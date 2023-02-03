ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Record

Polis orders all-hands-on-deck response to Coloradans’ high heat bills

Gov. Jared Polis issued an all-hands-on-deck directive to state agencies Monday to find short- and long-term solutions to soaring heating bills that Coloradans say are forcing them to choose between keeping warm and keeping food on the table. In a news conference, Polis said he has directed the Colorado Public...
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

How Many Inmates Are There In Colorado Prisons?

If people don't quit breaking the law, Colorado may run out of room to house convicted criminals. Most Colorado state prisons are operating very near their capacity level. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Corrections, at the end of January, there were only 867 vacant beds in Colorado's state prisons.
COLORADO STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Opinion: Polis Turns His Back on Colorado Agriculture

Last month, Governor Jared Polis gave his State of the State address before a joint session of the General Assembly and to all Coloradans around the state. As I and other rural legislators listened to his speech, we couldn't help but notice something so significant to our state barely received more than a brief mention. As the speech lagged on, it was evident the governor was clearly avoiding talking about it. It became the industrial elephant in the room, if you will.
COLORADO STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Frequent marijuana use by Colorado youths associated with psychotic disorders

Colorado became the first in the nation in 2012 to make the recreational use of marijuana legal. In the following year when recreational marijuana sales got underway, Colorado’s General Assembly mandated the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) to produce a report every two years by Jan. 31 on the health effects of marijuana use and trends in marijuana use among Coloradans.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Record

Colorado politicians want more property tax relief as state forecasts 26.5% increase in assessed values

The question of how to blunt the edge of rising property taxes is again echoing in the halls of Colorado’s Capitol. The answer to that, however, is a work in progress. No proposal has been released by legislative leaders, though they say it’s a problem that’s top of mind this session — especially with looming spikes in tax bills and the ever-present possibility that activists could circumvent lawmakers in favor of the ballot box.
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Colorado Democratic Party, GOP prepare for intraparty reorganizations that will have big influence over their future

Change is coming for Colorado Democrats and Republicans as they elect new, internal party leadership at the state, county, congressional and legislative levels by April 1. The leaders are pivotal because they will help their respective parties recruit candidates and volunteers through the 2024 election. State- and county-level chairs are often the local face of the state party, as well, serving as on-the-ground spokespeople for Democrats or Republicans.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Coloradans rein in a rogue judge | Colorado Springs Gazette

Colorado’s judges aren’t elected; they’re appointed by the governor. But they can be voted out — which is what happened in November in southwest Colorado’s La Plata County. Voters in and around Durango, the county seat, had enough of La Plata County Court Judge Anne...
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Dog ingests meth on hike

Courtney Fromm is previewing her story on a dog that is recovering after ingesting meth while at a park. Courtney Fromm is previewing her story on a dog that is recovering after ingesting meth while at a park. Polis pushes plan to reduce skyrocketing utility …. Gov. Jared Polis said...
COLORADO STATE
Fort Morgan Times

Those who sell drugs that lead to a death would face felony under proposed Colorado bill

A bipartisan pair of Colorado state senators want drug distributors to face felony charges if the end-user dies from the product. State Sens. Kyle Mullica, a Thornton Democrat, and Byron Pelton, a Sterling Republican, teamed up to introduce SB23-109. Both say it brings all drug sales in line with fentanyl law. Under the fentanyl law passed last year, it is a specific crime by the distributor if the end-user dies from using the drug.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Record

Colorado Medicaid seeks millions from legislature to pay home health care workers competitive wages

In eight years, Amy Wiedeman has never been able to hire enough people to provide all of the health care her son needs to stay in their Centennial home. Luke Schiller, 12, has cerebral palsy and other health conditions that qualify him for around-the-clock care at home. He needs someone watching at all times to make sure he doesn’t have a seizure or choke on his saliva, and to deliver medications through his feeding tube and reposition him so he doesn’t get pressure sores, Wiedeman said.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy