effect in January 2021 and is enforced by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid (CMS)....
Up to 300,000 North Carolinians could lose Medicaid with end of 'continuous coverage' requirement
At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the federal government required states to keep people on Medicaid, which meant individuals didn’t have to be reevaluated to renew each year. This was to last as long as the country was in a public health emergency. While the public...
Compassionate Care Act creates regulatory system for medical cannabis industry in North Carolina
RALEIGH, NC. - The North Carolina General Assembly has introduced the North Carolina Compassionate Care Act as a part of Chapter 90 of the General Statutes. The act, also known as Article 5H, aims to protect patients and their doctors from criminal and civil penalties associated with using cannabis for medical purposes.
EV charging station manufacturer chooses North Carolina to build chargers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Another piece of the market for electric vehicles will be built in North Carolina. The Economic Investment Committee of the NC Department of Commerce approved incentives Tuesday to lure the newly created Kempower Inc. to build a manufacturing facility for electric-vehicle charging stations in Durham. This follows Toyota’s construction of a […]
Moss files Make North Carolina Home Act; orders amendment adding penalties in energy security bill
RALEIGH — Richmond County’s delegate in the state House of Representatives aims to make housing more affordable. One provision of H.B. 54, the Make North Carolina Home Act, filed Monday by Rep. Ben Moss, would require the state building code to be translated into Spanish in addition to the already existing English version.
WLOS.com
Tax filing season: Help available for Western North Carolina residents
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Just in time for tax filing season, free tax assistance is being offered in Western North Carolina. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, in cooperation with the IRS, NC Department of Revenue, Buncombe County Library System, and Council on Aging, Inc. will be offering tax preparations for low and moderate income tax payers, as well as elderly and disabled people in need of help.
5 reasons for the continuing worker shortage
You know this from going about your daily life: we have a serious worker shortage. In North Carolina, even if every unemployed worker was connected with an available job, there would still be nearly 160,000 open positions and no one to fill them. That’s according to figures from the U.S. Department of Commerce.
publicradioeast.org
Half of North Carolina drivers consider buying an EV, but many remain hesitant, survey finds
Every day, more and more electric vehicles (EVs) are hitting the road. Over 25,000 EVs were registered in North Carolina last year, and nearly half of all North Carolina residents are considering an electric vehicle as their next car. However, as a recent survey out of NC State finds, North Carolinians know some, but not a lot about EVs, making many hesitant to take that next step.
Piedmont Natural Gas cuts average residential bills in North and South Carolina
Under a plan newly approved by regulators in both North Carolina and South Carolina, the Duke Energy subsidiary Piedmont Natural Gas intends to reduce customer billing rates beginning this month. For the average residential customer ... Read More » The post Piedmont Natural Gas cuts average residential bills in North and South Carolina appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
carolinajournal.com
Lawmakers have chance to end state’s CON game
The N.C. General Assembly could turn a New Bern eye surgeon’s three-year legal battle into a moot discussion. But it’s unlikely that Dr. Jay Singleton would complain. He would end up with the same result as if he had won his ongoing lawsuit against state health care regulators.
iredellfreenews.com
Sponsors needed to help provide meals through N.C.’s Summer Nutrition Programs
RALEIGH — More than 900,000 North Carolina students rely on the nutritious meals and snacks served during the school year through the breakfast, lunch, and afterschool meals programs provided at their schools. When school is out of session, North Carolina’s Summer Nutrition Programs help fill the gap by providing...
Help begins here: NC Emergency Solutions Grant Program for people at risk of being homeless: Apply to get money
Living in a state like North Carolina can be quite difficult if you don’t have money or are homeless. A report shows that the rate of homelessness in NC has decreased by 24 percent since 2010. Still, so many people are forced to sleep in shelters or on the streets.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
North Carolina leads country in number of teachers with National Board certification
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina continues to lead the nation in numbers of teachers who have earned certification from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, with 486 additional teachers earning the endorsement during the 2021-22 school year. Data released last month by the teaching standards...
North Carolina Community College Grant Program for hundreds of children: Apply for your $2,200
Education brings stability to our lives. It is a treasure that nobody can take away from you. Once a degree is obtained, the doors of endless opportunities open. You not only get financial freedom but also get to know how to live a well-mannered and well-disciplined life and how to respect your elders and love the youngsters.
'Hopefully it gets better': Economy a big concern ahead of Biden's State of the Union Address
Small business owners in Raleigh are facing concerns about the current state of the economy ahead of Biden's State of the Union Address.
kiss951.com
What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?
Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
Charlotte Stories
Poll: Majority Want to Make ‘North Carolinian’ An Official Dialect
While many people across America still use phrases such as these, and speak in their region’s own dialect, recent studies have found that, as America becomes more diverse, regional accents and dialects are dying out – and the more we move around, the more the rough edges of our conversation style get whittled down. Just a few years ago, the British government acted to protect Welsh by making it an official language, thereby preserving its use. Should the same happen across America?
neusenews.com
North Carolina's December County and Area Employment Figures Released
Raleigh, N.C. — Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in 96 of North Carolina’s counties in December and increased in four. Tyrell County had the highest unemployment rate at 7.1 percent while Buncombe, Greene, Orange, and Watauga Counties each had the lowest at 2.5 percent. All fifteen of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 5.2 percent while Asheville had the lowest at 2.5 percent. The December not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.2 percent.
chapelboro.com
UNC Housekeepers, Union Aim for Systemic Change with Updated Demands
For months, a group of UNC housekeeping staff and graduate workers have been lobbying the university for an increase in pay and benefits. After successfully delivering a petition and starting regular meetings with leadership, the workers union now is setting its sight on enacting change with other decision-makers: the UNC System Board of Governors.
