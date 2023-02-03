ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinsdale, IL

Hinsdale Central introduces new Music Exploration class

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the first day of classes for second semester at Hinsdale Central started. This means a schedule change for many students. One of the few brand new classes starting this semester is Modern Music Exploration taught by Grace Adduci in the music department. The idea for this...

