How Colorado Residents Are Reacting to the Statewide Plastic Bag Ban
Since May 2022, Fort Collins residents have been paying for bags at grocery stores — now, the rest of Colorado is following suit. Why? You can thank House Bill 21-1162, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in 2021. The bill went into effect at the beginning of this year and prevents Colorado stores from providing free, single-use plastic bags.
Governor Jared Polis (D) issues two executive orders from Jan. 23-30
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) issued two executive orders from Jan. 23-30. As of Jan. 30, Polis has issued four executive orders in 2023—one fewer than he did at this point a year ago. Governors use executive orders to manage executive branch operations. During the week of Jan. 23-30,...
Daily Record
Polis orders all-hands-on-deck response to Coloradans’ high heat bills
Gov. Jared Polis issued an all-hands-on-deck directive to state agencies Monday to find short- and long-term solutions to soaring heating bills that Coloradans say are forcing them to choose between keeping warm and keeping food on the table. In a news conference, Polis said he has directed the Colorado Public...
How Many Inmates Are There In Colorado Prisons?
If people don't quit breaking the law, Colorado may run out of room to house convicted criminals. Most Colorado state prisons are operating very near their capacity level. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Corrections, at the end of January, there were only 867 vacant beds in Colorado's state prisons.
kiowacountypress.net
Opinion: Polis Turns His Back on Colorado Agriculture
Last month, Governor Jared Polis gave his State of the State address before a joint session of the General Assembly and to all Coloradans around the state. As I and other rural legislators listened to his speech, we couldn't help but notice something so significant to our state barely received more than a brief mention. As the speech lagged on, it was evident the governor was clearly avoiding talking about it. It became the industrial elephant in the room, if you will.
foodsafetynews.com
Frequent marijuana use by Colorado youths associated with psychotic disorders
Colorado became the first in the nation in 2012 to make the recreational use of marijuana legal. In the following year when recreational marijuana sales got underway, Colorado’s General Assembly mandated the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) to produce a report every two years by Jan. 31 on the health effects of marijuana use and trends in marijuana use among Coloradans.
Daily Record
What’s the top concern of Colorado cities and towns these days? Inflation, of course.
The cost of hard-to-get goods and equipment was up an average of nearly 40% in La Junta over the past year, and that has this Eastern Plains city pitching to voters a 1% bump in the sales tax on November’s ballot. The extra percentage point is projected to bring...
How Much Must You Make in Colorado to Be Considered Middle Class?
When you think of a middle-class family, you're typically reminded of your everyday sitcom with a family of four, a decent-sized house, a breadwinning father, a stay-at-home mom, a couple of kids, a dog, and a cat. However, as we grow, we come to find out that real life is...
Colorado cannabis sales tank in 2022 after pandemic-induced high
Following a pandemic "high,” Colorado cannabis sales have been plummeting for months. Sales skyrocketed for the cannabis industry in the beginning of 2022, a trend that began at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, cannabis industry officials are seeing the other side of the pandemic “bump,” according to...
Daily Record
Colorado politicians want more property tax relief as state forecasts 26.5% increase in assessed values
The question of how to blunt the edge of rising property taxes is again echoing in the halls of Colorado’s Capitol. The answer to that, however, is a work in progress. No proposal has been released by legislative leaders, though they say it’s a problem that’s top of mind this session — especially with looming spikes in tax bills and the ever-present possibility that activists could circumvent lawmakers in favor of the ballot box.
New bill proposes a ban on charging pet rent and pet deposits
House Bill 23-1068 was recently introduced by law makers, it gives renters who own pets more rights including getting rid of pet rents and deposits.
coloradosun.com
Colorado Democratic Party, GOP prepare for intraparty reorganizations that will have big influence over their future
Change is coming for Colorado Democrats and Republicans as they elect new, internal party leadership at the state, county, congressional and legislative levels by April 1. The leaders are pivotal because they will help their respective parties recruit candidates and volunteers through the 2024 election. State- and county-level chairs are often the local face of the state party, as well, serving as on-the-ground spokespeople for Democrats or Republicans.
Looking for Love? You Might Want to Move Out of Colorado
Natives tend to hope that transplants will move out of Colorado, but you may want to leave too — if you're single, that is. Slotsource.com recently went searching for the best places to find love in the country, and the Centennial State didn't even make the Top 10. According...
PLANetizen
Colorado Emissions Reduction Plan Ties Sustainable Transportation to State Funding
The The Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) will reallocate funds planned for an expansion of Interstate 25 and C-470 to bus rapid transit projects. | Leeweh / Denver, Colorado. In a guest post on TransitCenter, Planetizen’s own James Brasuell outlines a new Colorado rule that “rearranges regional capital investment...
coloradopolitics.com
Coloradans rein in a rogue judge | Colorado Springs Gazette
Colorado’s judges aren’t elected; they’re appointed by the governor. But they can be voted out — which is what happened in November in southwest Colorado’s La Plata County. Voters in and around Durango, the county seat, had enough of La Plata County Court Judge Anne...
KDVR.com
Dog ingests meth on hike
Courtney Fromm is previewing her story on a dog that is recovering after ingesting meth while at a park. Courtney Fromm is previewing her story on a dog that is recovering after ingesting meth while at a park. Polis pushes plan to reduce skyrocketing utility …. Gov. Jared Polis said...
Fort Morgan Times
Those who sell drugs that lead to a death would face felony under proposed Colorado bill
A bipartisan pair of Colorado state senators want drug distributors to face felony charges if the end-user dies from the product. State Sens. Kyle Mullica, a Thornton Democrat, and Byron Pelton, a Sterling Republican, teamed up to introduce SB23-109. Both say it brings all drug sales in line with fentanyl law. Under the fentanyl law passed last year, it is a specific crime by the distributor if the end-user dies from using the drug.
Polis announces new measures to help reduce energy costs for Coloradans
Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday new measures his office will be taking to help lower the cost of energy for Coloradans.
coloradopolitics.com
Except in Boebert's race, Democrats crush Republicans in Colorado congressional cash dash | TRAIL MIX
Before last year's midterms fully recede in the rearview mirror and next year's presidential election cycle begins to come into focus, there's one last set of numbers to pick over. Colorado's candidates for federal office — a U.S. Senate seat and eight U.S. House seats, including one in the new...
Daily Record
Colorado Medicaid seeks millions from legislature to pay home health care workers competitive wages
In eight years, Amy Wiedeman has never been able to hire enough people to provide all of the health care her son needs to stay in their Centennial home. Luke Schiller, 12, has cerebral palsy and other health conditions that qualify him for around-the-clock care at home. He needs someone watching at all times to make sure he doesn’t have a seizure or choke on his saliva, and to deliver medications through his feeding tube and reposition him so he doesn’t get pressure sores, Wiedeman said.
