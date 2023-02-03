ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

publicradioeast.org

Nearly 300,000 in NC could lose Medicaid coverage next month

Up to 300,000 North Carolinians currently on Medicaid could lose full health care coverage due to a budget bill Congress passed in December. At the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, the federal government required states to keep people on Medicaid, which meant individuals didn’t have to be reevaluated to renew each year. This was to last as long as the country was in a public health emergency.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

EV charging station manufacturer chooses North Carolina to build chargers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Another piece of the market for electric vehicles will be built in North Carolina. The Economic Investment Committee of the NC Department of Commerce approved incentives Tuesday to lure the newly created Kempower Inc. to build a manufacturing facility for electric-vehicle charging stations in Durham. This follows Toyota’s construction of a […]
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Tax filing season: Help available for Western North Carolina residents

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Just in time for tax filing season, free tax assistance is being offered in Western North Carolina. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, in cooperation with the IRS, NC Department of Revenue, Buncombe County Library System, and Council on Aging, Inc. will be offering tax preparations for low and moderate income tax payers, as well as elderly and disabled people in need of help.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

5 reasons for the continuing worker shortage

You know this from going about your daily life: we have a serious worker shortage. In North Carolina, even if every unemployed worker was connected with an available job, there would still be nearly 160,000 open positions and no one to fill them. That’s according to figures from the U.S. Department of Commerce.
RALEIGH, NC
publicradioeast.org

Half of North Carolina drivers consider buying an EV, but many remain hesitant, survey finds

Every day, more and more electric vehicles (EVs) are hitting the road. Over 25,000 EVs were registered in North Carolina last year, and nearly half of all North Carolina residents are considering an electric vehicle as their next car. However, as a recent survey out of NC State finds, North Carolinians know some, but not a lot about EVs, making many hesitant to take that next step.
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Energy Insider

Piedmont Natural Gas cuts average residential bills in North and South Carolina

Under a plan newly approved by regulators in both North Carolina and South Carolina, the Duke Energy subsidiary Piedmont Natural Gas intends to reduce customer billing rates beginning this month. For the average residential customer ... Read More » The post Piedmont Natural Gas cuts average residential bills in North and South Carolina appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinajournal.com

Lawmakers have chance to end state’s CON game

The N.C. General Assembly could turn a New Bern eye surgeon’s three-year legal battle into a moot discussion. But it’s unlikely that Dr. Jay Singleton would complain. He would end up with the same result as if he had won his ongoing lawsuit against state health care regulators.
NEW BERN, NC
kiss951.com

What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?

Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
APEX, NC
Charlotte Stories

Poll: Majority Want to Make ‘North Carolinian’ An Official Dialect

While many people across America still use phrases such as these, and speak in their region’s own dialect, recent studies have found that, as America becomes more diverse, regional accents and dialects are dying out – and the more we move around, the more the rough edges of our conversation style get whittled down. Just a few years ago, the British government acted to protect Welsh by making it an official language, thereby preserving its use. Should the same happen across America?
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
neusenews.com

North Carolina's December County and Area Employment Figures Released

Raleigh, N.C. — Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in 96 of North Carolina’s counties in December and increased in four. Tyrell County had the highest unemployment rate at 7.1 percent while Buncombe, Greene, Orange, and Watauga Counties each had the lowest at 2.5 percent. All fifteen of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 5.2 percent while Asheville had the lowest at 2.5 percent. The December not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.2 percent.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
chapelboro.com

UNC Housekeepers, Union Aim for Systemic Change with Updated Demands

For months, a group of UNC housekeeping staff and graduate workers have been lobbying the university for an increase in pay and benefits. After successfully delivering a petition and starting regular meetings with leadership, the workers union now is setting its sight on enacting change with other decision-makers: the UNC System Board of Governors.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

